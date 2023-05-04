Staying Healthy Medication & Vitamins The 8 Best Vitamin D Supplements for Kids Discover why we recommend these vitamin D supplements & when they may be needed By Anne Cook Carroll, MS, RD Published on May 4, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Marcus Millan Vitamin D is important for bone health for kids, as it is needed to help the body absorb calcium. It also plays a role in muscle function, immune health, and heart health, and it is involved in several important metabolic pathways in the body. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends 400 IU of supplemental vitamin D for all breastfed infants, and infants who aren’t consuming 32 ounces of vitamin D-fortified formula daily. Additionally, they recommend 600 IU of vitamin D for children 1 and older who do not consume adequate vitamin D from their diet, including fortified foods, beverages, and formulas. Vitamin D is found in salmon, canned tuna, sardines, mushrooms, eggs, and fortified milks, formulas, and cereals. Before supplementing with vitamin D, consider how much vitamin D your child is getting from their diet, particularly from fortified foods and beverages. Vitamin D can also be made in the body from the sun exposure. However, it’s important to know sunscreen can inhibit the absorption of UV rays needed to make vitamin D. Therefore, even if a child spends time in the sun, it is possible they may still need a vitamin D supplement. When selecting our top list of vitamin D supplements, we prioritized products that are third-party tested and have the vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) form of D. This form increases and maintains vitamin D levels better than supplements that have the D2 form. We also considered dosage, quality of ingredients, price, and type, including liquid, gummies, and tablets. If your child is taking any other supplements, including a multivitamin, be sure to see if it contains vitamin D and how much before supplementing with an additional vitamin D supplement. A Note About Supplements Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. They also may interact with other supplements or medications your child is taking. Please always speak with a healthcare provider first to discuss any supplements you plan on giving a child. Our Favorite Vitamin D Supplements Best Overall: D Drops Kids Booster Best for Infants: Mommy's Bliss Organic Baby Vitamin D Drops Best for Infants Runner-up: Carlson Baby's Super Daily D3 Best for Toddlers: Mary Ruth’s Organic Toddler D3+K2 Liquid Drops Best Gummy (Ages 4+): Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Gummies Best Higher Dose Gummy (Ages 4+): Garden of Life Kids Vitamin D3 Gummy Best Tablet (Ages 2+): Renzo's Dynamite D3 Best Multivitamin with Vitamin D (Ages 4+): SmartyPants Kids Formula Best Overall: D Drops Kids Booster Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Walgreens Why We Like It: These vitamin D drops are NSF certified, contain just vitamin D3, coconut oil, and contain a suitable dosage for children age 1 and older. But Take Note: Liquid supplements can be harder to measure, so be sure to take caution when dosing to not exceed the recommended serving for your child. D Drops Kids Booster is our top pick because it is third party-tested (and NSF certified) for purity and potency. We also appreciate that it contains only vitamin D3 and coconut oil. Because vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, the coconut oil helps with absorption. Each one drop serving contains 600 IU (15 micrograms) of vitamin D3 (as cholecalciferol), which is the recommended dosage for children ages 1 year and older. This supplement is in liquid form, which can easily be added to drinks (like water, juice, or smoothies), mixed into food, or taken from a spoon. While liquid forms are easy for children to take, measuring the dosage can be challenging. The bottle is designed for ease of use, with a controlled dropper top, but you still need to make sure that you are only using one drop unless higher doses have been recommended by a healthcare professional. Price at time of publication: $14 ($0.14 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 1+ years of ageActive ingredient(s): D3Form: LiquidType: D3 (Cholecalciferol) Dose: 1 drop (600 IU vitamin D3)Other notable ingredients: coconut oil Potential allergens: coconuts Best For Infants: Mommy’s Bliss Organic Baby Vitamin D Drops Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: These vitamin D drops are NSF certified, USDA Organic, and contain just vitamin D3 and MCT oil, and have the recommended 400 IU dosage for infants. But Take Note: Liquid supplements can be harder to measure. Depending on your child’s diet, this dosage may not be enough for children over 1 year of age. