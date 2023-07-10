For children of the ‘80s and ’90s, growing up with the Disney Channel was almost mandatory. So let me blow your mind with a little fact—that TV channel filled with so many memories, milestones, favorite characters, and defining episodes—all of which that’s likely been passed down to your kids in a sacred rite of passage—is turning the big 4-0. Yes, the home of Hannah Montana and Lizzy Maguire is gearing up for a BIG anniversary.

In celebration, Disney Channel released a little look back at some of the iconic series and films that not only we as parents have grown up with but so have our children.



Disney Channel launched when I was about 6 years old. I loved everything about it, including how it was a portal to one of my favorite destinations—Walt Disney World. Growing up in Miami, Florida, WDW was just a hop, skip, and jump away for my family to take weekend jaunts to the Magic Kingdom.

As I grew up with the Disney Channel, one of my favorite shows? The NEW Mickey Mouse Club. Sure, back then I had no idea I was watching future superstars like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Kerri Russell . . . the list goes on . . . breakthrough right before my very own eyes.

During one memorable family trip, I got to attend a taping of the show live from MGM (now Hollywood Studios), and my mind was blown. Whenever I hear the theme song of that iconic show (usually while perusing TokTok or Instagram late at night), it’s an endorphin rush that brings me right back to those core memories of racing home from school to see which hit songs the gang would cover or if special guests would stop by (hello New Kids on the Block).

Today, both my husband and I have passed along our love of ALL things Disney to our 8-year-old daughter. Disney Channel has been playing in the background since she was a baby and the animated Mickey Mouse Clubhouse theme (and its infamous “Hot Dog” song) still makes us all want to get up and dance. As my daughter’s gotten older, she’s been introduced to classics—while being drawn to the shows new to her generation, including the Zombies trilogy (she was Addison for Halloween) and The Descendants (it was a tough call deciding not to go as Mal for Halloween).

So in honor of Disney Channel turning the big 4-0, let’s look back at some of the most memorable and catchy theme songs from their biggest hits and most iconic shows. They are songs that will take you back and bring on an instant endorphin rush.

Apologies in advance if one—or all—gets stuck in your head for the rest of the day but somehow we have a feeling you won’t mind. And, if your kids have yet to discover some of these throwback gems, here’s the perfect excuse to start binging!

Hannah Montana

In 2006, the world was introduced to a true force to be reckoned with—the one and only Miley Cyrus. She had yet to come in like a “wrecking ball” or “buy herself flowers.” Instead she was living the “Best of Both Worlds” as a normal teen by day—the biggest pop star in the world by night. The catchy theme song, sung by Cyrus, was one of the first introductions that fans had to her talent—and penchant for nailing hit after hit.

Lizzie McGuire

In 2001, the world met and fell in love with Hilary Duff when she burst onto the scene as Lizzie McGuire. Tweens—and their parents—loved the series for the real and honest way it navigated the personal and social issues of those precarious years. And the theme song, “We’ll Figure It Out” by Angie Jaree, perfectly summed up how Lizzie, along with her friends and family, were so relatable in how they figured out the highs and lows of growing up

That's So Raven

As a sitcom-loving child in the ‘80s, Raven Symoné was stuck in my brain as a precious child on The Cosby Show. So imagine my surprise—and delight—when she showed up all grown up on Disney Channel in 2007 playing a teen with hidden psychic abilities on That’s So Raven. But best of all was the awesome theme song sung—and rapped— by Symoné herself! (And check out Raven's Home where Symoné plays a mom now in its sixth season on Disney Channel).

Wizards of Waverly Place

It’s easy to see why Wizards of Waverly Place launched a young Selena Gomez into superstardom. The show was about teen wizard Alex Russo (Gomez) dealing with growing her powers while trying to be an “average” teenager in New York City. But the theme song, sung by Gomez herself, did double duty. Not only did it preview Alex’s magical adventures but it was also a glimpse into the massive hits that Gomez was capable of putting out (you know, like “Come and Get It” or “Love You Like a Love Song”—apologies if those now get stuck in your head too).

Phineas and Ferb

The opening lines of the theme song for the animated hit series Phineas and Ferb sums up why the show was a big hit: “There's a hundred and four days of summer vacation. . .Then school comes along just to end it . . .So the annual problem for our generation . . .Is finding a good way to spend it.” Everyone loved the adventures that stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb try and create during summer vacation. But the theme song, sung by the rock band Bowling for Soup, is what really drew us in and got us psyched for the boys' latest antics!

Kim Possible

Let me just say, the Kim Possible theme song, "Call Me, Beep Me,” is on one of my playlists and nothing gives me greater joy than when it comes on in the car. If you see me on I-95 singing my heart out, I’m most likely belting, “Call me, beep me if you wanna reach me . . .When you wanna page me, it's okay” at the top of my lungs. Sung by Christina Milian—it’s a jam that could’ve been a hit all on its own, even without a show attached to it!

The Proud Family

There’s so much to relate to when it comes to The Proud Family as the heart of the show is about family—and the ups and downs that 14-year-old Penny Proud goes through with her wacky one! That’s why the theme song holds a doubly special meaning. For starters, the lyrics touch on how many kids feel about their family with lines like, “Proud Family—They'll push your buttons! They'll make you wanna hug 'em. . .” But the singer(s) of the theme song keep it all in the family too as it’s sung by none other than Solange Knowles with a little help from big sister Beyonce’s group Destiny’s Child.



Liv and Maddie

It’s a well-known fact Disney Channel knows how to find stars. So of course casting an unknown Dove Cameron to star as both Liv and Maddie (twin sisters—one a famous actress, the other a star basketball player) was the launch of a massive career. Liv and Maddie did double duty as Cameron’s breakout acting role AND the first time the world heard Cameron’s amazing singing voice. She sang the catchy, pop song “Better in Stereo” that doubled as the show’s theme song. No wonder Cameron went on to have hits off the Descendants soundtrack (she plays Mal) and of course with her own Billboard-topping hits like “Boyfriend.”

Girl Meets World

If there was one show as an adult that I could not wait to premiere on Disney Channel, it was definitely Girl Meets World. As a huge fan of Boy Meets World, I could not wait to see how the daughter of Cory and Topanga would navigate her own teen years. And, the Boy Meets World theme song is still one of my favorites. What I didn’t expect? That the Girl Meets World theme song—sung by the show’s stars Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard—would be even catchier and just as meaningful as the original.