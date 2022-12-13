News & Trends Cameo Kids Offers Personalized Messages From Popular Characters Cameo Kids allows you to send a message from CoComelon, Blippi, and more! By Tanay Howard Tanay Howard Instagram Twitter Website Tanay is a writer, digital creator, and mom living in NYC. Passionate about all things family, travel and Disney she has helped build and cultivate conversation in various online communities such as Black Disney Moms and The Millennial Mom Community. She has worked online in the digital space for over 7 years and has been able to lend her voice to outlets such as Parents, Scary Mommy, Mom.com and SheKnows. our editorial guidelines Published on December 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article What Is Cameo? How Cameo Kids Works Characters Available for Cameo Kids Photo: Moonbug Entertainment Popular fan-video business Cameo is expanding its celebrity messaging services to offer personalized messages to kids in what the company calls Cameo Kids. The service will allow your little ones to receive personalized messages from their preschool favorites such as CoComelon characters, Blippi, Thomas the Tank Engine, and more for holidays, birthdays, and other occasions. Can you imagine a better gift for your preschooler than a personalized message from their favorite animated character? Childhood dreams unlocked! What Is Cameo? If you're not familiar with Cameo, it is an online service that allows people to hire celebrities and other pop culture favorites to create personalized videos. Each video is tailored to the person receiving it. The adult version of the service has thousands of celebrities and social media influencers available with prices ranging from $1 to $15,000 per video. Cameo was founded in 2017 and gives people a way to feel connected to and inspired by people they admire. Mom Asks Spider-Man To Give Son a 'Poop Pep Talk' How Cameo Kids Works It makes perfect sense that Cameo Kids would bring our children's favorite family entertainment stars to life. The pricing for Cameo Kids is pretty reasonable for parents, ranging from $25 to $30 and offers personalization for birthdays, holidays and words of love and encouragement—as soon as Nina can tell my toddler to get to bed, you have my money. The platform uses speech to text for personalization and artificial intelligence (AI) allows the personalization to sound just like the voice of the character you select. There are also safeguards set up to deny any requests that include profanity or go against Cameo's community guidelines. "We're building a platform where families can get their kid's favorite star to not just know their name, but share support for every important moment in their child's life—big and small," Cameo co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis said in a statement. "Candle Media and Moonbug helped bring this to life by partnering with us to launch some of the biggest names in children's entertainment and create endless possibilities for new characters and creative product use cases." I have definitely seen some tear inducing adult reactions upon receiving personalized Cameo videos. Mix that in with the innocence of childhood and this could potentially be the sweetest thing we all need. Characters Available for Cameo Kids At launch, the lineup includes animated Moonbug Entertainment stars including JJ, Cody, Cece and Nina from CoComelon, and the animated Blippi from Blippi Wonders. Also available are Mattel's Thomas the Tank Engine, True from Netflix's animated True and the Rainbow Kingdom, and an animated Santa Claus just in time for the holidays. The site does indicate that while their characters right now are for shows geared towards children aged 1-7, they will be expanding those offerings over time. EXCLUSIVE: 5 New 'CoComelon' Episodes Are Dropping for the Holidays Requests for Cameo videos can take up to 7 days so make those requests now if you're thinking about getting one for the holidays! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit