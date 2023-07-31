'Blippi' Hits the Big Screen This Summer

'Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure' is one of the beloved character's biggest adventures yet, and Parents has the exclusive details.

By Beth Ann Mayer
Published on July 31, 2023
Photo of Blippi and Meekah in Blippi's Big Dino Adventure
Photo:

Moonbug

Parents already know Blippi is a pretty big deal–larger than life. Even Olympic Champion and mother of two (going on three) Shawn Johnson East jumped and flipped at the chance to appear on the show.

But the YouTube star—and his best friend Meekah—are about to get even bigger. We're talking the big screen. Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure will debut in Cinemark theatres in select U.S. cities on Friday, August 25, Moonbug Entertainment and Cinemark Holdings, Inc., reveals exclusively to Parents.

The 60-minute special will follow lovable pair Blippi and Meekah as they go on one of their biggest dinosaur adventures to date. They’ll encounter Park Ranger Asher, an energetic dinosaur crew, and get recruited to help retrieve some missing dinosaur eggs before they hatch. Their epic hunt will take them through indoor playgrounds and more unexpected places. Will they retrieve all of the eggs and get to celebrate with a Dinosaur Dance? (Spoiler alert for parents: Yes.)

“We know our audience loves dinosaurs, and one of our fans’ all-time favorite and most viewed episodes was a crossover with T-Rex Ranch in 2021, so we wanted to build on what made the episode special in an even bigger, higher stakes way,” says Katelynn Heil, General Manager, Blippi.

But Blippi isn’t the only one heading to the movie theater for the first time—some of his fans may never have gone to the movies. Heil tells us that a music video, “Going to the Movies,” will premiere on Blippi’s YouTube channel on August 1 to prepare kiddos for their first big-screen experience. 

Parents received an exclusive clip of this video. In it, you see Blippi and Meekah having a blast in the movie theater lobby, singing, dancing, and obviously enjoying some typical movie fare.

“Cinemark reached out to Moonbug’s Head of Distribution for North America, Kyle DeLash, and asked if we wanted to do something innovative and fan-engaging together over the summer,” Heil explains. “We loved the idea of creating a positive movie-going experience for our fans, especially as it may be their first time at the theater.”

How Can My Child Watch Blippi on the Big Screen?

A full list of cities is below, but major ones include New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Orlando, and Atlanta. Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure will exclusively run in Cinemark theatres. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure is set for an initial run of one week, but Heil says it might go longer depending on the performance and each Cinemark’s upcoming movie slate.

While this is all exciting, it begs the question: Will there be a second Blippi movie experience? An encore isn’t off the table—nor is another type of original Blippi experience, Heil says. (We've already seen Blippi team up with Ms. Rachel for crossover episodes!)

“We love to take fan feedback and find ways to create fun, interactive, and new ways for them to engage and connect with Blippi,” Heil says. “We hope our fans love the experience and the special as much as we do—and if they love it, I’m sure there will be more to come.”

Is Blippi's Big Dino Adventure Coming to My City?

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure will grace the screens of Cinemark theaters in the following cities:

  • Albuquerque, NM
  • Anchorage, AK
  • Atlanta
  • Austin, TX
  • Baltimore
  • Beaumont, TX
  • Biloxi, MS
  • Boise, ID
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Chico, CA
  • Cincinnati
  • Cleveland
  • Colorado Springs, CO
  • Columbus, OH
  • Corpus Christi, TX
  • Dallas
  • Davenport, IA
  • Dayton, OH
  • Denver, CO
  • Des Moines, IA
  • Detroit
  • El Paso, TX
  • Eugene, OR.
  • Florence, SC
  • Harlingen, TX
  • Hartford, CT
  • Houston
  • Jackson, MS
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Laredo, TX
  • Las Vegas
  • Lexington, KY
  • Little Rock, AR
  • Los Angeles
  • Louisville, KY.
  • Lubbock, TX
  • Miami
  • Monterey, CA
  • New York, NY
  • Norfolk, VA
  • Oklahoma City
  • Orlando, FL
  • Palm Springs, CA
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • Portland, OR
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Reno, NV
  • Rochester, NY
  • Sacramento, CA
  • Salt Lake City
  • San Antonio
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • Shreveport, LA
  • South Bend, IN
  • Springfield, MA
  • Toledo, OH
  • Tulsa, OK
  • Waco, TX
  • West Palm Beach, FL
  • Wilkes Barre, PA
  • Zanesville, OH
