The Best ‘The Little Mermaid’ Legos, Toys, Clothes and More for All Ariel Fans

For many parents, the original The Little Mermaid movie was a childhood staple. I distinctly remember the first time I watched Ariel belt out “Part of Your World” in my parents’ basement. Now, a new generation can enjoy some mermaid magic with Disney’s new live-action remake of the classic film. Starring Halle Bailey, the movie has become an inspirational internet sensation, with young Black girls seeing themselves represented on screen in a Disney princess with brown skin.

In honor of the new hit movie, brands like Mattel, Hanna Andersson, Lego, and more have released exclusive merch inspired by the live-action film and Bailey herself. From mermaid-print PJs to seashell accessories to a light-up trident, kids can feel like they’re truly a part of Ariel’s world.

Mattel Sing and Dream Ariel Fashion Doll

Amazon

This posable Ariel doll features her long natural hair and signature mermaid tail. When kids press the seashell button on her waist, Ariel sings 30 seconds of “Part of Your World.” (Sing-alongs are encouraged!) This toy is recommended for kids ages 3 and up, and the three necessary AAA batteries are included.

To buy: Mattel Sing and Dream Ariel Fashion Doll $25; amazon.com

Gap The Little Mermaid Graphic T-Shirt

Gap

The Little Mermaid fans will love sporting this short-sleeve soft knit T-shirt, which comes in two colors and styles: a dark gray tee with Ariel’s silhouette and an off-white tee with each of King Triton’s daughters and the words “Together We Shine” in metallic type. The crewneck is made from organically grown cotton and is available in sizes 12 months through 5.

To buy: babyGap The Little Mermaid Graphic T-Shirt $25; gap.com

The Little Mermaid Sisters Doll set

Amazon

This set of Disney fashion dolls comes with Ariel and two of her sisters: Mala and Karina. Each of the mermaids comes with a removable fabric top and has a poseable tail with fins. Plus, the dolls feature the same signature hairstyles as the movie characters, including a removable headband on Karina.

To buy: Mattel The Little Mermaid Sisters Doll Set $49; amazon.com

Lego Ariel’s Treasure Chest

Lego

With this themed 370-piece Lego set, kids can build a treasure chest and a coordinating bracelet. The chest’s lid opens and closes, and there are two secret compartments inside for storing Ariel’s gizmos and gadgets. The set comes with figures of Ariel, Sebastian, and Flounder, though we particularly love the gold dinglehopper holder. Kids can swap Ariel’s tail out for a dress and place her on a turntable to see her dance and spin around. Since the chest closes, it doubles as a handy storage case for keeping loose parts together. This Lego set is recommended for ages 6 and up and is compatible with other Disney “Diamond” dress sets.

To buy: Lego Ariel’s Treasure Chest $45; lego.com

Hanna Andersson The Little Mermaid Tulle Dress

Hanna Andersson

Little ones will love twirling around in this tulle dress that’s inspired by Ariel herself. The cotton and spandex top of the dress has a mermaid scale pattern, and the lined skirt is covered with three pretty layers of tulle to mimic a mermaid’s tail. The outer layer of tulle is decorated with gold foil shells, starfish, and coral. It’s machine-washable and available in sizes 2 through 12.

To buy: Hanna Andersson The Little Mermaid Tulle Dress $88; hannaandersson.com



Under the Sea Exploring Ariel Doll

Target

Complete with hair charms, a seashell accessory, and a dinglehopper, this Ariel doll has flowing hair, a fabric top, and a bright tail that lights up as she sings a snippet of “Part of Your World.” Kids can style the four seashell charms in her hair, and Ariel’s hand can even hold the dinglehopper. Best of all, kids can actually go under the sea with the doll: It can be submerged in water for some bathtime fun, then dried off for playtime.

To buy: Under the Sea Exploring Ariel Doll $44.95; amazon.com

Hanna Andersson The Little Mermaid Short John Pajama Set

Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson’s organic combed cotton pajamas are known for their high-quality, soft material and adorable patterns—and now, kiddos can wear a pair with an exclusive illustration of Ariel among some coral and starfish. These short johns are mostly blue with hints of pink, yellow, and of course, light blue for Ariel’s tail. They have smooth flat-lock seams to reduce irritation, and they’re made from GOTS-certified, OEKO-TEX materials, meaning they meet high standards for organic fibers and are free from many harmful chemicals. The machine-washable pajamas are available in sizes 2 through 12 and come in an equally sweet long john set, too.

