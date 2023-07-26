Kristen Bell Says She Lets Her Daughters Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer—Is That OK?

Anna from Frozen’s real-life alter ego, Kristen Bell, has shared a host of relatable parenting stories over the years since welcoming her daughters, Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9, with husband Dax Shepard. But the actress’s latest mom confession has me, a mom of similar-aged children, cringing.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bell explained that Delta and Lincoln sometimes enjoy drinking non-alcoholic beer. Even though the 43-year-old couldn’t help but note that little kids sipping O’Doul’s or similar “sounds insane,” she explained the girls associate the taste of zero-alcohol beer with their famous dad.

“He’s a recovering addict,” Bell reminded fans, going on to recall a story when Lincoln was born, “But he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he’d pop one open, he’d have [our oldest daughter] on his chest, and we’d walk and look at the sunset. As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she’d suck on the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family.”

Bell even shared that Lincoln will attempt to order a non-alcoholic beer when they go out to eat. “We’ve been at restaurants where she’s said, ‘Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?’ And I’m like, ‘Maybe we just keep that for home time.'”

In the end, the Bad Moms alum doesn’t care if people judge her choice. “I’m not doing anything wrong.”

Look, I don’t condone parent judgment, and I’ll admit to not having personal experience with the family dynamics of a parent being a recovering addict. But that said, while minors imbibing non-alcoholic beer (which is not considered safe for pregnant women) is not against the law, um, it just feels wrong. Beer has a very specific taste that is traditionally correlated with adulthood. Isn’t giving your very young kids a taste of beer normalizing drinking way too early?

I’ll get to what experts say about kids drinking non-alcoholic beer in a moment, but first, it was quite interesting to see how folks over on Twitter are reacting to Bell’s headline-making parenting admission.

One Twitter user joked about the star and her kids, “Does she let them smoke non-carcinogenic tobacco with it?” Meanwhile, a few others wondered what the difference is between kids drinking root beer and non-alcoholic beer.

But as many social media users pointed out, many types of non-alcoholic beer still contain some alcohol. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), any product that has less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) can legally be labeled “non-alcoholic.” It’s important to note that most non-alcoholic beers do indeed contain about 0.5 percent alcohol, which would be a bit more than the amount of alcohol in fermented foods like yogurt and even ripe bananas—and getting a buzz from such low levels of alcohol would be pretty difficult.

But even if the danger of actually getting drunk from non-alcoholic beer is very low, there are likely well-thought-out reasons why minors cannot purchase these products in most states—although there are some exceptions in a few states—Texas and New Jersey are just two of those states.

To be fair, not everyone is on board with the idea that keeping kids away from alcohol-free alternatives to adult beverages adds up to good parenting. As one Bell supporter tweeted, “Good for her. We gave our kids non-alcoholic wine at an early age. It took away the mystery associated with booze. Unlike many of the kids they grew up with, they have never had a problem with booze.” To this person (and Bell) I would say that this feels appropriate perhaps when your child is an older teenager, but certainly not as young as 8.

I’ll let the final word on the matter come from a study published by the National Library of Medicine in 2018 which states, “The early intake of alcohol and/or nicotine in childhood or adolescence is one of the risk factors for alcohol and/or nicotine dependence in adults.” Researchers went on to conclude that their “findings indicate that non-alcoholic beverage intake is related to drinking and smoking.”

OK, one last word: In the vein of non-judgment, serving non-alcoholic beer to all at family pizza night wouldn’t feel right for my family, but in the end, we all have to make the best decisions we can for our kids based on a host of factors only we fully understand.

