Those of us who are old enough to remember rolling a container of slushy cream and sugar around on the gym floor to make ice cream at school have always secretly dreamed of a way to recreate that delicious frozen treat excitement at home—and now, thankfully, we can, thanks to a massive sale on the popular Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker.

Originally $165, ice cream lovers everywhere can pick up the ubiquitous Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker—capable of making an impressive two quarts of ice cream at the touch of a button—for over 50% off, making it under $80 right now.

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker $77.17 (was $165); amazon.com

Perfect for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or just any hot summer day ahead, this ice cream maker has over 13,300 five-star ratings that prove just how refreshing this treat maker really is.

“This Cuisinart ice cream maker is awesome!” commented one happy shopper who revealed they’ve made ice cream for a variety of friends and family with mouth-watering success. “What an improvement over the old-fashioned ice cream makers! No more salt or ice needed, and this thing can make soft-serve in about 20 minutes,” they added.

As noted, the way this ice maker works is different than the carton-rolling ways of the past, because you don’t need to add any salt. You simply add a cold ice cream mixture of cream, milk, sugar, and vanilla (or whatever other flavor you want) directly into the chilled insulated drum, then hit the button so the agitator churns it for you.

The key is that the ingredients and the drum have to be chilled ahead of time. The manufacturer even recommends you store the ice maker drum directly in your freezer so you’re always ready to have ice cream whenever those cravings hit.

Done correctly, you can have soft-serve ice cream in as little as 20 minutes. The ice cream maker also has a hole in the lid so that you can add mix-ins while it’s churning to create custom blends and creations. Crushed Oreos? Fruit? Candy pieces? You can get creative or mix and match your favorites.

“So easy and quick,” raved another satisfied shopper, “worth every penny!” While another reviewer shared that the machine “makes making ice cream so simple… no cooking with eggs involved.”

Parents should be thrilled to know that several reviewers also consider the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker a major “money saver”—a sentiment that anyone who’s paid for multiple kids’ ice cream cones at an ice cream shop will understand.

While the maker will create soft-serve ice cream, if you prefer harder ice cream, you can freeze the ice cream in a freezer-safe container and let it harden up more. Any prepared ice cream is also good to be kept in your freezer to enjoy later as well.

Clean-up is also a snap: with just two pieces, you can remove the drum and agitator and hand wash so they’re ready for the next round of sweet treats. And if ice cream isn’t your thing, you can also use the machine to make fresh sorbet, sherbet, or even frozen yogurt.

At the end of the day, perhaps this one reviewer summed it up best: “This thing is so much fun.”