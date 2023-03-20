10 Disney-Inspired Shirts for a Family Trip to Disneyland or Disney World—All Under $30

Spring break is almost here with summer vacation not too far behind, so if a trip to either Disneyland or Disney World is in your family's near future, check out these super cute shirts for a themed visit to the Happiest Place on Earth. The best part? All of these are under $30 (with many significantly less than that) so having Mickey-inspired outfits doesn't have to break the bank.



Mickey Mouse & Friends Toddler Shirts

Old Navy

This two-pack of retro Mickey shirts for kids is such a fabulous deal, and perfect for a multi days at the Disney theme parks. It's also giving us major Mickey Mouse Clubhouse nostalgia.

Mickey Mouse & Friends 2-Pack Toddler Shirts $14.94 after extra 35% taken off at checkout (was $22.99); oldnavy.com

Gender-Neutral Mickey Tshirts for Adults

Old Navy

It's slightly retro, has a flattering fitm and soft and comfy enough to get your through even the longest days at the Magic Kingdom. Not to mention cute enough to wear any time of the year.

To buy: Gender Neutral Mickey Mouse Tshirt for Adults. $16.50 + extra 35% taken off at checkout (was $19.99); oldnavy.com

Toddler Minnie Mouse Hoodie with Ears

Gap

This adorable hooded sweater comes in sizes 12 months to 5T and is the perfect layering piece for a Disney day. Not to mention the photo opps!

To buy: Minnie Mouse Hoodie with Ears $26.97 after 40% off using code FRIEND (was $44.95); gap.com

Mickey Mouse Cali Vintage Adult Shirt

Hot Topic

This vintage-inspired shirt is definitely calling our name, and is restrained enough to wear even on our non-Disney days.

To buy: Disney Mickey Mouse Cali Vintage T-Shirt $23.90; hottopic.com

Surfing Mickey Graphic Tee

Abercrombie

There's something about a surfing Mickey that just screams "Good vibes only" and this is one of those tees that they'll want to wear long after a trip to the Magic Kingdom.

To buy: Mickey Graphic Tee $24.95; abercrombie.com

Mickey's Surf Club Tee

Pacsun

Adults can match the kids with their own laidback surf-themed shirt that's honestly so cute, you'll be hard pressed not to want to wear it every day.

To buy: Mickey's Surf Club Tee $28 (was $35); pacsun.com

Baby Yoda Graphic Tee

Abercrombie

If the family is more Star Wars than Mickey, this retro video game-inspired tee is a stellar option for exploring the Millennium Falcon and beyond.

To buy: Baby Yoda Graphic Tee $24.95; abercrombie.com

Toy Story Graphic Tee

Forever 21

This sweet Toy Story knit shirt would look great on a tween, teen, or adult who love Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang.

To buy: Toy Story Graphic Tee $19.99; forever21.com

Mickey & Friends 80s Shirt

Amazon

This 80s-themed shirt brings major Saved by the Bell vibes and comes in sizes for the whole family from kids to adults.

To buy: Mickey & Friends 80s Shirt $23.50; amazon.com

The Jungle Cruise Tee

Amazon

For those you want a more subtle nod to the theme park, this Jungle Cruise tee fits the bill and comes in men, women and youth sizes so the whole family can match if they want to.

To buy: Disney Jungle Cruise Tee $23.50; amazon.com