This Wildly Popular Dyson Dupe Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Less Than $150 Right Now

When you’re juggling kids, pets, and everyday messes, a reliable vacuum is a must for keeping your home clean. But with so many options on the market, it can be difficult to find the right one for your home and budget. If you’ve been eyeing the pricey Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum, we’ve found an incredible dupe on Amazon for a third of the price!

The Wlupel 33Kpa cordless stick vacuum is quiet and easy to maneuver with an ultra-sleek purple design to rival the Dyson. The LED touch display allows you to monitor the battery level and suction performance while alerting you if there’s a blockage or if the bin needs emptying. It even comes with a rack to mount it to the wall for easy storage – just like the Dyson!

But while the Dyson V8 Absolute retails for a whopping $429, this popular dupe version is only $149.99 for Amazon Prime members who take advantage of an additional $50 off coupon.

Amazon

To buy: Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $199.99 or $149.99 for Prime members with $50 off coupon (was $269.99); amazon.com

At 8.29 pounds the Wlupel is slightly heavier than the 5.51 lb. Dyson, but its dustbin has twice the capacity (1.2 liters versus .54 liter) which means you won’t feel like you’re constantly needing to empty it. This dupe also runs for up to 50 minutes compared to the Dyson’s 40-minute max runtime and it needs 4 hours to fully charge versus the 5 hours the Dyson requires—and it's height adjustable.

Owners love that it’s incredibly quiet and easy for kids to operate. “This vacuum is just what I needed,” says one parent. “I needed a vacuum that worked on carpet and linoleum as well as something that was easy to handle and maneuver. I also like the height adjustment so my kids can use it.”

“It was so quiet that I thought it wasn’t getting anything off the ground but it filled up so quick!” says another happy customer.

While Wlupel is not a recognizable name brand like Dyson, it’s quickly becoming an Amazon favorite with over 1,300 ratings averaging 4.5 stars.

Amazon

To buy: Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $199.99 or $149.99 for Prime members with $50 off coupon (was $269.99); amazon.com

If you’re still on the fence on whether or not the Wlupel is right for you, it does have a 30-day money back guarantee and an impressive 36-month replacement warranty.

Reviewers rave about the company’s customer service as well, with one writing that the “customer service is superb. Lost my charging cord; they immediately offered to send me a new one, no questions asked. Stayed in touch with me to make sure I was satisfied. It was a real pleasure to do business with them!”