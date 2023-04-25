The Best Walkie-Talkies for Kids Who Love to Chat

Knowing how to find the best walkie-talkies can be a challenge. We’ve rounded up parent-approved devices that are not only fun but also reliable, durable, and affordable. They’ll stand up to the demands of play while offering great coverage ranges, battery life, and up to 22 channels to communicate. Whether you’re outfitting your teens with an advanced model for a camping adventure or letting young siblings talk to each other from different rooms in the house, we found options for all ages for this list.

Few toys encourage social skills and the creative exploration of a child’s natural environment quite as much as a walkie-talkie. Whether you’re having fun with the kids while camping or looking for ways to stay in touch with them during outdoor neighborhood play, the games and imaginative options are endless.

The Motorola T200 Talkabout Radio is a rechargeable walkie-talkie with the battery power to last throughout the day while enduring drops, spills, and rough play. A bright LCD screen is easy to read in both bright and low-light environments. Audio quality is loud and clear, and an auto-squelch system ensures the audio is free of annoying background noise—which is especially important in the hectic environments families can encounter on a cruise ship.

Why We Like It: These compact walkies have a 20-mile range outdoors and squelch background noise that's sure to be present in any crowd.

Although there are other waterproof options available, the Cobra walkie-talkie is our favorite because it floats on water, has a built-in "burp" feature that expels residual water from the speaker grille, and it’s rated IP67, which means it has been tested to work while immersed at depths of up to 39 inches. It also features a drop-resistant rubber case, an S.O.S. flashlight, a dedicated button for instant NOAA weather broadcasts and alerts, a Rewind Say Again feature that plays the last 20 seconds of audio, and a range of up to 37 miles. The set includes two walkie-talkies with belt clips, a charging station for two devices, a micro USB cable, and six rechargeable NiMH batteries.

This Cobra Walkie-Talkie is the most complex device in our list, but it’s also the most advanced and well-built. Kids can learn to use the basic features easily, but if you want to take full advantage of all its capabilities, adult assistance may be necessary.

Why We Like It: This set has a broad 37-mile range and doesn't just float in the water—it works underwater too.

These Topsung M880 walkie-talkies are a good basic option for camping trips because they’re easy to use and have a range of up to 4 miles in open spaces. About the size of a cell phone, the walkies feature a combination of rubber and plastic that makes them easy to hold, even for little hands. They also feature 22 channels and 121 privacy codes for secure communication, VOX functionality, and a belt clip. They also have an "auto squelch" function, which means background noise is muted, for clearer conversations.

Why We Like It: These have just enough range and durability for an outdoor family adventure.

In addition to being waterproof and able to float, the T600 automatically activates an LED flashlight when it comes in contact with water—a really helpful feature if the walkie falls overboard while you're kayaking or fishing. The set includes two radios, a charging cable with dual micro USB connectors, and two NiMH rechargeable batteries (although the walkies can also be powered using three AA batteries).

Mountainous terrain requires an extra-powerful walkie-talkie, and this Motorola Talkabout Radio provides both the range and durability kids need. Equipped with 22 channels and 121 privacy codes, this pair of bright green walkie-talkies feature loud, crisp audio alongside a bright LCD screen and a built-in flashlight. The walkies can also connect to NOAA weather channels and alerts, and they have an emergency alert button that emits a loud sound if kiddos need help. Range is listed as up to 35 miles, depending on obstacles.

Why We Like It: They deliver crisp audio across a 35-mile range, and they have an emergency alert button.

The complete set includes two walkie-talkies, six rechargeable batteries, a charging base and cable, and G-shaped headphones with built-in microphones. The walkies are waterproof and even float on water. They also feature 22 channels and 121 privacy codes, VOX functionality with three sensitivity settings, and a battery-save mode that shuts the device down after five seconds of silence. All this comes at a higher-price than toy versions, but you get a lot more for your money.

If you want your kids’ walkie-talkies to serve as a reliable means of communication across long distances, not just for a fun novelty, you might want to consider these GOCOM FRS Two-Way Radios. With a 32-mile maximum range and NOAA weather channels and alerts, these walkie-talkies are for serious adventures, whether at the park, camping, hiking in the mountains, or out on a boat.

Like other walkie-talkies, this set features 22 channels to communicate, an LCD screen, a lock option, and hands-free VOX functionality. However, these Qniglo walkies stand out because they can also play FM radio and include lithium-ion batteries that can be recharged using a USB cable (included). According to the manufacturer, each charge will allow up to 12 hours of playtime or up to five days on standby mode.

