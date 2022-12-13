ByHeart has recalled several batches of their infant formula. Founders of the company, Mia and Ron, issued a voluntary recall of their formula after testing at a third-party facility found cross-contamination with bacteria that which can cause severe infections in babies.

"We are reaching out to you today to let you know that, out of an abundance of caution, we have chosen to voluntarily recall five batches of our ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula due to concern of potential cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. These product batches are 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1," ByHeart stated in a public statement.

The labels of these batches can be found on the bottom of the formula can. Anyone with these labeled products is advised to dispose of them immediately.

Formula is a necessary option for parents and caregivers who are unable to or choose not to chestfeed their babies. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2020 Breastfeeding Report Card only 1 in 4 infants are breastfeeding exclusively, which means that the majority of infants need formula. A lack of this important resource has left families feeling helpless, especially those who are are already facing socioeconomic inequities. In addition to supply chain issues and labor shortages, recalls are responsible for the formula shortage nationwide.

A baby formula shortage is a worrying situation for many parents who rely on formula to feed their infants. ByHeart recognizes this concern and is working to assist their customers in having the necessary resources to keep their babies fed and healthy.

"While we work diligently to meet the demand for formula, the fastest way we can replace the formula that you purchased is to cover the cost of two cans of alternate formula," the company said.

"Additionally, affected customers will receive two cans of their next order of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Formula for free. We will also be reaching out directly to all customers via email who recently purchased orders from ByHeart."

While the shortage is a cause for concern and likely will last until early 2023, it's important for parents to remember that there are other options available. Many parents are turning to alternative formulas, though it is important to note that any changes in baby formula need to be made gradually to ensure that the child does not have intolerance or sensitivity to a new brand. There can be side effects with switching formulas such as constipation, poop inconsistency, or flatulence.

Other parents are finding creative ways to seek out formula, including reaching out to local Facebook groups or community spaces to request unopened formula donations or formula samples. Social media groups can also help parents narrow down locations of stores that might have inventory.

With a shortage like this, caregivers may also find comfort in consulting with a healthcare provider to ensure that their infant is receiving proper nutrition. In the meantime, it is crucial for parents to stay informed about the situation and to be prepared for potential shortages in the future.