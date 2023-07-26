New Study Underscores Brain-Developing Powers of Breast Milk

When it comes to feeding your baby, fed is best. Whether it is breast milk or formula, a fed baby is the goal. But for those curious to learn more about why breast milk is sometimes referred to as "liquid gold," researchers at the Yale School of Medicine have made a fascinating discovery.

It turns out there is a sugar molecule in breast milk that helps boost brain power in babies. We talked to the study's lead author, Thomas Biederer, PhD, associate professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine, to learn more.

Study Pinpoints Brain-Boosting Molecule

Dr. Biederer and his colleagues looked closely at human breast milk to learn if there are any micronutrients present that can give babies an early brain boost in life. What they found is a micronutrient called myo-inositol that appears to be present in early milk, and it may help boost a baby's brain by helping to spur brain connections in early life.

"We speculated that specific micronutrients provide for these benefits," says Dr. Biederer. "I am quite certain that there are other micronutrients in breast milk that have brain benefits, and I think that additional studies are now warranted to identify them."

We've all heard about previous studies that have shown breast milk is good for cognitive development but the researchers at Yale wanted to know why. Dr. Biederer's lab partners at Mead Johnson Nutrition/Reckitt were already looking at milk samples donated by mothers in Cincinnati, Mexico City, and Shanghai during lactation. They specifically wanted to study the samples from varied location to look at the micronutrients.

Researchers saw that myo-inositol was in all of the samples in high concentration early on in lactation, but diminished over time. "In light of our results, clinical studies can now test whether babies who receive breast milk form stronger connections between nerve cells and/or more of them," says Dr. Biederer.

Dr. Bierderer explains that in all infants, the brain has a bustle of rapid formation of synapses in the cerebral cortex soon after birth. Those brain connections are responsible for cognition.

“It's exciting to understand the 'why' behind something we've known for a while: babies who are fed breast milk have about an 8-point IQ advantage over babies who are fed formula. Even though the difference is small, it's real, and beginning to understand the neurobiology behind it is amazing!” says Molly O'Shea, MD, FAAP, pediatrician and owner of Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center Corewell Health Children's Hospital of Michigan.

“Adding more branches to the neurons in the brain's earliest stages of growth means greater flexibility, enhanced opportunities for laying down new pathways, and interwoven connections that may result in enrichment later,” Dr. O'Shea explains.

Can We Add This Micronutrient To Baby Formula?

But are brain-boosting micronutrients limited only to human breast milk? Luckily, no. Baby formula is also chock full of vital nutrients to help babies grow and develop.

“This research is an essential step to help make formula as close to breast milk as possible. Many people [don't or can't] use breast milk to feed their children, so the closer formula can be to breast milk, the better,” says Dr. O’Shea. "Formula from the U.S. already has DHA and ARA along with Omega 3 fatty acids all of which enhance brain development, among other things. The protein, fat, and sugar contents are closest to breast milk, and they are fortified with amino acids and vitamins to ensure complete nutrition.”

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is a well-studied omega‐3 long‐chain polyunsaturated fatty acid that is considered critical in multiple stages of life, including improving cognitive function. Because DHA is such an important building block for good health, it is included in baby formula.

How Diet Might Affect Myo-Inositol

They say you are what you eat—especially when growing a baby. That's why so much attention is given to the intake of folic acid and prenatal vitamins—and avoiding foods that could harm a growing fetus. But what about this newly discovered brain-boosting micronutrient? Could a pregnant parent's diet influence how much myo-inositol is in breast milk?

"Our study shows that mothers from very different regions of the world, with very different diets, all provide the same amount of myo-inositol to their infants," explains Dr. Biederer. "These bioactive compounds in breast milk that aid in brain development are therefore tightly controlled by the mother's body. Under normal circumstances, the mother's diet may not have a major impact on these micronutrients."

That being said, the researchers say myo-inositol is also found in adults' diets as well, mostly in fruits and grains.

Other Ways To Boost Your Baby's Brain

It is important to remember that not all parents can or choose to nurse, but that doesn't mean their babies are lagging when it comes to boosting brain power. After all, creating connections in your baby's brain doesn't rely solely on food.

“Brainpower comes from social interactions. Talking with, playing with, reading to, and generally being face to face with your child narrating your life are great ways to boost their brain connections,” explains Dr. O’Shea. “In addition, letting your child explore the world with their whole bodies (hands, feet, mouth, and by rolling, flapping their arms, yelling, etc.) the more they learn.”

Dr. O’Shea adds that life is a series of experiments for babies, and they learn by doing things repeatedly and seeing what happens. She recommends that parents and caregivers keep the TV off so their child isn't inadvertently disrupted as they are learning. Research has shown that screens can negatively impact cognitive growth and learning in babies and young kids, so if given a choice, avoid screens when possible.

A baby's growing brain will need support from nutrition, stimulation, and rest, all of which can be done with whatever food you feed your baby.

"Brain connections need to be refined once they have been formed," Dr. Biederer points out. "That's where parents and caregivers can help babies make those connections strong by providing a healthy and loving environment ripe for learning and exploring.

Dr. Biederer says more research needs to be done to better understand all the ways that breast milk can help babies grow and develop. And, potentially, how to duplicate nature to improve the quality of baby formula.