These Qniglo walkie-talkies might be the cutest set in our list, but they’re also quite practical. The kit comes with lanyards and wristbands, so kids can wear them around their necks or on their wrists like watches. The bands are perforated almost the entire length, so they fit wrists of any size and can also be tied to bicycles and scooter handles for on-the-go fun.

Why We Like It: These very cute devices can be strapped to the wrist, plus they have FM tuning and rechargeable batteries.

Featuring support for up to 22 channels, the audio is clear and free of interference thanks to the auto-squelch function. A built-in flashlight helps kids see where they’re going in low-light conditions, while the 3 kilometer range (1.86 miles) in open spaces ensures plenty of coverage throughout the house, neighborhood, park, trail, and more.

This small walkie-talkie from LOOIKOOS is a great push-to-talk model that offers some excellent built-in features for the price. The size of the walkie-talkie and its buttons are perfect for small hands—without being too small for teens and parents. A VOX option makes hands-free communication easy. The LOOIKOOS is also equipped with drop protection and a key lock, so bumps and drops won’t disrupt communication throughout the day.

Why We Like It: The three walkie-talkies in this set have built-in flashlights, lanyards, and a hands-free VOX option.

If durable, affordable walkie-talkies are what you’re after, this Obuby set fits the bill. Made from sturdy rubber and hard plastic, these walkie-talkies can withstand drops and rough play and are also waterproof, which comes in handy when playing around creeks or under the rain. The walkies also feature an ergonomic design, a backlit display, and a belt clip. The Obubys have a range of 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) and offer consistently clear audio.

The LCD screen is backlit, which is ideal in a variety of daytime and nighttime conditions. Nine buttons help kids navigate the range of functions, such as turning volume up and down, checking the battery status, and more. A belt clip helps kids keep track of the walkie-talkie during play. Drop-resistant from heights of up to four feet, the Selieve is designed to stand up to rough play.

This fan-favorite model from Selieve offers a durable, easy-to-use pair of walkie-talkies at a budget-friendly price. We appreciate that the Selieve is equipped with 22 channels and a lock feature that keeps the frequency from accidentally being altered. The push-to-talk button, located in the front of the device, is large and easy to activate, and the audio is crisp and clear. A 3 mile range outdoors ensures plenty of coverage, whether you’re using these walkies in the neighborhood or while out venturing with the family.

Why We Like It: They're easy to use and have quite a long range in open outdoor conditions.

These drop-resistant walkie-talkies can communicate using one of 22 available channels. A lock feature ensures that once a frequency is set, kids won’t accidentally switch channels and lose the connection. The range is up to 1 mile (depending on the terrain), which makes the Retevis great for neighborhood use or for playing around while hiking with family and friends. These walkies also feature a nonslip handle, a belt clip, a backlit LCD display, a low-battery indicator, and superb sound quality. Another feature that sets the Retevis walkies apart is the headphone jack, which allows kiddos to connect any 2.5 mm headphones to the device. Another RT628 model with rechargeable batteries and a charging cable is also available.

The Retevis RT628 is a jack-of-all-trades walkie-talkie that offers curious, imaginative kids a user-friendly, durable device. Kids of all ages will love that this Retevis model looks just like the real thing instead of a toy. In fact, the company manufactures walkie-talkies and radios for outdoor enthusiasts and workers, and even sells marine radios and other professional two-way communication devices.

But Take Note: If you don't set the channel lock, it's easy to change the channel accidentally while using them.

Our Review Process

In order to select the best walkie-talkies for kids, we analyzed and compared dozens of options available on the market, ranging from basic toy walkies to kid-friendly professional options. We narrowed down our list by focusing on sound quality, durability, value, range, and additional features. We also spoke to electronics designer Ava Collins and product consultant Jason Roepke, both of whom have ample experience using walkie-talkies and two-way radios.

Our selection includes options for different budgets and needs, from basic, affordable walkie-talkies that are perfect to play around the neighborhood, to more complex options that offer extensive ranges, rechargeable batteries, and a variety of features.



Factors to Consider When Buying Walkie-Talkies for Kids

Durability



It’s no secret that kids are tough on toys. The walkie-talkie that best fits your family’s needs should be able to stand up to the demands of everyday play. You’ll want to look for devices that are made of durable plastic or rubber and can withstand drops, spills, and harsh outdoor conditions. That way, you can spend more time enjoying adventures with the kids and less time worrying about the tech.



