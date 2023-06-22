The 33 Best Early Prime Day Toy Deals to Shop Ahead of the Big Event

In case you missed it, Amazon just announced the official details on all things Prime Day 2023, which will be happening July 11 and July 12 this year. While the big shopping event is still weeks away, the deals have already started—especially on toys—making it a great time for parents and caregivers to stock up.

Whether you have some upcoming summer birthdays or want to think ahead on holiday gifting, these early Prime Day sales are too good to miss. Right now, parents can find major deals on popular brands like Magna-Tiles, Legos, Melissa & Doug, Power Wheels, and so much more. And now that it’s hot weather season, we’ll also be eyeing outdoor toys that both entertain and keep the kids cool while they play.

We get it, parents are already busy and it can be completely overwhelming to scroll through Amazon looking for the best deals, so we’ve done all the work for you. Some of our top picks include a highly-rated balance bike to get the wiggles out, a gorgeous play kitchen for the days when it’s too hot to play outside, and a super fun Science Kit set for the older kids to do their own (supervised) science experiments with all summer long.

And while you don’t have to be a Prime member to access most of these deals, if you want to get even more discounts stacked on top of the already marked down prices, or ensure you have access to all of the early Prime Day deals, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial Prime membership.

We don’t know how long these sales will last, or if they’ll still be discounted come Prime Day, so if you’ve been eyeing something, we’d recommend checking these out ASAP.

Best STEM Toy Deals

We love thoughtful toys that not only provide hours of open-ended entertainment for the kiddos, but helps their brain develop and understand basic STEM concepts. Magna-Tiles are classic for a reason and rarely ever go on sale, so we’ll definitely be scooping up a few of this 40-Piece Magna-Tiles set while it’s discounted for future birthday presents. If there’s a toddler in the house, the Monterssori-inspired Wooden Stacking Blocks are great for hand-eye coordination and fine motor development. For the older kids, this Solar Robot Building Kit has just had its price slashed 53 percent and will make for an engaging summer activity.

Best Outdoor Toy Deals

The sun’s finally out which means it’s time to get the kids outside. From a super fun 3-in-1 Splash Pad that even the smallest member of the family will enjoy, to a Hover Soccer Ball to keep bigger kids active, there’s something here for everyone. There’s even an outdoor Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for those days when you really need to tire them out, although, what we’re really eyeing is this awesome Jambo Premium Slip and Slide that comes with three bodyboards for some endless summer fun, and if that's too big, there's a smaller Nerf Water Slide for only $10 right now.

Best Ride-On Toy Deals

If there’s a Mickey Mouse fan in the house, they’ll flip over this super fun Mickey Mouse Ride-On Plane with lights and sounds that’s marked down a whopping 56 percent right now. If teaching your little one to ride a bike is on the horizon, you may want to check out the popular TheCroco Balance Bike that parents rave is “the best balance bike,” and has been marked down to its lowest price in 30 days.

Best Imaginative Play Toy Deals

If you have kids that love dress-up or playing pretend, get them some new toys for the summer for some more role-playing fun. The Melissa & Doug Doctor Dress-Up Set is a classic and still beloved by parents many years later, and this generously-sized play tent with lights is sure to be a welcome retreat for many little ones. This adorable Little Chef Play Kitchen is not only nearly 40 percent off right now, it’s so nice we wish that’s what our real kitchen looked like. There’s also play sets on early Prime Day sale featuring popular kid characters like Batman and Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse for even more pretend play.

Best Learning Toy Deals

Whether you’re trying to get a little one ready for Kindergarten, or trying to enhance a toddler’s vocabulary, these learning toys on sale fit the bill. From a popular color sorting set that’s marked down 47 percent, to the best-selling LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book, which is great for car rides according to lots of parents, these toys make learning at home fun for both parents and toddlers.