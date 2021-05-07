One of the questions we receive most about photographing children is how we get the kids to hang in there with us through the shoot. As a parent, you're probably already aware of the struggle in trying to get great portraits of your child. One of the biggest tips we give is to let your kids have a say in the process. Don't worry about getting the perfect shot. Sometimes the mishaps and imperfections turn out to be our favorite photos. We are often negotiating with kids so they feel like their voice is being heard. If they have a particular pose or idea they'd like to do, we ask them to let us get a few of our ideas in first, then they can do anything they want (within reason). Even if you don't end up using those photos, it makes it much easier to keep them engaged in the session.