By Cecily McAndrews
July 12, 2023

There are kid shows that make adults heave a big sigh as they turn on the TV—and then there's Bluey. And for the parents who are already celebrating the fact that new episodes drop on Disney+ on July 12, we have another piece of excellent news: This Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse is 48% off right now during Amazon Prime Day.

In case you're not familiar, this animated Australian show about a family of heeler-breed dogs has garnered both pint-size and grownup fans, thanks to its sense of humor, relatable situations, and sweet tone. It's kind of wild to say I've picked up parenting tips from animated dogs, but I'm not ashamed to admit it: Bandit and Chilli, the parent, er, pups, display an impressive amount of patience and emotional intelligence with their kids, which I've tried to channel. An episode in which Chilli, the mom, makes an omelet with her daughters despite it taking a million times as long, reminded me why I take the time to bake with my son, even when he gets flour everywhere.

Needless to say, it's a delightful show, and grownups can feel great about extending the joy of the show into the real world by playing with Bluey toys with their kids. And if they get to save $43 while buying their kid the Bluey family's playhouse? Even better.

The house includes figurines of Bluey and Bingo, plus Chattermax, Bingo's toy. (Enjoy listening to kids imitate an Australian accent!) The house includes the rooms kids will recognize from the show, and even has a little platform for "dance mode," where the figurines can spin around to mimic the show's catchy opening scene.

The house is such a central part of the show, it feels almost like a character. It's warm and inviting, which kids will love about this playhouse too. I also love how this playhouse encourages pretend play—kids can lose themselves by making up scenarios and bringing other toys into the mix. The set includes some furniture and fixtures, so it has an element of realism, with room for kids' imagination to fill in the rest.

The house is 17 inches tall and 30 inches wide when it's open (big!), but it folds shut, so you won't trip over it endlessly. One thing to note: The playhouse requires three AAA batteries, but it doesn't include them, so you might want to include some in your Prime order.

I'm currently deciding whether I should hang onto this for the holidays or surprise my kid now while we're watching new episodes, but either way, this makes a great gift.

