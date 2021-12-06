Crate & Kids Is Supporting Young Changemakers Through Its Kid Activist Program 

These days, there are many stories of kids, like environmental activists Autumn Peltier and Mari "Little Miss Flint" Copeny, that show young people aren't just aware of the state of the world, they're ready to make it better. But it's not enough for us to just be inspired by their efforts. Adults and the organizations they support need to dedicate more resources—like time, space, and money—to supporting young people as they take on global issues.

Crate & Kids is taking that initiative. They're spotlighting and providing funding to the next generation of changemakers through their Kid Activist Program which will highlight the efforts of young activists who are making small steps to bring about big changes. Each of the four recipients of the program will receive a free room makeover, Crate & Kids brand support to amplify their causes, and a donation of up to $7,500!

"We're honored to recognize and reward young activists who are using their creativity and ingenuity to prove that you don't need to be a grown-up to make a difference," says Alicia Waters of Crate & Barrel. She says their mission is to recognize and reward the creativity of youth changemakers. "They inspire us every day by standing up for what they believe in—and we couldn't be prouder to amplify their voices by sharing our platform with them and providing them a creative space to continue their amazing work."

Black and White headshots of Genesis Butler, Jahkil Jackson and Marley Diaz on White background Credit: Courtesy of Crate and Kids

The 2021 Inaugural Class featured a few well-known names—environmental and animal rights activist Genesis Butler, Jahkil Jackson, a 14-year-old author and founder of Project I Am, and Marley Dias, author and founder of the #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign. The value of the opportunity is clear.

Marley says the program gave her the space to do the work she loves. "As part of the program, I was able to get a whole new room where I could focus on school, prepare for upcoming events for my social action projects, or take some time to brainstorm new ideas. I feel calmer and more focused in my new room, and I'm looking forward to finding the next group of activists to support."

Decorated bedroom Credit: Courtesy of Crate and Kids