These are the Best Online French Classes

If you're looking for more reasons to learn French aside from being able to hold a conversation or order a "café et pain au chocolat," studies show becoming bilingual can improve memory and brain functions, help with advancing your career, and even improve your understanding of your native language. The benefits for children learning a second language are also impressive: improved memory and concentration, better ability to multitask, enhanced creativity and mental flexibility, and increased problem-solving critical thinking, and listening skills.

Besides "Parlez-vous Français?" being one of the most well-known phrases when it comes to the French language, it's the one question many people wish they could answer with "Oui!" If that's you, there's good news–you've come to the right place. This article outlines the best online French classes to help you not only parlez Français, but learn the language according to your schedule, budget, and preferred learning style.

App Certificates: Yes Why We Chose It Babbel offers a well-rounded curriculum for French learners by covering topics that cover a broad range of language-learner goals: business, culture, and travel. The lessons offered feature a variety of spoken and written exercises to increase your knowledge of both the language and culture. Babbel Live also offers live classes led by certified teachers. Pros Self-paced learning

Practice relatable real-life conversations

App or online learning Cons Better for begging and intermediate levels

Can feel repetitive at times Babbel was designed to help beginners learn the basics quickly and allow intermediate and more advanced learners to maintain and build their French language skills. There are a variety of exercises to keep you engaged including fill in the blanks, word matching, reciting conversations, and listening to native speakers for better understanding during live conversations. Those with busy schedules will appreciate the short 10-15 minute lessons that feature realistic scenarios and interactive dialogues with "tips" sprinkled throughout the lessons outlining grammar rules. Babbel utilizes the spaced repetition technique to build long-term memorization so you are "cramming" the material only to forget it an hour later. There are podcasts, games, and live-tutoring sessions available. There are multiple subscription options including online-only lessons that cost $15 a month, $90 a year, or $250 for a lifetime subscription. App-only lessons run $8 a month, and the Babble Live add-on costs $150 a month or $900 a year.

Online + App Certificates: No Why We Chose It Wyzant has more than 550 French tutors who offer live, personalized lessons ranging from $20 per hour for a "native-speaking French tutor" to $225 an hour for a "Patient Ivy League" tutor. Regardless of your language learning goals, you'll easily find the perfect french tutor on this platform. Pros In-person lessons available

Free pre recorded lessons available

Tutor prices to fit any budget Cons No free trial

Large number of tutors may seem overwhelming Wyzant is a well known tutoring platform that matches students to tutors across a broad spectrum of skills and subjects. With so many live tutors to choose from (550+) it may feel overwhelming to choose one. The good news is there are a host of search filters and past student reviews to help you narrow down the search. You'll start your search by first choosing your subject (be careful not to book a French horn lesson instead of a French language lesson. Because, it's possible.) From there you can further narrow down the tutors by education, experience, price, age, gender, and more. Once you have a shortlist, you can read the tutor's bio as well as reviews of past students to get an idea of the pros and cons of the tutor's teaching style. Once you choose the tutor, you'll have the opportunity to reach out to them directly to discuss your goals, schedule, and provide any other information you feel necessary. The prices for tutors vary greatly depending on experience, education, and more. If you find that you don't like the tutor you initially chose, you can pick a new tutor for your next lesson. Or even try out a new tutor every lesson.

Online + App Certificates: Yes Why We Chose It Frantastique is a French tutoring program that provides an entertaining, funny, and engaging learning experience perfect for teens. The lessons last about 15-minutes and are available on a smartphone for easy on-the-go instruction. Pros Fun and relatable

Immersive learning

Great for on-the-go tutoring Cons Difficult to navigate at first

Premium subscription required for personalized learning

Lessons emailed in not using the app Frantastique's approach to teaching is referred to as "microlearning" and consists of a short daily lesson delivered to your email or the app that takes about 15 minutes to complete. The lessons include fun and often humorous exercises, videos, dialogues, and quizzes. Repetition is built into each lesson to promote long-term memorization, as well as a short cultural lesson is provided at the end of each lesson. You'll begin by signing up for the free trial to gauge how much you enjoy the teaching style or to ensure your teen not only enjoys the program but will stick with it, too. Each lesson includes relatable content including film clips, songs, and lots of humor designed to improve both your written and oral understanding. Your subscription level dictates the level of personalization, though when you sign up you fill out a questionnaire to outline your needs, interests, skill level, and goals. The Basic subscription costs $24 a month and includes up to five lessons a week, personalized content, and authentic cultural references. The Premium membership is $36 a month, and it builds on all that's offered in the Basic subscription with additional access to business-related content, and further personalization dependent on your interests. The Pro membership costs $48 a month and gives you access to live, unlimited support.

