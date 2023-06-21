Pfizer is warning of a shortage of children's formulations of a long-acting injectable form of an antibiotic known as Bicillin. The company, which is the only U.S. manufacturer of Bicillin, expects to run out of the formulations in June, according to a letter sent to clinicians and posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Adult Bicillin formulations, commonly used to treat syphilis in pregnant people, could be somewhat limited. But Pfizer will prioritize the drug for pregnant people and doesn't expect to completely run out.

"The supply interruption is the result of a complex combination of factors including significant increases in demand, due to an increase in syphilis infection rates as well as competitive shortages," the letter reads.

But what does this mean for children?

We talked with health care providers about exactly what Bicillin is, Pfizer's reasoning for prioritizing pregnant adults, and why parents don't need to be concerned about the pending shortage.



What is Bicillin?

Let's start with what Bicillin is not: The pink, bubble-gum-flavored liquid antibiotic form of penicillin we are all familiar with for our children. That's called amoxicillin. You may remember there was a shortage of this popular antibiotic in the fall of 2022, just as the sick season was getting started.

"Penicillins are the most commonly prescribed antibiotic in pediatrics because they cover a broad range of bacteria that cause common childhood infections like strep throat and ear infections," explains Amanda Stovall, M.D., an Illinois-based pediatrician. "Amoxicillin is a type of penicillin available in a liquid formulation and tablets."

One key difference is that Bicillin is given via an injection. The other key difference is how long Bicillin lasts compared to amoxicillin.

"Most liquid antibiotics need to be taken for several days while the injectable form can treat some bacterial infections with just one dose," says Danelle Fisher, M.D., FAAP, a pediatrician and chair of pediatrics at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

The reason Bicillin lasts longer than amoxicillin comes down to how the body metabolizes the two forms of the medication.

"Penicillin G Benzathine [the generic name for Bicillin] is released slowly from the injection site over many days, staying in the body for up to seven days," Dr. Stovall says. "Liquid solutions of penicillin, like amoxicillin, are metabolized much more rapidly, so people need to take the medication multiple times per day to keep the medicine in their system, fighting the infection."

Why Is Bicillin Used for Pediatric Patients?

Dr. Stovall explains that injectable medications like Bicillin are usually used for more serious bacterial infections because they absorb into the bloodstream and skip the GI tract. But the use of Bicillin in pediatric patients is pretty rare to begin with.

"As a pediatrician, injectable medications may be a good option if a child is vomiting and having difficulty tolerating eating or drinking," Dr. Stovall says.

Dr. Stovall adds that an injectable like Bicillin may also be used in children with sensory issues or those who have challenges taking medication. "Their parents may opt for a couple of injections over fighting their child twice a day for up to 10 days to take the medicine, half of which may end up anywhere but in the child's mouth," Dr. Stovall says.

But Dr. Stovall says she doesn't commonly prescribe Bicillin over amoxicillin. "Penicillin injections while convenient, are painful—another reason why injectable options are typically reserved for special circumstances," Dr. Stovall says.



Why Is Bicillin Used to Treat Pregnant People?

Pregnant adults will receive priority during the shortage of Bicillin. Though not commonly used in pediatric patients, experts say Bicillin's ability to safely treat pregnant people with syphilis makes it necessary for this population.

"Not all antibiotics can be used in pregnancy because they affect the fetus," says G. Thomas Ruiz, M.D., the OB/GYN Lead at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. "Bicillin is particularly effective against syphilis with no negative effects on the fetus."

Dr. Ruiz points out that congenital syphilis poses risks to a fetus and newborn. The CDC says some of these risks include:

Stillbirth

Anemia

Blindness

Deafness

Rashes

"Given the consequences, it is best to save the medication for pregnant patients when other medications can be used for the non-pregnant patients," Dr. Ruiz says.

It's been a challenging few years for parents, who have experienced shortages of infant formula, Tylenol, and Adderall. But Dr. Fisher agrees with the decision to prioritize pregnant patients even if it means pediatric formulations of Bicillin run out.

"There are many antibiotics that are safe alternatives to penicillin for a variety of bacterial diseases, so most physicians will not have difficulty finding an alternative medication," Dr. Fisher says. "Pregnant people have to be treated with more caution because not all antibiotics are safe in pregnancy."

What Are Alternatives to Bicillin for Children?

It depends on the illness, but Dr. Stovall says that parents should feel comfortable knowing their child's health care provider can help them find the correct medication for them. "For instance, strep throat can be treated with cephalosporins as well as penicillins, providing another treatment option," Dr. Stovall says.

If a child struggles to take medications, there may not be injectable options available during this shortage. However, Dr. Stovall says the pediatrician may be able to help parents find options that require fewer doses.

"Depending on the type of infection, you can also work with your pediatrician to find a medication that can be dosed once a day rather than multiple times," Dr. Stovall says.

The bottom line is: This is not the same as the infant formula shortage or even the shortage of children's pain relievers and there's no need to worry. Make sure to discuss any concerns with a pediatrician or health care provider.