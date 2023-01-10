Snag This Popular Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker for Less Than $10—Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s time to start planning how we will spoil our loved ones with tokens of love. And what says that better than warm homemade waffles? Well, heart-shaped waffles, of course.

Whether you’re making breakfast for your kids, breakfast-in-bed for your partner, or you want to have something on hand just in case, the super popular Dash mini waffle maker creates perfect heart-shaped delights—and it also happens to be on major sale and is under $10.

Amazon

To buy: Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker $9.99 (was $14.99); amazon.com

The mini waffle maker features a 4-inch nonstick surface that cooks up waffles in cute heart shapes in very little time. We love that it's small enough not to clutter your cupboard or countertops and adds a little fun to your breakfasts—no matter what time of the year. They’re easy to use: pour in your favorite batter, close the lid, and cook until golden brown.

With more than 222,378 reviews and a solid average of 4.7 out of 5 stars, the Dash heart mini waffle maker has more than enough praise to justify its top-rated status.

“This waffle maker is super easy to use. Waffles come out great in just a few minutes and is very easy to clean,” one happy Amazon reviewer wrote. “The compact size is great for storing in the kitchen.”

“The pictures speak for themselves! However, this little waffle maker is amazing! I had no issues,” another happy 5-star review read on Amazon. “Perfect temps, waffles cooked to perfection in about two min, and no sticking! I will absolutely buy another one in the future if I need a replacement.”

Other customers say the waffle maker is “easy to use,” “easy to clean,” and that it’s “handy to keep out on a counter always at the ready, or it can be easily cabinet stored.”

For larger families or couples with a big appetite, Dash also has a multi mini heart waffle maker that cooks six heart-shaped waffles at a time. It also has a nonstick surface allowing you to quickly make enough 3-inch breakfast treats for the whole family with a much easier cleanup.

Amazon

To buy: Dash Multi Mini Heart Shaped Waffle Maker $49.99; amazon.com.

With more than 4,453 reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars, it’s clearly another favorite Amazon purchase.

And don't think this adorable mini waffle maker is just for waffles—you can get creative and make heart-shaped hash browns, biscuit pizzas, and even dessert cookies. And at less than $10, we can't think of a reason not to have one.