Online Certificates: Yes Why We Chose It Lingoda provides a personalized path to understanding the French language dialect and concepts dependent on your preference for small group classes or live one-on-one private instruction and all at a relatively affordable price. There's also a Language Sprint course designed to have you comfortably speaking French in two months. Pros Learn in small groups or with students from across the globe

Flexible class schedules

CEFR certificate available Cons Class schedules may clash with your schedule

Missing on sprint class for any reason forfeits your money Lingoda's French classes are led by certified teachers (Some are native speakers). The platform recommended those taking private lessons should take advantage of multiple tutors to increase exposure to a wide range of french accents. Both group lessons (no more than five students in a class) and private lessons are available, with both focusing primarily on conversations and listening. After signing up for the free trial, you'll take a skill placement test to ensure you are placed in the correct class or to help your tutor prepare for your first lesson. Classes and private lessons last about an hour and include materials with extra practice activities you can use outside of live instruction. If you are interested in obtaining the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) certificate, consider taking part in Lingoda's Language Sprint course which includes intensive instruction every day or every other day for two months. And if you attend each class you'll receive 50-100% of your money back. Each group class costs $15 per class with a minimum commitment of four classes up to 40 classes a month with bundle discounts along the way to bring the cost of each class down to $11 per class. Private classes cost $35 with a minimum of four lesson-commitment each month up to 40 classes a month, also with bundle discounts that can bring the cost down to $21 per class.

Online Certificates: Yes Why We Chose It French Faster's tutors specify whether they are a tutor for kids, teens, or adults which allows families to find the best tutor for their situation. The platform's approach to learning languages blends equal parts of French and English at first, then gradually increases to only French. This process can be a less intimidating and frustrating way to learn a new language as opposed to full French-only immersion. Pros First session is free

Group class or private lessons available

Tutors specify the age groups they teach Cons Only 28 tutors available

Tutor availability is limited

Lessons held only on Skype French Faster offers online tutors that specialize in teaching various age groups. Families will enjoy how siblings can be signed up to take lessons at the same time, provided their skill level is similar. The instructors all teach the Accelerated Learning method, where students are able to absorb and retain concepts by teaching French through the use of English at the beginning and then gradually tapering off English language usage. The first lesson is free and then classes are both typically purchased and scheduled in bulk. You can read through each instructor's bio and see what age groups they specialize in before choosing a tutor. All lessons are conducted via Skype and can be held in groups or privately. You must purchase a minimum of four lessons at a time ranging from $15 to $36 a lesson depending on how many you sign up for.

Online Certificates: Yes Why We Chose It FrenchPod101 classes provide current and relatable audio and video lessons based on French conversations. New content is released every week so there is plenty to keep you engaged and learning new concepts. Pros New content every week

Free trial available

Extra educational resources Cons Poor lesson navigation

Not as much immersion as other sites

Not much-advanced content FrenchPod101's classes provide well-rounded goal-oriented programs tailored to your needs. You can choose between pre-recorded lessons or one-on-one instruction, or both. Each lesson is designed to offer current-day audio and video recordings that are later broken down to make sure you understand the words spoken and concepts presented. You'll start by relaying your needs (travel, work, conversational) and what you want to focus on (reading, writing, grammar, or culture) via a questionnaire. From there the lessons begin with current-day audio and video (some lessons may even be released that day), then each word and phrase is broken down and repeated to ensure comprehension. Classes also include word lists, slideshows, and flashcards to help you practice and absorb the content in between sessions. After the seven-day free trial ends, you'll choose from the basic plan which includes unlimited access to audio and video lessons, as well as a list of 100 French core words and phrases. The Premium membership costs about $25 a month and includes line-by-line audio dialogue for each lesson, 2,000 French core words and phrases, custom word lists, interactive quizzes, flashcards, and more. The Premium Plus option costs $47 and in addition to everything offered in the lower tiers, you'll receive one-on-one instruction from a teacher for feedback, Q&A, and personalized assignments.

App & Online Certificates: No Why We Chose It The Pimsleur app features the world-renowned Pimsleur® Method that eliminates noise, confusion, and information overload. Each lesson is designed to help you absorb the information and store it in your long-term memory for a lifetime of French fluency. Pros Audio lessons featuring native speakers

Lessons use repetition to help promote long-term memory storage

seven-day free trial Cons No speech recognition technology

Complicated 30-day money-back guarantee

No reading and writing exercises Dr. Paul Pimsleur, a world-renowned linguist, created the Pimsleur® method based on his years of teaching and study in linguistics and the psychology of language – specifically of how memory could be triggered to best implant a new language. Each lesson features 30-minute audio lessons with both a native speaker and an English-speaking guide to help you better understand the conversation and concepts. Lessons are also available for download to listen to offline. Each lesson uses Pimsleur's graduated-interval recall, where vocabulary words are introduced and then tested at increasing intervals, interspersed with the introduction or review of different vocabulary. You'll hear a brief conversation in French, then it's translated into English. Then the French speaker repeats each word, syllable-by-syllable, to help with pronunciation. This technique was designed to ensure you fully comprehend the material. Quizzes and flashcards are available for continued practice. The app costs $21 per month or $160 for lifetime access, though there are plenty of free resources to keep you busy for a few weeks before having to take advantage of the free trial. Should you want to take advantage of the online version of Pimsleur as well, there's also a seven-day free trial followed by a choice between the basic audio-only subscription that's $15 per month, or a single language subscription with visuals and extras that's $20 per month, while access to the full language library which includes 51 languages runs $21 per month.