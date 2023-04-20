Toys have been a staple of childhood since the dawn of time—or at least since the invention of the wheel. From dolls to action figures, board games to video games, there's no shortage of playthings to keep kids engaged and entertained, but with so many options on the market, it can be challenging to know which ones the child in your life will love. That’s why these best-selling lists come in handy–if enough parents are buying them, there must be a good reason.

Whether you're looking to update your child's rotation of toys for warmer weather, or need to pick up birthday or baby shower gifts, here are the most popular toys on Amazon right now to help narrow your search.

Fisher-Price Baby Playmat Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym

Amazon

This infant activity gym offers several different ways to play as the baby grows and has eye-catching lights and songs to help foster their learning while discovering new things. It's a perfect gift for a baby shower—and nearly 30 percent off right now.

To buy: Fisher-Price Baby Playmat Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym, $39.88 (was $54.99); amazon.com

Pokémon Cards

Amazon

Pokémon cards have been around for a long time and they’re not going anywhere. Kids love collecting the cards and opening up new packs to find out which ones they’ll add to their collection.

To buy: Pokémon TCG: Random Cards From Every Series $5.50 (originally $15.99); amazon.com

LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book

Amazon

A toy that’s so fun for kids that they can’t even tell they’re learning is the best of both worlds. As an Amazon #1 Best-Seller in Preschool Learning Toys, you really can’t go wrong with this one.

To buy: LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book $ 16.49 (was $19.99); amazon.com

Play-Doh Modeling Compound, 10-Pack

Amazon

A lot of us have fond memories of making play food, animals and everything in between with Play-Doh and there’s a reason it’s still a best-seller today. This set gets kids started with a 10-pack to let their imaginations really go wild.

To buy: Play-Doh Modeling Compound 10-Pack $7.99; amazon.com

Shashibo Shape Shifting Box

Amazon

This might seem like a simple toy, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. This toy transforms into 70 different shapes, making it perfect for kids who love problem-solving and a good puzzle. It’s best for kids eight years old and up, and would make a great birthday or graduation present.

To buy: Shashibo Shape Shifting Box $25 (was $26.99); amazon.com

Play-Doh Handout, 42-Pack

Amazon

If your kid has already mastered all they can with the 10-pack Play-Doh, this is the next level up with 42 small packs. These are great for birthday party favors or kids who like to have lots of options.

To buy: Play-Doh Handout 42-Pack $15.28 (was $16.99); amazon.com

Crayola Clay Sculpting Station

Amazon

This one's perfect for the budding artist in your life. t comes with 12 paint pots, air clay, brushes, texture plates, and all the tools they need to bring their imagination to life.

To buy: Crayola Clay Sculpting Station $28.96; amazon.com

Crayola Colored Pencil Set

Amazon

Having colored pencils on hand will always prove to be the right thing. Whether used for home or school, lots of creativity will flow through these pencils. Pair it with a sketch pad and some markers for a perfect art-themed gift.

To buy: Crayola Colored Pencil Set $5.97 (was $9.69); amazon.com

Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table

Amazon

Kids love to splash around in the water, and if you’re tired of filling your sink and getting the floor wet, there’s nothing better than this Splash Pond Water Table. It’s perfect for backyard play, keeping kids entertained enough for you to drink your cup of coffee while it’s still hot.

To buy: Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table $79.99 (was $89.99); amazon.com

Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float & Water Hammock

Amazon

Summer is just around the corner, so why not get ready for pool season now with this pool float and water hammock? It’s best for tweens and teens who are able to swim but are looking to lounge instead.

To buy: Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float & Water Hammock $12.99; amazon.com

Sassy Stacks of Circles Stacking Ring

Amazon

There’s a reason we’ve had stacking rings as a toy stable for babies and toddlers—they’re perfect for fun while learning. This set offers extra textures and patterns to encourage them to practice their hand-eye coordination and discover new things.

To buy: Sassy Stacks of Circles Stacking Ring $8.99 (was $12.99); amazon.com

Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Markers

Amazon

If there’s an artist in the family, dry erase markers offer loads of fun without any mess. These colors will allow kids to explore their talents while working on their imagination and creativity.

To buy: Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Markers $9.68; amazon.com

Sereed Baby Balance Bike

Amazon

Recommended for kids 12 to 24 months old, this balance bike allows toddlers to practice their balance and coordination and foster their love of speed, ultimately building up their confidence to try the real thing one day.

To buy: Sereed Baby Balance Bike $39.99 with onsite coupon; amazon.com

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

Amazon

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza sounds like a lot of random words, but it’s one of the most fun card games for teens. Ideal for older kids–8 and up–each round is a short 15 minutes, allowing for both quick play or hours of fun.

To buy: Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza $9.84; amazon.com

Orsen LCD Writing Tablet Toddler Toys

Amazon

For the creative toddler, this writing tablet allows them to practice their drawing and writing skills without having to constantly use up paper and markers. This educational toy is ideal for kids between the ages of 5 and 7.

To buy: Orsen LCD Writing Tablet Toddler Toys $13.58 (was $24.99); amazon.com

PinkSheep Little Girl Jewel Rings in Box

Amazon

This cute jewelry pack includes 24 rings with unique designs, including sunflowers, butterflies, and faux gems. The rings are adjustable for a comfortable fit and crafted with high-quality, skin-friendly materials that ensure durability and easy maintenance. This set is best for kids aged three and up.

To buy: PinkSheep Little Girl Jewel Rings in Box $11.99 (was $12.99); amazon.com

Connect 4

Amazon

Connect 4 is a classic game that’s been around since we were kids and any toy that remains a childhood staple so long has good reason to be. The game requires two people, and it’s best for kids six years old and up who love strategy games that are short enough to keep their attention while being interesting enough for them to ask to play again.

To buy: Connect 4 $8.99 (was $11.99); amazon.com

The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

Amazon

This stuffed octopus, ideal for kids aged three and up, isn’t like your regular stuffy—this one is reversible with two different colors and different expressions on each face.

To buy: The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie $15; amazon.com

Bright Starts Oball Shaker Rattle

Amazon

It can be hard to find a toy for a baby that will keep them engaged, but there’s a reason rattles have been around for ages. This Bright Starts Oball Rattle allows them to work on their hand-eye coordination without stimulation that just frustrates them.

To buy: Bright Starts Oball Rattle $4.44; amazon.com

Pop Tubes Sensory Toys

Amazon

These may seem simple, but that’s exactly what makes them one of the best-selling toys. They provide lots of sensory fun for kids who can use these to build, make noise, and relieve stress, all while working on fine-motor movements. “I flew cross country with my grandson and took these along,” one Amazon reviewer shared. “Genius! He liked the sound when stretching it. I made a phone with it and a steering wheel. We linked it to other tubes.”

To buy: Pop Tubes Sensory Toys $8.97 (was $23); amazon.com

