Black Parenting

Parenting in 2021 is complicated, and even more so as a Black parent in America. From Black girl magic to Black boy joy, we want to celebrate all the moments in our children’s lives—and the journeys we go on with them.

Most Recent

Financial Illiteracy is a Generational Cycle Black Families Are Fighting to Break

Financial Illiteracy is a Generational Cycle Black Families Are Fighting to Break

It takes the average Black family 228 years to build the same amount of wealth as a white family. Here's what parents and kids are doing about it.
How I Spoke to My Black Child About Why the Cops Treated Capitol Rioters Differently Than BLM Protestors

How I Spoke to My Black Child About Why the Cops Treated Capitol Rioters Differently Than BLM Protestors

After watching Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, my ninth-grade daughter questioned why they were treated differently than Black Lives Matter protesters. It wasn't an easy conversation to have, but it's more important than ever.
Yes, We Need Historically Black Colleges and Universities—Here's Why

Yes, We Need Historically Black Colleges and Universities—Here's Why

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams played a pivotal role in the 2020 election. And they are all HBCU graduates. Here's why these colleges are positive for Black success.
Afro-Latina Artist Cristina Martinez on Painting the Stories of Black and Brown Women: 'We Belong Here'

Afro-Latina Artist Cristina Martinez on Painting the Stories of Black and Brown Women: 'We Belong Here'

The mom of two is shaking up the art world by doing what she does best—telling the stories of Black and Brown women.
There's a Student-to-Prison Pipeline Happening in Schools and the Unfair Disciplining of Black and Latino Students is Feeding It

There's a Student-to-Prison Pipeline Happening in Schools and the Unfair Disciplining of Black and Latino Students is Feeding It

Black and Latino students are more likely to be punished than their white peers. Here's what needs to change.
The Tulsa Race Massacre Isn't Taught in Many Schools, But it Should Be

The Tulsa Race Massacre Isn't Taught in Many Schools, But it Should Be

Classroom lessons mention abolishing slavery in 1865, but to understand the lasting impact of slavery and the systemic racism still facing Black Americans, stories of horrific moments in our nation's history like this one need to be told. Here's how to do it.
Advertisement

More Black Parenting

Teens Are Turning to Social Media to Share Their Experiences of Racism at Elite Private Schools—and It's Eye-Opening

Teens Are Turning to Social Media to Share Their Experiences of Racism at Elite Private Schools—and It's Eye-Opening

Black students are demanding action for the racist and toxic environments they have been exposed to as students in America's top private schools. They are turning to social media with the “Black At” movement that's forcing schools to look critically within and work to improve their diversity and inclusion efforts.
My Family's Cancer Struggle Brings Attention to the Need for Black Bone Marrow Donors

My Family's Cancer Struggle Brings Attention to the Need for Black Bone Marrow Donors

I had cancer at 14 years old. My daughter was diagnosed at 5. We both beat it after being treated by the same doctor, but the fight brought to my attention the shortage of Black bone marrow donors.
This Black Dad Activist is Changing the Narrative Around Black Fatherhood, One Instagram Post at a Time

This Black Dad Activist is Changing the Narrative Around Black Fatherhood, One Instagram Post at a Time

The Maternal Mortality Crisis is Understandably Putting Black Millennials Off Children—We Need to Fix That

The Maternal Mortality Crisis is Understandably Putting Black Millennials Off Children—We Need to Fix That

The Mental Load of the Black Mother

The Mental Load of the Black Mother

This 15-Year-Old Set Up a Virtual Camp to Get More Black Kids in Tech

This 15-Year-Old Set Up a Virtual Camp to Get More Black Kids in Tech

If Elijah McClain Was Not Safe in the Hands of the Police, How Can My Child Be?

I naively viewed my daughter's quirks tied to her disability as a shield for her against racism or police brutality. But after Elijah McClain's death, I am planning to have the difficult conversation not knowing how much she will understand.

All Black Parenting

Raising a Black Boy in America

Raising a Black Boy in America

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com