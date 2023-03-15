Carter’s Just Launched a Gorgeous Maternity Line That’s All About 'Thoughtful and Seasonless' Basics

Move over kiddos, Carter’s isn’t just for little ones anymore. Little Planet by Carter’s has expanded into womenswear and maternity apparel with the debut of Little Planet by Carter’s Mama Collection. Designed for every stage of motherhood, this capsule collection is all about transitional functionality that can be worn throughout the pregnancy and postpartum journey—and we’d be lying if we didn’t say we want every single piece.

“We celebrate moms in every stage of parenting, which is why we created a collection that goes beyond traditional maternity wear and focuses on classic pieces designed to be worn while pregnant, and after,” Carrie Andersen, Vice President of Merchandising for Little Planet by Carter’s explained in a press release. “The Little Planet Mama capsule wardrobe offers timeless essentials to last from one little one to the next.”

The styles are timeless with an earthy color palette, airy gauze and ribbed cotton materials, and subtle patterns like classic stripes and delicate wildflowers. According to the brand, the capsule wardrobe’s mission is to offer “thoughtful and seasonless maternity-and-beyond basics to wear from this little one to the next” and the pieces are available in sizes ranging from XS - XXL. But the best part is that each adult look has a coordinating outfit from the brand’s baby and toddler collection, in case twinning is on your fashion agenda.



Seaside Midi Shirtdress

Carter's

No matter which trimester you’re in — first through fourth — you’ll find this midi shirtdress comfortable throughout each stage. Plus, it’s also nursing-friendly for once the baby is here, and has functional buttons, pockets, and an adjustable belt. It's one of those easy pieces you toss on to instantly feel put together. And if your heart can handle it, check out the matching Baby Organic Cotton Gauze Bubble and the Toddler 2-Piece Organic Cotton Gauze Set matching option.

To buy: Adult Womens Seaside Midi Shirtdress, $78.95; carters.com

Day Out Jumpsuit

Carter's

We love a great all-in-one outfit. Get your jumpsuit on in this chic nursing-friendly option with rolled short sleeves. The Womens Day Out Jumpsuit comes in a nutmeg textured cotton gauze—keeping you nice and cool during those way-too-hot pregnancy and postpartum days— with natural faux wood button details and a removable belt. There’s also matching Organic Cotton Gauze Overalls for big siblings-to-be.

To buy: Adult Womens Day Out Jumpsuit, $78.95; carters.com

Button-Front Wildflower Dress

Carter's

Embrace your boho vibe with this Button-Front Wildflower Dress. If the delicate floral print didn’t channel the relaxed, free-spirited nature, the long sleeves and comfy empire waist will. And the matching Baby Floral Print Organic Cotton Jumpsuit and Toddler Floral Print Organic Cotton Gauze Cropped Top are must-haves for any flower child.

To buy: Adult Womens Button-Front Wildflower Dress, $72.95; carters.com

Nesting Lounge Pants

Carter's

These loose-fitting Nesting Lounge Pants were designed to stick with you throughout your parenting journey. Made from an on-trend textured cotton gauze, these cropped pants have an elastic, smocked waist that can be worn above and then below your bump as it grows. Check out the mini Baby Organic Cotton Gauze Bubble matching version and the matching Toddler 2-Piece Organic Cotton Gauze Set option for added cuteness.



To buy: Adult Womens Nesting Lounge Pants, $64.95; carters.com

Adult Womens Do-It-All Jumpsuit

Carter's

This jumpsuit option comes in a cozy French Terry knit, so you’ll be glad you can rock it before you’re showing, up until the end of your pregnancy journey, and even after. But of course, you’re not the only one who gets to style out like this—there’s a 2-Piece Organic Cotton Shortall Set and Charcoal Baby Organic Cotton Gauze Overalls minis in your crew who like to match.

To buy: Adult Womens Do-It-All Jumpsuit, $68.95; carters.com

Essential Nightgown

Carter's

This super breathable short-sleeve, ribbed nightgown is made from 96% cotton and hits above the knee. It has four snaps in the front to help make late-night nursing easier and of course, there’s a matching Baby Organic Cotton Gray Sleep & Play for your littlest snuggle buddy.

To buy: Adult Womens Essential Nightgown, $39.95; carters.com

Loose-Fit Tee

Carter's

A classic neutral tee is a staple in every wardrobe, and this soft top goes with everything. This relaxed-fitting shirt also has a curved hem and extra length in the back for some extra coverage during pregnancy which can then easily transition into postpartum wear.

To buy: Adult Womens Loose-Fit Tee, $27.95; carters.com

Essential Tee

Carter's

This is your classic ribbed cotton tee with a maternity twist. It’s everything you love about a reliable top—stretchy, flattering, versatile, comfortable—with the additional benefit of added room to accommodate your growing belly, and it'll still look great after the baby is here, too.

To buy: Adult Womens Essential Tee, $27.95; carters.com

Matching Outfits for Babies and Kids

Carter's

Many of the pieces in the eight-piece maternity capsule collection were designed with twinning in mind. Check out some of our favorite matching kid fashions below.