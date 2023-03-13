When you’re shopping for the perfect gift for a child's birthday, it quickly becomes clear that there are way too many options out there. While that’s a good thing, it can also be overwhelming when trying to narrow down what to buy because you want the gift to be well received and to bring joy, too.

If you have a child whose birthday is just around the corner or you’re looking for ideas for other kids, here are some of the top 20 best-selling toys on Amazon this month to help narrow your search with gifts that won’t miss the mark.

Mr. Sketch Markers

Mr. Sketch scented markers are iconic and a lot of us probably remember them from our own kindergarten classroom, so it’s no surprise it’s still a best-seller for kids today. Fourteen colors and 14 scents, these markers are good for kids 3 and up, and make a great addition to any gift bag.

To buy: Mr. Sketch Chiseled Tip Scented Markers $17.31; amazon.com

Pokemon Cards

Pokémon cards are still a craze for a reason—they're fun to collect and fun to open. The anticipation right before opening a new pack to see what cards they'll get is half the fun.

To buy: Pokémon TCG: Random Cards From Every Series $4.84 (was $15.99); amazon.com

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Bo-Katan Kryze

Bo-Katan Kryze from The Mandalorian is an interesting character, and for kids who love Star Wars, this is a fun one to add to the mix—and less than $3 right now. Ideal for kids 8 years old and up.

To buy: Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Bo-Katan Kryze $2.99 (was $11.99); amazon.com

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Magical Unicorn Toy to Seahorse to Peacock

For kids who love Legos but perhaps aren't quite as coordinated yet, this is a good beginner set that isn’t as complicated as the really large sets can get. The extra cool thing about this set is that it can be built as a unicorn, a peacock, or a seahorse.

To buy: Lego Creator 3-in-1 Magical Unicorn Toy to Seahorse to Peacock $9.97; amazon.com

Play-Doh, 10-Pack

Play-Doh has been around for a long time—many of us have memories of playing with the different colors and using our creativity to make whatever our heart desired. This set gets kids started with a 10-pack to let their imaginations really go wild.

To buy: Play-Doh Modeling Compound 10-Pack $7.99; amazon.com

Shashibo Shape Shifting Box

This colorful box is more than what it first appears. It transforms into 70 different shapes, and it’s a great toy to foster problem-solving, critical thinking, and fine motor skills—plus it just looks really cool. This toy is best for kids 8 years old and up.

To buy: Shashibo Shape Shifting Box $25; amazon.com

Melissa & Doug Burrow Bunny Rabbit

With cuddly, soft fabric and adorable long ears, it’s no surprise this bunny stuffy is a best-seller—especially with Easter just around the corner. With more than 13,500 reviews and a solid 4.8-star review, this friendly rabbit is perfect for kids 3 years old and up.

To buy: Melissa & Doug Burrow Bunny Rabbit $12.99 (was $18.99); amazon.com

Sassy Stacks of Circles Stacking Rings

Stacking rings are a staple toy for babies and toddlers because they’re perfect for little hands wh oare just learning how the world works. This set offers fun textures and a variety of patterns to look at while encouraging fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

To buy: Sassy Stacks of Circles Stacking Rings $8.99 (was $12.99); amazon.com

LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book

Play and learn? That’s why so many parents love this LeapFrog Words Book. Kids 18 months old and up love listening to the promps and matching words to pictures so much that they don’t even realize they’re learning.

To buy: LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book $18.88 (was $19.99); amazon.com

Crayola Colored Pencil Set

Whether these will be used for school or at home, there’s no such thing as having too many Crayola Colored Pencils. Ideal for kids 5 years old and up, there is endless creativity to be had.

To buy: Crayola Colored Pencil Set $5.97 (was $9.69); amazon.com

Munchkin Float & Play Bubbles

Bathtime is always more fun with toys! These float like bubbles in the water, offering a lot of fun water play without having to keep track of where they are in the tub. These are perfect for babies who can sit up on their own and play while supervised.

To buy: Munchkin Float & Play Bubbles $9.39; amazon.com

The Original Slinky

Classic toys are classic for a reason, and even though the Original Slinky has been around for decades, it’s still a top favorite for parents looking for a toy for their kid or those shopping for a kid 5 years old and up.



To buy: The Original Slinky Walking Spring Toy $3.59 (was $4.99); amazon.com

Bright Starts Oball Shaker Rattle Toy

Trying to figure out a toy that will keep your little one engaged can be challenging, especially since they’re too young to talk. This shaker rattle, according to 58,000-plus reviews on Amazon, is a bestselling toy because it keeps a baby’s interest so well, and makes a perfect baby shower gift.

To buy: Bright Starts Oball Shaker Rattle Toy $4.44; amazon.com

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian

There is something undeniably cute about Funko Pop! toys, which completely holds with this collectible Grogu and Din Djarin bobblehead edition. The manufacturer's recommended age for this Funko Pop! figurine is 6 years old and up.

To buy: Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian $6.99 (was $12.99); amazon.com

Fashion Angels

Stickers are always a good birthday gift, and this kit—suitable for kids 6 and up—comes with more than 1,000 stickers and 40 pages that can be used for scrapbooking, decorating picture frames, or other creative projects.

To buy: Fashion Angels $4.99 (was $8.99); amazon.com

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child

Another fun collectible, the Mandalorian and Grogu, will make a great addition to a growing Funko Pop! collection or the perfect hand-sized toy for a Star Wars fan. The best part? It's 50% off right now, meaning it's less than $6.

To buy: Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child $5.99 (was $11.99); amazon.com

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

This fast-paced card game only lasts 15 minutes a round, but you can have hours of fun playing round after round. The game is good for older kids, 8 years old and up, and with more than 42,000 reviews and an average of 4.8 stars, it’ll make a great birthday gift for an older kid or tween.

To buy: Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza $9.84; amazon.com

Polly Pocket Watermelon Pool Party Compact Playset

If you were a kid in the early to mid-90s, chances are you have your own memories with Polly Pocket. It’s no wonder this new Polly Pocket version, which looks eerily similar to the original, has become a favorite. It’s perfect for kiddos agesfour and up.

To buy: Polly Pocket Watermelon Pool Party Compact Playset $16.99; amazon.com

Uno Card Game

Uno is the perfect card game for family night, providing more fun than you’d think with a deck of cards. This is a favorite game at my house with all my kiddos, who range in age from 9 to 17, and it always includes roaring laughter. It's also is one of those perfect gifts to stock up on to toss into a gift bag for any last-minute birthday invites.



To buy: Uno Card Game $7.94 (was $12.99); amazon.com

The First Years Stacking Cups

These cups are perfect for babies 6 months old and up to practice their fine motor movements. They can use it in the tub, with sensory tubs, or just on the ground for stacking and noise making. My kids loved this set when they were babies, and it’s definitely a classic toy that endures year after year.



To buy: The First Years Stack N Count Cups $4.99 (was $7.49); amazon.com



Note: The Amazon best-sellers list is updated frequently, so order may not be accurate