To buy: Hanna Andersson The Little Mermaid Short John Pajama Set $42; hannaandersson.com

King Triton’s All-Powerful Trident

Target

Bring the action from the sea to the land with this plastic replica of King Triton’s trident. Powered by three AAA batteries (included), the trident lights up and plays sounds activated by your kiddo’s movements. It’s shimmery gold and blue and measures 35 inches long—just note that it’s recommended for ages 3 and up, as it could pose a choking hazard for younger kids.

To buy: King Triton’s All-Powerful Trident $20; amazon.com and target.com

Lego Disney The Little Mermaid Story Book Playset

Amazon

Kids ages 5 and up can bring their own scene from The Little Mermaid to life with this 134-piece Lego set, which comes with figures of Ariel, Eric, Ursula, and Sebastian. The book-shaped set unfolds to reveal Ursula’s lair, Eric’s library, and Ariel’s grotto, complete with a revolving statue. When kids are done playing, they can close and lock the book with the included key for convenient storage or on-the-go fun.

To buy: Lego Disney The Little Mermaid Story Book Playset $20; lego.com and amazon.com

Ulta Beauty The Little Mermaid Bath Set

Ulta

Your kid may not be able to swim in the sea with Ariel, but that doesn’t mean they can’t splash around in the bath and play pretend. This The Little Mermaid bath set comes with two sea-colored bath bombs: one with gold flecks and one with crystals. According to the brand, the bath bombs’ scent has notes of cotton blossom, crisp driftwood, Italian bergamot, and jasmine petals. The set also includes a white fluffy spa headband with pearl decorations.

To buy: Ulta Beauty The Little Mermaid Bath Set $16; ulta.com

Hanna Andersson The Little Mermaid One-Piece Swimsuit

Hanna Andersson

Kids can feel like Ariel herself swimming around the pool or lake in this cute one-piece swimsuit. Made from recycled fabrics, the swimsuit has fun flutter sleeves and features the same Little Mermaid pattern as the short john pajama shorts. According to the brand, the scoop neck suit provides built-in UV protection while your little one is splashing around in the sun.

To buy: Hanna Andersson The Little Mermaid One-Piece Swimsuit $48, hannaandersson.com

Black Girl Sunscreen The Little Mermaid Sunscreen

Ulta.

Struggling to slather sunscreen on your wiggly toddler? Spruce up your SPF routine with this The Little Mermaid tube from Black Girl Sunscreen. The moisturizing sunscreen lotion provides SPF 30 UV protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Plus, it’s fragrance-free, leaves no white cast, and has several unique ingredients, including healing carrot juice to boost melanin and soothing jojoba oil for rehydration.

To buy: Black Girl Sunscreen The Little Mermaid Sunscreen $16; ulta.com

Janie and Jack Ariel Tee

Janie and Jack

From summer camp to playdates to the park, this adorable Little Mermaid t-shirt is a staple for your little one’s warm-weather wardrobe. The white 100% cotton jersey tee has flutter sleeves, a keyhole back, and an illustration of Ariel, Flounder, and Sebastian underneath the words “Under the Sea.” Available in sizes from infant to tween, kids of all ages can enjoy wearing this tee, and caregivers will appreciate that it’s machine washable.

To buy: Janie and Jack Ariel Tee $34; janieandjack.com

Janie and Jack The Little Mermaid Shell Purse

Janie and Jack

Little ones can tote their thingamabobs, whozits, and whatzits galore in this sweet shell purse from Janie and Jack. The aqua purse features a shell outline in blue glitter, and faux pearls adorn the shell to complete the underwater look. To keep their gizmos and gadgets contained, there’s a zipper closure, and there’s a metal chain braided around the shoulder strap for extra durability.

To buy: Janie and Jack The Little Mermaid Shell Purse $50; janieandjack.com