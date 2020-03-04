Celebrate Your Way

As a parent, you get to set your own traditions around the holidays and seasonal pastimes. Celebrate Your Way is all about how to make your own mark and have fun YOUR way. It's all about enjoying life as a family. This month, we’re preparing for the holiday season and helping you plan a memory-making end of the year, no matter the circumstances.

Holiday Fun

No More Manic Mornings

No More Manic Mornings
Say goodbye to frantic mornings—and cranky kids and parents. Good morning to new, simple rituals that help you start the day off right.
21 Back-to-School Breakfasts

21 Back-to-School Breakfasts
When you're hungry and in a hurry, these breakfast recipes hit the spot.
Weekday Morning Breakfast Ideas

Weekday Morning Breakfast Ideas
Think beyond the cereal bowl. Try our delicious ideas for weekday breakfasts, from flavorful fruit parfaits and smoothies to muffins and quick breads you can bake ahead of time.
5 Myths About Milk

5 Myths About Milk
There's a lot of misinformation out there about milk and which varieties are healthiest for kids. We set the record straight.
Study Declares Routine is Parents' Top Priority For Back-to-School Success

Study Declares Routine is Parents' Top Priority For Back-to-School Success
For busy families, back-to-school season means more than a shopping trip for school supplies.
Bed Hair, Don't Care: 10 Ways to Win at Your Morning Routine as a Working Parent

Bed Hair, Don't Care: 10 Ways to Win at Your Morning Routine as a Working Parent
Take the stress (and tardiness) out of mornings with these simple working mom hacks.
Advertisement

More Celebrate Your Way

Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Busy Families

Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Busy Families
Beat the morning scramble with these healthy recipes you can prep or cook in advance.
Smart Organization Solutions for Busy Families

Smart Organization Solutions for Busy Families
Is it possible to keep your house, your life, and your kids in order? These stylish clutter-busters will make getting organized easy and fun.
7 Little Wins to Boost Your Kid's Health

7 Little Wins to Boost Your Kid's Health
6 Breakfast for Dinner Recipes

6 Breakfast for Dinner Recipes
18 Fast, Fun Breakfasts Kids Will Love

18 Fast, Fun Breakfasts Kids Will Love
New Advice on Kids Drinks: Milk & Water In, Chocolate Milk is Out

New Advice on Kids Drinks: Milk & Water In, Chocolate Milk is Out

What Your Valentine's Day Date Night Should Be, Based on Your Sign

Here's your ultimate February 14th game plan, based on astrology.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com