A Reimagined More Inclusive Toontown Reopens at Disneyland—and It's Pretty Awesome

Disneyland fans will be thrilled to learn that the newly reimagined Toontown just reopened its doors after a yearlong closure this past Sunday, March 19. Always a hit with young families, the toddler-friendly Toontown is now more inclusive than ever, allowing guests of all ages and abilities to have even more fun at the Happiest Place on Earth—complete with a brand new ride, that in this parent's opinion, is sure to be a new classic.

The playful Toontown first opened 30 years ago and has always centered around the world of classic Disney cartoons starring fan favorites like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald Duck, Pluto, and the gang. (In fact, it's where Mickey and Minnie's house are.) This was a part of the park I often brought my kids as toddlers to, simply to get out the wiggles and enjoy more pint-sized attractions, but could see how it was often overlooked when guests would visit the theme park. However, with the latest additions and refurbishments, Toontown is now a destination that a family with young kids could truly stay in for hours.

Disney / Richard Harbaugh

During the reopening ceremonies Disneyland President Ken Potrock emphasized the inclusivity of the refurbished land. "One of the things that went into this was care and thoughtfulness," he said. "We wanted to make sure that to all of our guests, and especially our children with a variety of different capabilities and abilities, that this was a welcoming place for everyone."

There are thoughtful details throughout the land including the fact that there are no curbs, making stroller and wheelchair access a breeze—not to mention less tripping hazards for not-so-steady toddlers. Some areas of Toontown even pipe in softer, more zen-like music and feature more subdued colors for guests that may be overly stimulated by certain auditory and environmental settings.



CenTOONial Park is the first colorful space families will see upon entering Toontown which includes a kid-friendly water fountain that encourages sensory play (yes, they can actually stick their little hands into the water of this fountain) and whimsical sculpted roots that emerge from the ground for little ones to climb or crawl around, over, and under on.

From Goofy's How-To Playyard, which stars a rainbow rolly slide and spinning flowers that little kids just couldn't get enough of and a fully interactive house filled with lots of little surprises to discover, to the to the ample grassy areas for kids to simply run around in, to the soon-to-be-open Donald's Duck Pond—a splash pad which will be a welcome respite in the summer heat—there's truly something for everyone.

Christian Robinson/Disneyland Resort. Christian Robinson/Disneyland Resort



The real star of Toontown just may be the super entertaining new ride, Mickey & Minnie's Railway Adventures. Without spoiling it, the attraction really takes the rider into the world of vintage Mickey cartoons along with some literal twists and turns that will delight even the smallest Disney fan. My three kids all loved it so much they immediately begged to go right back on again.

Other rides include Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster (formerly Gadget's Go Coaster), a "fun-sized" mini coaster with enough thrills to keep my 10-year-old coming back and just small enough to encourage my 4-year-old to bravely try her first coaster, and the enduring Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin ride.

Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie and the gang will often wander around Toontown much to the delight of younger guests and true Disney fans will be excited to learn that for the first time at any Disney park, Pete will be seen wandering around for some meet-and-greets.

Disney / Christian Thompson

I'd be remiss not to mention the fun new food that's available at the new Café Daisy including a hot dog covered in mac n cheese, chili and potato chips (and, yes, it was as tasty as it sounds) to an indulgent mudslide cold brew to fuel the grown-ups. There are also adorable souvenir picnic baskets available to encourage families to literally picnic on one of the grass lawns. Of course new ears are a must when opening a new land, and EnginEar Souvenirs is where real Disney fans can score a pair of exclusive Toontown ears among other fun memorabilia.

