These Parent-Approved Daypacks Take Kids From School to Sports Practice (And They Start at Just $24)

No matter how well-prepared I think I am for back-to-school shopping, there’s always something I end up needing to buy last minute. School supplies aside, I needed something that could get my student-athletes all the way through the school day and sports practice—with all their gear in tow. My solution was a daypack, which is basically a larger, more rugged backpack.

Luckily, there are several on the market that can pull double duty as a daypack, sports tote, or even a travel bag, making it well worth the investment. These multi-use bags from brands like Patagonia, Osprey, and Cotopaxi provide ample storage for kids’ laptops, books, shin guards, and water bottles, and they’re stylish enough to impress even the pickiest of students.

Topo Designs Rover Pack Mini

Amazon

While traditionally not a “kids-only” pack, mine love this mini Topo Designs Rover Pack because of its unique design and super fun colors, which range from solids to multi-colored options. The top flap has dual side-release buckle closures, giving it a slightly vintage look and a drawstring cinch opens and closes the main compartment. A padded internal sleeve fits most tablets and computers, ideal for high schoolers who take their laptop to school.

The top flap pocket and the bottom pocket are zippered so you can safely secure things like keys or a phone, and two side water bottle pockets let your kid bring enough water to hydrate during the school day and at sports practice. With dual-side compression straps, the bag can be packed tightly if it is relatively light and not full of stuff. It even has a top carry handle for additional carrying options.

One parent shared that this pack makes a great kids’ travel bag, too. “This bag was a good, small size for my 7-year-old. It’s now her favorite weekend bag to take in the car so she has her little girl things, note pads, color, pencils, etc. Her Nintendo Switch also fits perfectly in it.”

To buy: Topo Designs Rover Pack Mini $69; amazon.com

REI Co-op Flash 22 Print Pack

REI

While the REI Co-op Flash 22 Print Pack is just 14 ounces, it still packs quite a punch. The removable back pad, waist and sternum straps, and hydration sleeve bring comfort and ease of use for all activities. Made from recycled materials, the breathable, stretchy mesh shoulder straps have fold-over padding for teens or young adults carrying an extra heavy load.

The small but important technical aspects of the pack are what make it attractive as an activity pack. It has a drawcord closure that’s covered by a lid with a zippered pocket, while another pocket on the front can store essentials for easy access. The bag also has an internal sleeve to hold a hydration pack, so this can go from school to sports or seamlessly.

To buy: REI Co-op Flash 22 Print Pack from $45; rei.com

Patagonia 30-Liter Black Hole MLC

Patagonia

This 30-liter Patagonia Black Hole pack is built with recycled materials and has a soft-sided back with shoulder straps that tuck away to transform into a lightweight duffle. It also has a quick-stash, padded hip belt that doubles as a shoulder strap. So, it can easily go from a school pack to a sports duffle or even an airport carry-on—perfect for big kids who have outgrown their character-themed bags.

The versatile pack has “tons of storage space,” one owner shared. It's also “comfortable even when it's full,” they said, which is a major plus for kids or parents lugging it around all day. The bag has a dedicated laptop storage flap, plenty of pockets, and a main compartment that’s deep enough to store books, gym clothes, or sleepover necessities. Since the bag does not have a designated spot for a water bottle, you can attach it to the chain with a carabiner.

To buy: Patagonia Black Hole MLC 30L $199; patagonia.com

Osprey Daylite Everyday Backpack

Amazon

The Osprey Daylite Everyday Backpack has all the features my family loves in Osprey packs in a smaller, more compressed frame. The main compartment is roomy, while the front-panel loading provides easy access to the inner contents. The interior sleeve can be used for either a hydration reservoir or tablet and the two mesh side pockets provide can stash water bottles, umbrellas, or even a pair of flip-flops for swim practice. Perhaps best of all, the mesh-covered die-cut foam back panel provides both comfort and ventilation.

With over 1,500 five-star ratings, it's easy to see why the Osprey Daylite Everyday Backpack is so popular. One repeat customer, who called it a “great pack,” particularly appreciated the deep side pocket and sturdy pockets.

To buy: Osprey Daylite Everyday Backpack $58 (originally $65); amazon.com

Cotopaxi Batac Pack Del Dia

Amazon

Cotopaxi daypacks and backpacks are a big hit in our household. Uniquely, each Batac Pack has a one-of-a-kind color combination, with total control given to the artist making it—so your family will have a fun surprise when you open the package. (This makes it easy to spot among a sea of similar-looking packs on the school playground or at sporting events.)

The 16-liter pack has a top-loading main compartment with a smaller internal sleeve and a zippered smaller mesh pocket to store essentials, like a phone or school ID. Two mesh pockets on the side are perfect for water bottles and snacks, and the 16-liter capacity is just right for elementary and middle schoolers.

To buy: Cotopaxi Batac Pack Del Dia $65; amazon.com

Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 20-Liter Backpack

Amazon

For a more traditional-looking daypack, the Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 20-Liter Backpack is for you. It’s made with a ripstop fabric with a water-resistant finish that keeps moisture out and gear dry. The shoulder straps can extend out for taller frames, so several family members can use it comfortably. One shopper was impressed that the “lightweight” bag folds “completely into a zipped pouch,” while another happy customer noted that it’s the ideal size for trips to the zoo or amusement parks.

Plus, it can store everything your kid needs for the day. The bag’s front face has four loops for attaching extra gear, like a jacket or shin guards, and the two side mesh pockets hold water bottles, snacks, or sunglasses. The main body of the pack is zippered and has an internal sleeve to store smaller electronics like a tablet.

To buy: Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 20L Backpack $24 with on-site coupon (originally $31); amazon.com

Kalesi Gym Duffle Bag Backpack

Amazon

If you’re looking for a practical backpack for older kids or parents, then check out this duffle bag backpack. It’s made of durable vintage canvas that’s easy to wipe clean, and thick, breathable pads provide great back support for extended use. With its many zippers and storage options, you can carry a lot in this pack, yet you’re not burdened by an awkward-looking bag. The main compartment is top-loading and can easily fit a laptop, clothes, and even shoes.

With over 2,500 5-star ratings, this bag is a crowdpleaser among swimmers, travelers, and parents alike. (One shopper even uses it as a diaper bag.) It can be carried in four different ways: as a backpack, a shoulder bag, a crossbody, or a simple handle bag. When using it as a shoulder bag, there’s a long adjustable strap to use, while the backpack straps can be hidden away. It comes in an impressive 19 different color combinations, so you’re sure to find one your family likes.

To buy: Kalesi Gym Duffle Bag Backpack; $42 with on-site coupon (was $44) amazon.com