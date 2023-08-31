Samsung Just Launched a New Special Edition Disney100 The Frame TV, and It’s as Magical as You Think

It’s a TV that doubles as a work of art.

By Esther Carlstone
Published on August 31, 2023

Samsung The Frame – Disney100 Edition
Photo:

Samsung

If your family is in the market for a new TV and also happens to be Disney fans, this is the news you’ve been waiting for. To celebrate Disney’s centennial, electronics brand Samsung and Disney have teamed up for a limited edition version of the super popular The Frame TV: the Disney100. 

Samsung 55" Class The Frame – Disney100 Edition

Samsung

To buy: Disney100 The Frame TV, 55" $1,700; samsung.com

This special edition will still have all the same features that made the original Frame TV so covet-worthy—mainly, being able to be hung flat on a wall and made to look just like a framed piece of art when it’s turned off. However, it also includes some other magical features exclusive to the limited edition, like a special platinum silver metal bezel frame that’s imprinted with the Disney100 logo on the side.

The solar-charged white controller also speaks to the Disney collaboration, as eagle-eyed fans will quickly notice that the top buttons represent none other than Mickey Mouse. Once the TV is turned on, owners will have access to 100 pieces of art from Disney, including content from Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and National Geographic to display on their TV when it’s not in use, in addition to the hundreds of other art pieces available in the Samsung Art Store.

Upon turning on the TV, users will hear a signature magical Disney sound. And thanks to The Frame TV’s anti-glare matte display, the artwork selected on the 4K QLED displays an almost canvas-like quality when the TV is off, fooling more than just the people who live in the household into thinking they’re looking at a real piece of framed art. Like all The Frame TVs, the Disney100 version comes with a Slim Fit Flat-Mount kit, making it even more difficult to discern the difference between the TV and a piece of home decor.

Samsung The Frame – Disney100 Edition with Remote

Samsung

To buy: Disney100 The Frame TV, 55" $1,700; samsung.com

The limited edition Disney100 The Frame TV is currently available in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch models. "We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind edition of The Frame to celebrate Disney's landmark 100th anniversary," said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung. “We hope this unique edition of The Frame allows more people to experience the wonderful viewing experience the TV has to offer.”

Was this page helpful?

