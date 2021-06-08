19 Parents' Favorite Products From Black-Owned Businesses and Designers

1. Set the vibe

The Malick Sidibé pillow, illustrated in the style of the famous 1960s Malian photographer by that name, will up the cool quotient of any room with a hip, joyful design and bold pops of color.

"The average person in the U.S. doesn't have access to the creativity of the 1.2 billion people living in Africa. Trying to close that gap sparks my creativity." -Jenna Lipkin, mom of 4-year-old twins, founder of 54kibo