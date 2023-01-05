Amazon's Best-Selling Artificial Christmas Tree Storage Bag Is Only $15 Right Now

It’s waterproof, tear-proof, has more than 37,600 reviews, and is on sale right now.

By Lauren Levy
Published on January 5, 2023

Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag
Photo:

Parents / Tyler Roeland

There’s one thing that many people get wrong about this time of year: just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean that holiday shopping necessarily is. That’s thanks to the epic After Christmas blowout sales going on right now going on across retailers. Right as we are getting cleaned up and organized from a festive holiday season, savvy shoppers are also taking advantage of the timing to take stock of what they might need for next year as they get cleaned up, like perhaps a new artificial tree, while they’re up to 80% off instead of waiting to buy a full-priced one next season. But if your tree is in great shape, keep it looking that way with Amazon’s best-selling Christmas tree storage bag that’s on sale right now for only $15.

Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag

Amazon

To buy: Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $14.99 (was $17.99); amazon.com

Since you invest in an artificial tree so that you can use it year after year, you want to store it in something that will keep it protected during the 11 months out of each year that it’s not the center of attention. This bag, which is currently on sale, is made from waterproof polyester material and fits up to a 9-foot tree. It comes in a bright red (so it’s easy to spot in storage) or six other colors with three stitch-reinforced handles and zipper closure to keep moisture or dust out. That way when it’s time to take your tree out, it’s fresh and ready to shine. 

Then, because it’s so lightweight, you can just fold it up and store it wherever is most convenient for you while your tree is taking center stage. According to the brand, the material is also tear-proof, anti-dust mites, and more reliable for the years to come than just the unprotected cardboard box your tree came in that will break down over time alone. 

Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag

Amazon

To buy: Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $14.99 (was $17.99); amazon.com

Currently, the Zober Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 37,600 customer reviews. 

“I’ve had this for 2 years, so I had to come back and review it,” one customer said. “This bag is huge. Inside I have a 9-ft tree, two 6-ft trees, and two 1-ft trees, and a couple probably fit more in there. We had an oil spill in the garage and it kept my tree boxes in perfect condition. Can not recommend enough.”

“I got the extra large bag and it fits my 9-foot large tree along with the larger decorations,” another customer wrote. “I can get that all in one bag which is awesome. It also has a little label on it. I ended up buying three of them. One of them I have my tree and those huge ornaments, the second one I have all my other Christmas things … The zipper goes all the way down both sides which is awesome because it opens so wide it’s easy to get the tree in and out! I would highly recommend this product!”

