At its core, diet culture is a pattern of beliefs and behaviors that focuses on thin bodies over all other body types—with no regard for one's mental, emotional, or physical health. Diet culture demands people value their exterior attractiveness over their inner strengths, skills, and talents.

The problem is the ideal is always out of reach, which sets people up for developing eating disorders and unhealthy, abusive relationships with their bodies. Thanks to apps like TikTok, where filters and deep edits are par for the course, diet culture is finding a fresh reboot—to the frustration and worry of parents everywhere.

Having experienced my teen years in the thick of 90s diet culture, I am particularly sensitive to how destructive the concept of a "summer body" is on kids—especially teens. But these days, with the rise of the body positivity movement, I genuinely wondered if those days of "thinspiration" were finally over, but then TikTok comes along and shows us that we haven't learned our lessons about abusive diet culture ideals.

Take one look at #SummerBody on TikTok, and you'll find an explosion of videos—usually featuring fit, conventionally attractive young people—telling the rest of us that we need to restrict our food intake, workout harder and longer, and in one startling example, donate blood because it "burns calories"!?

We talked to experts to get helpful advice for parents who see these harmful #SummerBody trends that instill doubt and shame into anyone who doesn't fit an imaginary ideal body type. They help us break down how to talk to kids about diet culture, including how to spot red flags.

How To Talk To Kids About Diet Culture

Talking to kids about any heavy topic—especially one that you might have had negative experiences with—can feel challenging. On the one hand, you want to protect your child. But on the other hand, where do you start? And what do you say?

"Oftentimes, it can be difficult to bring up these topics with kids because they are at an age where they want to be more independent and have more control over what they can do," says Meredith Howard LCAT, LMSW, an art therapist, social worker, and mental health practitioner for adolescents and young adults with Counslr. "However, it is important to have these, sometimes uncomfortable, conversations with your teens for them to understand the influence that social media trends can have on their decisions. Being open and honest with your kids and talking about what a realistic body image means to them is also a good way to understand their perceptions."

David Tzall, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist practicing in Brooklyn, NY, agrees. He says parents should let kids know that there is no such thing as a perfect body and no ideal of perfection that any person should strive for.

"Healthy eating and weight are separate categories, and it has nothing to do with vanity or looks," he says. "A 'summer body' has all to do with achieving a certain look to be noticed and viewed as attractive. Healthy eating may result in not achieving the 'perfect body,' as there is no such thing. It is an unreachable height that is put in place as a way to shame others when they have not met it."

Dr. Tzall explains one effective tool for parents is to teach kids what they see online isn't always real. Those photos and videos of "perfect" bodies are often intentionally edited, filtered, or staged to create a specific impression on viewers. Bodies come in all shapes, sizes, and forms, and they are each worthy of celebrating.

"Children should be encouraged to appreciate and love their body as it is, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance and self-esteem," says Dr. Tzall. "Teach them that true beauty goes beyond physical appearance and is about being healthy, kind, and confident."

Another way to talk to your kids about the dangers of diet culture is to take an opposite approach. Instead of bringing up diet culture, talk up your family's healthy lifestyle, like choosing healthy meals that include "fun foods", exercising because it feels good, and celebrating one's health, achievements, and inner qualities.

What Are Some Red Flags That Your Kid Is Engaging in Diet Culture?

If your child is experimenting with diet culture, there will be signs.

"Heavily dieting, restricting food, speaking an excessive amount about their body and how it needs to look a certain way, and criticizing themselves and their looks are all red flags," says Dr. Tzall.

He advises parents to also watch out for the following:

Looking in the mirror too much.

Going to the gym for long stretches of time with the intent of looking good rather than feeling good.

Withdrawing from social activities.

Avoiding situations where their body may be seen.

Difficulty in forming and maintaining friendships.

"If they seem less interested in their hobbies, their grades start to drop, or they have decreased motivation to do the things they used to enjoy, it may be time to check in with your teen and get advice from a professional or talk with your pediatrician," says Howard.

What Are Some Ways Parents Can Model A Healthy Lifestyle?

It's one thing to talk to your kids about diet culture and another to model a healthy lifestyle that they can be exposed to on a regular basis. After all, actions speak louder than words.

"Parents can emphasize the importance of balance and moderation. A healthy lifestyle is about finding equilibrium and enjoying a variety of activities," says Dr. Tzall. "The focus should be shifted from appearance or weight to overall well-being. A healthy lifestyle involves taking care of your physical, mental, and emotional health. Discuss the benefits of regular exercise, a balanced diet, sufficient sleep, and stress management."

For some parents, that shift away from appearance may include monitoring or limiting how much time their kids spend on apps like TikTok.

"Being able to create a balance between online and offline activities seems to be a realistic option. Setting aside time on a regular basis to do other activities like going for a walk or hike, calling a friend, reading a favorite book, listening to music, or starting a project may be helpful," says Howard. "By having one or two offline activities in your teen's schedule can gradually become a habit and a part of their everyday routine."

A few ideas that you can begin implementing right away include:

Eating dinner together as a family—without screens.

Encouraging activities that highlight inner qualities, like volunteering or joining an organization, for example.

Establish a routine of good sleep hygiene for everyone in your home.

Find ways to incorporate being physically healthy as a family, like walking, hiking, or other leisurely pursuits that emphasize pleasure and not attractiveness.

Dr. Tzall adds parents can create a supportive and encouraging environment by being mindful of what everyone needs. "Parents can create an environment where children feel comfortable discussing their questions, concerns, and challenges related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle," he says. "Listen actively, validate their feelings, and provide guidance and support when needed."

When Should Parents Seek Help?

"In adolescence, kids are developing their identity and look to their peers for acceptance," says Howard. "If they are struggling to fit in socially, teens may try to control the situation by changing their body image with extreme dieting or weight loss. This can then lead to developing an eating disorder. As a parent, being able to recognize when they are having trouble with friends at school or in their peer groups may prevent a more serious issue further down the road."

If you are concerned about your child's health and you suspect they may be developing an eating disorder, talk to your family's health care provider. You can also find information and resources at the National Eating Disorders Association.

