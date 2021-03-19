Black Parenting

Financial Illiteracy is a Generational Cycle Black Families Are Fighting to Break
It takes the average Black family 228 years to build the same amount of wealth as a white family. Here's what parents and kids are doing about it.
How I Spoke to My Black Child About Why the Cops Treated Capitol Rioters Differently Than BLM Protestors
After watching Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, my ninth-grade daughter questioned why they were treated differently than Black Lives Matter protesters. It wasn't an easy conversation to have, but it's more important than ever.
Yes, We Need Historically Black Colleges and Universities—Here's Why
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams played a pivotal role in the 2020 election. And they are all HBCU graduates. Here's why these colleges are positive for Black success.
Afro-Latina Artist Cristina Martinez on Painting the Stories of Black and Brown Women: 'We Belong Here'
The mom of two is shaking up the art world by doing what she does best—telling the stories of Black and Brown women.
There's a Student-to-Prison Pipeline Happening in Schools and the Unfair Disciplining of Black and Latino Students is Feeding It
Black and Latino students are more likely to be punished than their white peers. Here's what needs to change.
The Tulsa Race Massacre Isn't Taught in Many Schools, But it Should Be
Classroom lessons mention abolishing slavery in 1865, but to understand the lasting impact of slavery and the systemic racism still facing Black Americans, stories of horrific moments in our nation's history like this one need to be told. Here's how to do it.