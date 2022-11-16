Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour Is Coming to a Theater Near You

Blippi is hitting the road and coming soon to a stage near you. The global sensation's Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour kicks off February 2023, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment announced.

Tickets for the tour, which will span North American stages, go on sale on Friday, November 18 at blippithewonderfulworldtour.com.

Stage performers selected just for that city's stage show will play the role of Blippi rather than the original Stevin John, giving each city a unique experience. John created the energetic character who went on to become an Internet favorite and published his first Blippi video on YouTube in 2014.

The actors may be different, but the energy, educational content, and antics your little ones can't get enough of will be the same. There will be dancing and singing on stage—and inevitably shaking those wiggles out and OJ Twisting in the aisle. A special guest, Meekah, will help Blippi unearth what makes each city he visits unique.

A few other spoiler alerts: Monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore are also slated to appear.

In short, it's a musical party that serves as an encore for this year's highly successful Blippi: The Musical, which entertained more than 200,000 people and is currently performing in front of sold-out crowds in the United Kingdom.

"We cannot wait to bring Blippi across the country to even more families with this all-new extravaganza. Fans can expect all new music, characters, including Blippi's best friend Meekah, costumes, adventures and even the Blippi mobile," Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live, told Parents.

"It's very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world," added Susan Vargo, the head of live events at Moonbug Entertainment, in a press release. "Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing, and a whole lot of fun."

The show kicks off on February 22 in Milwaukee and will visit Illinois, Michigan, and Indianapolis before heading to Ontario for a seven-show stretch from March 6-14. It's slated to conclude on June 18 in New Brunswick, N.J., though more dates and cities will likely be added.

Tour officials advise ticket buyers to consult the venue about COVID-19 protocols.