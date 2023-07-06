I’m a Mom of 5, and This $10 Bug Bite Suction Is Saving Us From Mosquito Season This Summer

With five kids and a farm, this chemical-free suction has been a game-changer for the many itchy bites we get.

By Chaunie Brusie, RN, BSN
Published on July 6, 2023

With five kids and a farm complete with all the animals, the summer months mean a lot of outdoor time for our family. And while I’m a huge fan of all that quality screen-free fresh air, I’m not as big of a fan as the inevitable bug bites my kids will accumulate after even just one night. So I was thrilled when I had a chance to try out that Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool that painlessly removes the poison that makes bug bites itchy and painful—all with the simple magic of suction. 

Chances are, you’ve probably heard of the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool most likely because it debuted on Shark Tank before becoming a #1 best-seller on Amazon and going viral on TikTok

And it’s probably no surprise that the tool was designed by a mother-daughter pair—they got tired of not having an effective solution for their family being “mosquito magnets” and the Bug Bite Thing was born. 

The invention is just as clever as its name—it works solely by suction that you can control, so kids can use it completely independently. The suction power extracts the insect saliva, venom, and any stingers in the skin that are traditionally responsible for the itching, pain, and swelling of bug bites. 

Once the venom is out (or at least reduced), the pain and swelling will decrease. All five of my children fought over who got to use the tool first and every single one of them thought that being able to work the tool solo was the coolest thing ever. 

Cool factor aside, I appreciated that you could customize the suction, because it made the experience less scary for the kids and allowed them to tailor the suction strength to the type of bite, how itchy it was, and their own comfort level. 

My kids tested the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool after acquiring some gnarly bites doing some yard work and playing outside. My 13-year-old was the first one to use it and her bug bite was very large and incredibly itchy, to the point that she came to me for help. 

After a quick tutorial, she applied the tool several times before she found relief (you can use it up to five times per bite). Her honest feedback was that the tool helped reduce the itchiness and pain almost immediately, but it didn’t obviously change the swelling significantly at first. By the next morning, however, it was noticeably far less swollen.

Before

Iâm a Mom of 5, and This $10 Bug Bite Thing Is Saving Us From Mosquito Season This Summer Embed Before

Chaunie Brusie

After using the tool

Iâm a Mom of 5, and This $10 Bug Bite Thing Is Saving Us From Mosquito Season This Summer Embed After

Chaunie Brusie


My 10-year-old was up next: he’s highly allergic to mosquitoes so he swells up like a balloon with every bite, so while we knew the tool wouldn’t deliver a miracle, we were pleasantly surprised to see how well it worked for him, too. There honestly hasn’t been anything I’ve found that has even touched his bites, so this tool felt revolutionary. 

A representative from the company told me that it’s recommended that you use the tool within the first two minutes of a bite in order for it to be the most effective, but it is possible to use it even hours or days after a bite to find relief. However, the longer the poison is inside the body, the more of a reaction you may have and the harder it can be to remove the venom.

They also recommend that you carry the tool with you anytime you or your kids will be outdoors, so you’re always prepared. You can buy the tool in multiple colors so every child can have their own or just clean the cap with an alcohol wipe in between uses. 

I admit that I was skeptical about using the tool at first, but after seeing it live in action and knowing that it’s completely chemical-free, I can say that with confidence it’s far more effective than any anti-itch cream we have ever used. 

It’s well worth having at least one in the house to combat any flying or crawling creatures that will try to ruin your summer fun. 

