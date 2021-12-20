Wash Day: Black Women Are Passing Down Natural Hair Pride to the Next Generation

Through images of mothers carefully washing, detangling, conditioning, and styling their children's natural hair, I hope to create art that confirms its inherent beauty and the beauty in caring for it. I want my daughters, and other Black children like them, to feel the kind of empowerment and affirmation that was missing from my childhood. It has been my greatest joy as a photographer to capture and share this "Wash Day" series — perhaps because it's not just my story. It's our story. I am humbled to have captured images that so many of us can speak through. Each mom in this series has opened her home to me, allowed me to photograph her wash day routine, and shared her own natural hair journey. Each mother's process is different, but each is unifying.