Range



Range refers to the maximum distance at which the walkie-talkies can communicate. Although most manufacturers list their range in miles, the actual distance will depend on the terrain and the obstructions between the two devices. “Walkie-talkies work best with line of sight. Not that you necessarily have to see the other walkie, but anything that gets between the two can block the signal. That can be buildings or too many trees. You can find your range on the street is a lot better than your range in the woods,” says Roepke.

Channels



A channel is the radio frequency the walkie-talkies use to communicate. Most walkie-talkies for kids have up to 22 channels. Devices may also offer privacy codes (CTCSS or DCS) or sub-channels that filter unwanted chatter from other users on the same frequency. Both walkies should be set to the same channel and code to be able to communicate. Keep in mind that privacy codes do not block other users from accessing the same combination, and others may still be able to hear your kids’ conversations. Depending on how you intend to use the devices and your location, more channels will give you a better chance of finding an unoccupied frequency.

Batteries



The battery life of walkie-talkies will vary greatly, depending on usage, type of device, additional features, and type of battery. The Motorola T600, for example, offers up to nine hours of active usage time on the rechargeable NiMH battery and up to 23 hours on three AA batteries. Walkies with fun extras like flashlights or FM radios, such as the Selieve or the Qniglo, will drain batteries quicker. Some devices also offer battery-saving features, like the auto-shut-off function in the GOCOM G600.



Most walkie-talkies require between two and four AA or AAA batteries, the cost of which can add up quickly if your kiddos really enjoy playing with their walkie-talkies. One good piece of advice is to remove the batteries when not using them, to avoid accidentally turning them on. And whenever possible, opt for walkie-talkies that feature rechargeable batteries.



Your Questions, Answered

Are walkie-talkies safe?

Two-way radios and walkie-talkies operate on public frequencies, which means that eavesdroppers are always a possibility. If they are in range and using the same channel, other people not only can listen but also can join your kids’ conversations, so it’s important to teach them how to use their walkie-talkies safely. Take the time to create ground rules and instruct your children never to share their location when using their walkie-talkies. Be sure to establish guidelines in case a stranger joins in, or they hear other people talking. All walkie-talkie users should also adhere to “listen before you talk” etiquette, which means that before you start using a channel to communicate, you should listen to make sure no one else is using it. And even in your own conversation, you should listen and wait until the other person has finished their message before you begin talking.

Regarding the exposure to radio frequency, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) considers walkie-talkies to be well below any levels of concern. “Because of the low power levels used, the intermittency of these transmissions ('push-to-talk'), and due to the fact that these radios are held away from the head, they should not expose users to RF energy in excess of safe limits,” states the FCC.

Why are walkie-talkies still popular?

Walkie-talkies are particularly useful in remote areas where cell phone coverage is limited or non-existent, like national parks, forests, and cruise ships. Many truck drivers and others in the transportation industry still use radios to communicate, because they’re reliable. For kids, they’re a lot more fun—not to mention durable and affordable—than modern wireless technology. “It's harder to break a [walkie-talkie]. There's no glass screen; no folding hinge. A cheap walkie can handle more drops and bumps than a cheap cell phone,” says Roepke. Walkie-talkies are also cheaper than a cell phone, they don’t require a plan, and they work in remote locations where cell phones fail.

Do you need a license to use a walkie-talkie?

Walkie-talkies for kids do not need a license. They operate on the Family Radio Service system of the ultra high frequency band, which was established by the FCC as a free frequency range. More advanced walkie-talkies that use the General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) do require a license.

How far do kid walkie-talkies reach?

The walkie-talkies in our list offer ranges between 1 mile and 37 miles, but the actual reach will depend on the terrain and the obstruction between the devices. If there’s a clear line of sight (no obstructions) between the walkie-talkies, the reach will be farther. Barriers like trees, mountains, walls, and buildings will limit the reach.

Who We Are

Emily Isaacs is a freelance writer who covers tech, lifestyle, home, and parenting for a variety of platforms. She’s a mom to an infant son and also has three pets: two black cats, Pixel and Syrio, and a dog, Addie. Not only does Emily spend too much time checking the internet to find the best deals, she also enjoys researching, comparing, testing, and writing about products that fit a variety of household and lifestyle needs.