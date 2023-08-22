Raising Kids Big Kids Education College 10 College Dorm Room Essentials Under $50, According to a Parent With Two College-Age Kids These are both parent and teen-approved. By Katie Bingham-Smith Published on August 22, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland Sending a child off to college is a big deal, especially if they’ll be living on campus in the dorms. It’s been a while since I was in college, and apparently times have changed quite a bit, so it took me a beat to figure out exactly what my kids would truly need, and what they could do without. It was also important to me to make them as comfortable as possible, and that meant getting some things that made them feel at home, like a nice mirror and rug. Thankfully, with these great Amazon finds, I was able to do it all. Here are highly-rated products my own college-age kids actually have—and love. And the best part? They’re all under $50. Fabspace Large Laundry Hamper Bag Amazon This large waterproof laundry basket-hamper comes in so many fabrics, there’s a vibe for every style. It has soft grip handles, holds lots of laundry, and is strong and sturdy because let’s get real, your kid is totally going to overload this thing. One happy shopper revealed that “the slight stiffness of the fabric” helps the hamper “hold itself up” when “throwing clothing into it from across the room,” which sounds like a very college student move. To buy: Fabspace Large Laundry Hamper Bag $16; amazon.com iDesign Plastic Shower Caddy Amazon A shower caddy is the quintessential dorm must-have. This shower caddy has nine compartments, lots of holes for drainage, and is spacious enough to hold an ample amount of toiletries. I also love how its profile is definitely more modern than its traditional counterparts. “It is sturdy enough for my kid to take to college and have it last,” shared a satisfied reviewer. “Great compartments for everything for the shower.”To buy: iDesign Plastic Shower Caddy $14; amazon.com mDesign Small Modern Trash Can Amazon With so many designs to choose from like faux wood and marble, and lots of fun colors, this modern trash can will fit nicely in every dorm room. My daughter has the pink one, and she loves it. With over 21,000 reviews with an average of 4.5 stars, you can’t go wrong with this dorm room essential. One customer raved that the “lidded step feature allows for hands-free operation, promoting cleanliness and convenience.” To buy: mDesign Small Modern Trash Can $30; amazon.com Heyhouse Closet Organizers Amazon This six-pack of various types of closet hangers can create 80 percent more space in any closet. They have nine hanger holes that allow you to hang up your clothing and keep it wrinkle-free and ventilated. The hanger hook can also be rotated to make clothes super accessible, and can also be used to hang up clothes to air dry, which is key for college-age kids who are trying to save money on laundry costs. To buy: Heyhouse Closet Organizers $20; amazon.com Surge Protector Power Strip Amazon Trust me, you won’t want to forget this one. A college student is going to have lots to plug in–a computer, fridge, laps, phones, hair tools, and lots more. This Surge Protector Power Strip can power up to 12 devices, and lies flat so it can easily be hidden. The surge protection keeps everything safe, and your child won’t have to worry about overloading it when everyone is crashing in their room and they need to charge their phones. To buy: Surge Protector Power Strip $24; amazon.com Vanity Makeup Mirror With Lights Amazon Having a well lit area for makeup application is a must for many college kids. My daughter has this makeup mirror and takes it with her everywhere she goes. It comes in three colors, has built-in LED lights that all the kids love, and the touchscreen makes it easy to get the perfect amount of light. To buy: Vanity Makeup Mirror with Lights $50; amazon.com Ophanie Machine Washable, 3x5 Rug Amazon This fluffy rug can be thrown in the wash, and will give any bland dorm room a bit of home comfort. It’s non-slip, comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns, and feels great under the feet. In fact, one customer described it as “incredibly soft and silky.” Best of all, it doesn’t shed. To buy: Ophanie Machine Washable 3x5 Rug $29; amazon.com Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum Amazon With almost 100,000 reviews with an average of 4.5 stars, you can’t go wrong with the popular Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum. It’s compact enough to not take up a lot of space, and can also be used as a hand vacuum. Even if they tell you they’ll never use it, they will.(Even if it’s only right before you come to visit.) One happy customer raved that the small but mighty vacuum “has incredible cleaning power” and that its ease of use “will give students an incentive to NOT neglect their living areas.” To buy: Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum $34; amazon.com Amazon Basics Microfiber 5-Piece Bed-In-A-Bag Amazon This cozy bedding set comes with everything your student will need: a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. It’s available in a wide variety of colors, is machine washable, and super soft. With over 36,000 five-star ratings, people are clearly big fans of this find. According to one pleased shopper, the set is “ really comfy and soft,” while another praised it for being “the perfect set with everything you need” To buy: Amazon Basics Microfiber 5-Piece Bed-In-A-Bag $45; amazon.com Trident Bath Towel Set Amazon This luxurious set comes in a wide range of colors and includes two large bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Customers rave that the 100% cotton towels are ultra-absorbent and plush, and at a price point that won’t break the bank. One customer loved them saying, "The towels are incredibly soft, plush, and highly absorbent." To buy: Trident Bath Towel Set $50; amazon.com