10 Disney-Inspired Shirts for a Family Trip to Disneyland or Disney World—All Under $30

Visit the Happiest Place on Earth in affordable Disney style.

By Esther Carlstone
Published on March 20, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Disney Tees Tout
Photo:

Parents / Tyler Roeland

Spring break is almost here with summer vacation not too far behind, so if a trip to either Disneyland or Disney World is in your family's near future, check out these super cute shirts for a themed visit to the Happiest Place on Earth. The best part? All of these are under $30 (with many significantly less than that) so having Mickey-inspired outfits doesn't have to break the bank.

Mickey Mouse & Friends Toddler Shirts

T-Shirt 2-Pack

Old Navy

This two-pack of retro Mickey shirts for kids is such a fabulous deal, and perfect for a multi days at the Disney theme parks. It's also giving us major Mickey Mouse Clubhouse nostalgia.

Mickey Mouse & Friends 2-Pack Toddler Shirts $14.94 after extra 35% taken off at checkout (was $22.99); oldnavy.com

Gender-Neutral Mickey Tshirts for Adults

Disney Mickey Mouse

Old Navy

It's slightly retro, has a flattering fitm and soft and comfy enough to get your through even the longest days at the Magic Kingdom. Not to mention cute enough to wear any time of the year.

To buy: Gender Neutral Mickey Mouse Tshirt for Adults. $16.50 + extra 35% taken off at checkout (was $19.99); oldnavy.com

Toddler Minnie Mouse Hoodie with Ears

babyGap Disney Minnie Mouse 3D Hoodie

Gap

This adorable hooded sweater comes in sizes 12 months to 5T and is the perfect layering piece for a Disney day. Not to mention the photo opps!

To buy: Minnie Mouse Hoodie with Ears $26.97 after 40% off using code FRIEND (was $44.95); gap.com

Mickey Mouse Cali Vintage Adult Shirt

Disney Mickey Mouse Cali Vintage T-Shirt

Hot Topic

This vintage-inspired shirt is definitely calling our name, and is restrained enough to wear even on our non-Disney days.

To buy: Disney Mickey Mouse Cali Vintage T-Shirt $23.90; hottopic.com

Surfing Mickey Graphic Tee

mickey mouse graphic tee

Abercrombie

There's something about a surfing Mickey that just screams "Good vibes only" and this is one of those tees that they'll want to wear long after a trip to the Magic Kingdom.

To buy: Mickey Graphic Tee $24.95; abercrombie.com

Mickey's Surf Club Tee

Junk Food Mickey's Surf Club T-Shirt

Pacsun

Adults can match the kids with their own laidback surf-themed shirt that's honestly so cute, you'll be hard pressed not to want to wear it every day.

To buy: Mickey's Surf Club Tee $28 (was $35); pacsun.com

Baby Yoda Graphic Tee

baby yoda graphic tee

Abercrombie

If the family is more Star Wars than Mickey, this retro video game-inspired tee is a stellar option for exploring the Millennium Falcon and beyond.

To buy: Baby Yoda Graphic Tee $24.95; abercrombie.com

Toy Story Graphic Tee

Toy Story Graphic Tee

Forever 21

This sweet Toy Story knit shirt would look great on a tween, teen, or adult who love Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang.

To buy: Toy Story Graphic Tee $19.99; forever21.com

Mickey & Friends 80s Shirt

Disney Retro 80's Style T-Shirt

Amazon

This 80s-themed shirt brings major Saved by the Bell vibes and comes in sizes for the whole family from kids to adults.

To buy: Mickey & Friends 80s Shirt $23.50; amazon.com

The Jungle Cruise Tee

Disney Jungle Cruise

Amazon

For those you want a more subtle nod to the theme park, this Jungle Cruise tee fits the bill and comes in men, women and youth sizes so the whole family can match if they want to.

To buy: Disney Jungle Cruise Tee $23.50; amazon.com

Shop More Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
disneyland toontown reopening
A Reimagined More Inclusive Toontown Reopens at Disneyland—and It's Pretty Awesome
Easter Basket Finds Under $20
23 Easter Basket Gift Ideas for Kids Under $20
Carter's New Maternity Line Tout
Carter’s Just Launched a Gorgeous Maternity Line That’s All About 'Thoughtful and Seasonless' Basics
Family of four at the beach
The 19 Best Beach Resorts for Families
Family watching a Christmas movie
The Best Holiday Movies and Specials—and Where to Watch Them
pregnant person holding baby outfit
Baby Coming Home Outfit Ideas for Every Season
kids subscription boxes
The 10 Best Kids Subscription Boxes to Engage Your Child
best subscription boxes for teens
19 Best Subscription Boxes for Teens Who Love Makeup, Video Games, and More
Disneyland Resort VS Walt Disney World Castles
Disney World vs. Disneyland: Which Park Is Right for You?
Cinderella Castle Magic Kingdom_Brooke Geiger McDonald
Visiting Walt Disney World During the COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's What to Expect
Disney's Magic Kingdom: Beyond the Rides
Disney World With Babies And Toddlers
Parents Best Children's Books Badge with kids reading behind.
Best Children's Books 2022
An image of guests in New Fantasyland enjoying 'A Tale as Old as Time' at Enchanted Tales with Belle.
How to Navigate Disney World With Nonbinary, Transgender, and Queer Kids
Disney Riviera Resort
5 Things to Know About Disney's Riviera Resort Before You Take Your Kids
Legoland Florida
11 Best Vacations for Kids Under 10
Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa
10 Best Caribbean Destinations for Families