Organize the Chaos With This Genius Wrapping Paper Storage That’s 39% Off Today

Everybody has their “thing” and mine happens to be wrapping paper. The only thing about my “thing” is that my New York City apartment doesn’t accommodate the endless rolls of luxury birthday paper and jubilant bows that speak to me when I near Homegoods’ and TJ Maxx’s checkout aisles. And don’t get me started around the holidays—I’m weak when favorite stores start getting in that thick, festive paper and not even a mansion in LA would be large enough. Which is where the ingenious Clozzers Wrapping Paper Storage Container comes in—and at 39%, it’s only $16.97 today, making it a deal just as satisfying as my wrapping paper vices that it helps me organize. And that's not all: Prime members get an additional 20% off the sale price (don't forget to tick the coupon box) making it only $14.87!

What I appreciate most about this organizer is that it holds everyone I could possibly need for my gift wrapping extravaganzas in one spot so I don’t have to keep stopping and starting to grab things—or waste precious free time looking for that one roll of tape in the junk drawer. This robust storage container, which is on sale for $11 off and comes in four different patterns, holds up to 18-24 different rolls of wrapping paper (depending on whether you go with the regular type or invest in the jumbo rolls) and has pockets for tape, scissors, bows, ribbon, tissue paper, and everything else that your wrapping heart desires. To help kick organization to the next level, I have one for Christmas, one for Hanukkah, one for birthdays, and one for miscellaneous. And there’s even a little outside label for me to clearly mark it. 

Then, when I’m done with a wrapping marathon session, I can just zip it right back up, and this water-resistant organizer can slip under a bed or stand vertically, wherever is most convenient given my storage availability. Trust me, not struggling and wasting time every holiday/or birthday is a gift worth giving yourself.

