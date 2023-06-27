40+ Can’t-Miss Early Prime Day Deals for Parents on Everything from Baby Gear, Toys, Tablets, and More

ICYMI, Prime Day is right around the corner—July 11 and July 12, to be exact. If you ask me, Prime Day is more exciting and rewarding than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Those two days in the year where brands slash prices and savvy shoppers stock up and save are less than two weeks away, and I, for one, can’t wait. I’m a Prime Member which also means I can access some exclusive early deals and free shipping. So, consider signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial membership so you can get the most out of this year’s Prime Days.

I’ve been scouring my Amazon Prime feed and shopping lists, adding items to my watchlist to check for deals on home goods, smart tech, toys for my daughter, and more—and you should too. While the official Prime Days are in mid July, many brands are dropping sales early. That means you have more time to stock up and save. So start scrolling, and if you see something that catches your eye, we’d recommend not waiting as lots of these deals will be gone by the time Prime Day actually rolls around.

Best Early Prime Day Baby Gear Deals

Baby gear can get pricey and Prime Day is the perfect time to snag some of the more expensive pieces that might have been out of reach before—especially if you have a pending bundle of joy on the way. If you’ve been eyeing that splurge stroller, now’s the time to move it to your shopping cart, and the popular Maxi-Cosi Pria All-in-1 Convertible Car Seat is a smart investment that shifts from newborn to the preschool years. Meanwhile, the Fisher-Price Baby Playmat will keep little ones engaged and is perfect for tummy time and new parents can quickly get those baby bottles clean with this Papablic Baby Bottle Sterilizer.

Best Early Prime Day Toy Deals

If you’re a parent of a younger child like me, you sometimes find yourself replacing toys because your child has loved them a bit too much, or desperately searching for ones that can entertain them for longer than 10 minutes. Whether you're stocking up for summer entertainment, or getting ahead on birthday and holiday gifting, now's the time to buy. This Prime Day, pick up viral sensation toys like the Pbooo Dancing Cactus Toy, or this Airplane Launcher that comes with three planes. You can also introduce them to STEAM learning with a popular set of Magnetic Tiles that are currently a whopping 40 percent off.

Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals

Whether it's smart devices, a new tablet for the kids, or Apple AirPods you're looking for, these deals are what you've been waiting for. Block out the world around you with the highly-rated JBL Wireless On Ear Headphones, or snag an easy-to-install Home Security Camera Set to help you sleep better at night.

Best Deals in Home Goods

Whether you’re more focused on kitchen gadgets, furniture to corral your mess, or cleaning tools, home goods are always a popular category during Prime Days because it’s a great way to stock up on items for a home refresh or to make everyday tasks easier. Give your oven a break in the summer with this Whall 12-in-1 Air Fryer, or replace those pots and pans that have seen better days with this 8-piece set from Calphalon. If summer fun is where your mind is at, look no further than this epic shaved ice machine that's currently marked down to $35. Our personal favorite find? An under $100 robot vacuum to take one more thing off our to-do list.

