Family Life Fun Blake Lively's Favorite Holiday Pajamas Are on Major Sale Right Now Whether you want matching family PJs or holiday gifts, these are just the best By Devan McGuinness Published on December 7, 2022

Some people make pregnancy look effortless and elegant, and Blake Lively is one of those people. ICYMI, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth baby, and in a new photo, the entrepreneur and actress proves she can really work any look while pregnant—especially cozy Elf-themed holiday pjs, made by none other than one of our personal favorite brands for matching family pajamas: Hanna Andersson. Lucky for us, you don't have to be a celeb to snag these comfy pj's and to make things ever sweeter, they happen to also be on major sale right now.

Hanna Andersson To buy: Women's Elf Long John Pajama Top $29 (was $50); hannaandersson.com and Women's Elf Long John Pajama Bottoms $29 (was $50); hannaandersson.com

On December 5, Reynolds shared a festive photo to Instagram of himself and Lively meeting "Jessica" Claus and her husband, good ol' Santa. "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," Reynolds wrote in the photo's caption. "She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria." In the photo, everyone's face is lit up with a giant smile. Reynolds is wearing a soccer sweatshirt and a blue winter hat while the Clauses are appropriately dressed in red and white outfits. To the other side of Reynolds, Lively rocked a pair of Hanna Andersson Elf-themed long john pajamas. Made with the softest organic cotton, the pajamas are patterned with silhouettes of Buddy the Elf, snow globes, and a plate of spaghetti, with the phrase "raised by elves" written among the cute silhouettes. We love that tops and bottoms for adults are sold individually so you can really get the best fit. And the best part? There's an entire family collection based around everyone's favorite elf—and they're majorly discounted. So now everyone from the parents to babies to kids and even fur babies can get in on the holiday cheer.

Hanna Andersson To buy: Elf Baby Zip Sleeper $29 (originally $46); HannaAndersson.com

Hanna Andersson To buy: Elf Character Long John Pajama Set $29 (originally $50); HannaAndersson.com

And if Elf isn't your thing, don't worry, the rest of their festive holiday pajamas are also on sale. Here are just a few of our fave picks:

Hanna Andersson Pokemon Matching Family PJs Dear Deer Matching Family PJs Holiday Plaid Matching Family PJs Holiday Red Stripe Matching Family PJs Scandi Snowflake Matching Family PJs Star Wars Holiday Matching Family PJs

Shop More Holiday Deals Little Sleepies' New Harry Potter Collection is Pure Magic This Adorable Minnie Mouse Ride-Along Toy is $50 Off Right Now Organize the Holiday Chaos With This Genius Wrapping Paper Storage—Now on Major Sale