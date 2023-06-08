I Visit Disney Theme Parks With My Kids at Least Once a Month — Here’s What’s Always Packed in My Bag

The first time I visited Walt Disney World (WDW) with my kids, they were just 3 and 5, eager to meet their favorite characters and get some Mickey-shaped ice cream bars. A decade later, I visit with teenagers who will still oblige me with a character photo, but care more about which restaurant has the best cheeseburger and how many thrill rides we can pack into one theme park day. Still, through many trips to WDW and Disneyland, I’ve perfected my checklist of items to pack in my bag for a day at a Disney park — many of which haven’t changed as my kids have gotten older.

As a theme park journalist who’s no stranger to dragging exhausted kids through parks like Disneyland, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney California Adventure Park, I’ve found small hacks that make everyone’s day at a busy theme park run a bit more smoothly. This list isn’t full of the latest baby gear or princess-themed sippy cups: It’s a list meant for families with children of all ages who, like everyone in a theme park, are battling crowds, heat, and thinning patience. It’s a list of small conveniences that make a day at a Disney theme park a little less stressful.

In fact, many items on this list go into my bag when I visit the parks solo or with other adults, making it not just a list for moms and dads, but for any Disney park goer. From reusable straws to portable fans, here’s what I pack for a day at Disney as a mom and a theme park writer.

Reusable Silicone Straws

Disney Parks have long since switched from plastic straws to paper, something that’s wonderful for the environment, but not-so-great for your ability to sip a lemonade slushie while watching the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on a 100-degree afternoon. These silicone reusable straws fold up and fit into a compact tin. Available in a three-pack, each straw is also a different color, making it simple to know which straw belongs to which family member.

To buy: Gosili Reusable Silicone Straws, 3-Pack $14.99; amazon.com

Collapsible Water Bottle

With water bottle refilling stations throughout Disney parks, these collapsible water bottles can be a life-saver on hot summer days. Available in a variety of colors, they’ve got an impressive 20-ounce capacity and fold up compact for maximum space saving. Grab one in a different color for each member of your family to avoid whining over having to share.

To buy: E-Senior Collapsible Water Bottle $9.99; amazon.com

Handheld Fan

On the hottest of hot Disney theme park days, a portable fan can be a great way to cool off and minimize complaining from the littlest members of your group. This small but mighty fan is USB-rechargeable and surprisingly powerful, perfect for blowing on your face or the back of your neck while you wait in long lines. Just remember to charge it each night when you return to your hotel.

To buy: Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan $14.99 (was $24.99); amazon.com

Antibacterial Wipes

Tried-and-true Wet Ones are my go-to antibacterial wipe, and you can always find one of these travel-sized packages in my bag at a theme park. These wipes come in handy for sanitizing little hands, wiping off tables before your family sits down to eat, cleaning up the mess from those aforementioned Mickey-shaped ice cream bars, and more. Each pack contains 20 wet wipes and with 10 packages in the box, there’s plenty for the duration of your Disney vacation.

To buy: Wet Ones Antibacterial Wipes, 10-Pack $18.72; amazon.com

Cooling Towels

Disney sells its own versions of cooling towels in its theme parks, but they can get expensive, especially for multiple family members. This four-pack of cooling towels come in different colors, keeping you from forgetting which color each person has been using to soak up their sweat. They also each have their own container and a carabiner clip, making it simple for everyone to keep up with their own towel. To use: get the towel wet, ring it out, and wait for it to produce a chilly cooling sensation that is guaranteed to be appreciated on hot theme park days.

To buy: TowelTouch Cooling Towels, 4-Pack $13.59; amazon.com

Sunscreen Lip Balm

If the SPF-scented breeze in Disney parking lots is any indicator, most families remember to spray on their sunscreen before a day in the theme parks. However, it’s easy to forget SPF lip balm. On a day of walking through a sunny theme park, sipping drinks in the sunshine, sunburned lips are the last thing on many parents’ minds, but take it from a mom who’s had kids with sore, swollen lips after a day in the parks—it’s a good idea to keep sunscreen lip balm in your bag and reapply it after meals. My go-to is this Sun Bum multi-pack, which comes in handy in case one tube gets misplaced or falls out on a ride.

To buy: SunBum Sunscreen Lip Balm, 3-Pack, $9.49; amazon.com

Portable Charging Bank

Because the batteries of cell phones and other electronic devices seem to wear down even faster in a theme park, be sure to bring along a few portable chargers for when it's time to power back up. This version has charging cords made into it, giving you less to pack and keep up with. It also displays what percentage of charging ability it’s got left, something that’s helpful for planning which devices get charging priority to keep your day running smoothly.

To buy: Vrurc Portable Charger with Cables $19.99 (was $33); amazon.com

Hand Sanitizer Mist

At any theme park, there’s a non-stop need for the use of hand sanitizer. These misting hand sanitizers from Touchland are hydrating, making them a favorite in my family, since after a day of using other hand sanitizer brands, we’ve found our hands dry and chapped from the high alcohol content. As an added bonus, the fragrance of these hand sanitizing mists is great, with scents like watermelon, mint, and lemon lime. They’re also sold in a three-pack, so don’t be shy with spraying it on everyone’s hands.

To buy: Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, 3-Pack $28.49; amazon.com, $29

Anti-Chafe Stick

With sweaty bodies and lots of walking often comes chafing, something that can ruin a day in a theme park faster than a thunderstorm. This anti-chafing stick from MegaBabe is my go-to to prevent soreness in the inner thigh area, where legs tend to rub together. Simply spread this product on each of your inner thighs like deodorant and go on about your day — it works so great that I rarely need to reapply it later in the evenings, and it's gentle enough that I’ve applied it to my kids when they’ve needed it.

To buy: MegaBabe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick $13.95; amazon.com

Blister Band-Aids

Another potential hazard of the amount of walking required during a Disney park day is blisters. I always keep a few of these Blister Band-Aids in my park bag for the inevitable times when someone’s shoe rubs an uncomfortable blister on their foot or heel. These hydrocolloid gel bandages seal the blister and provide cushioning against further friction, which will get your kids back in the mood to meet Minnie Mouse super fast.

To buy: Blister Band-Aids, $5.69; amazon.com