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that all breastfed babies (0-12 months) and babies that are not consuming at least 32 ounces of vitamin D-fortified formula should get 400 IU of supplemental vitamin D daily. Mommy’s Bliss Organic Baby Vitamin D Drops contain this recommended dosage in just one drop of liquid. You can put a drop onto a a nipple before breastfeeding, place it on a pacifier, or mix it into a bottle with formula or breast milk. We like that this product has strong third-party testing—it's NSF Certified and USDA Organic—and it contains just vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) and MCT oil, an easily digestible fat that helps with the absorption of vitamin D. As mentioned, liquid forms of vitamins can be harder to measure, so we do not recommend dropping the liquid directly into your baby’s mouth, and instead using it as directed either on a clean surface the baby can suck or mixed into fluid in their bottle. Price at time of publication: $20 for a 4-pack ($0.05 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 0-12 monthsActive ingredient(s): D3Form: LiquidType: D3 (Cholecalciferol) Dose: 1 drop (400 IU vitamin D3)Other ingredients: MCT oilPotential allergens: none Best For Infants Runner-up: Carlson Baby’s Super Daily D3 Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on IHerb Why We Like It: These vitamin D drops are third-party tested for purity and potency, contain just vitamin D3 and MCT oil, and have the recommended 400 IU dosage for infants. But Take Note: Liquid supplements can be harder to measure. Depending on your child’s diet, this dosage may not be enough for children over 1 year of age. Carlson Baby’s Super Daily D3 for infants is another of our top vitamin D supplement recommendations for infants. It contains the AAP recommended dosage of 400 IU for babies ages 0-12 months. While you can give it to children over 12 months of age, it may not be a high enough dosage, depending on your child’s diet. Similar to other supplements on our list, this comes in liquid form, with a one drop dosage that you can add to your baby’s bottle of breast milk or formula, or put on a clean surface area (like a pacifier, nipple, or baby spoon). We like that this product is third-party tested for purity and potency, ensuring it is a safe supplement for your baby. It contains just vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) and MCT oil for optimal absorption. The MCT oil used is derived from coconut, so it is not suitable for babies with coconut allergies. The bottle top has a convenient dropper, but take care to only dose the recommended one drop serving. Price at time of publication: $13 ($0.04 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 0-12 monthsActive ingredient(s): D3Form: LiquidType: D3 (Cholecalciferol) Dose: 1 drop (400 IU vitamin D3)Other ingredients: MCT oilPotential allergens: coconut Best for Toddlers: Mary Ruth’s Organic Toddler Vitamin D3+K2 Liquid Drops Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: These vitamin D drops are third-party tested for purity and potency and contain just vitamin D3, vitamin K2, and organic olive oil. The serving size has the recommended 600 IU dosage for children 1 year and older. But Take Note: Each serving is 30 drops (which is a lot to measure out) and the bottle only contains 15 servings, so the price per serving is much higher than other products on our list. If you are looking for a D3 supplement for children specifically designed for toddlers, try Mary Ruth’s Organic Toddler D3+K2. This product is third-party tested for purity and potency, is USDA Organic, and has the recommended dosage of 600 IU for children ages 1 year and older in one serving. The only additional ingredient in this product is organic olive oil, a fat that helps with the absorption of both vitamin D and K. In addition to vitamin D3, this supplement contains 30 micrograms of vitamin K2, which works with vitamin D and calcium to support bone health. The Adequate Intake (AI) for vitamin K is 30 micrograms for children ages 1-3 years. Vitamin K can be found in foods like leafy greens, broccoli, and some fruits, so if your child eats these foods regularly, they may not need additional vitamin K in a supplement. One serving is 30 drops, which can be a lot to measure out, and the bottle contains only 15 servings. The drops can be mixed into your toddlers food or beverage or administered from a spoon. Price at time of publication: $25 ($0.83 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 1-3 yearsActive ingredient(s): D3, K2Form: LiquidType: D3 (Cholecalciferol), K2 (Menaquinone-7) Dose: 30 drops (400 IU vitamin D3, 30 mcg vitamin K2)Other ingredients: Organic olive oilPotential allergens: Olives Best Gummy (Ages 4+): Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Kids Gummies Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on IHerb Why We Like It: These gummies are third-party tested for purity and potency and come in a tasty gummy form that kids love to eat. But Take Note: This gummy provides less than other supplements—50% Daily Value (400 IU) of vitamin D—and also comes with a longer ingredient list including sugar and preservatives. Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Kids Gummies are a third-party tested for purity and potency, so you can trust it contains what’s listed on the bottle. Each gummy contains 400 IU of vitamin D, falling a little short of the recommended 600 IU (RDA) for children 1 year and older. It can be a great choice if your child consumes some vitamin D in their diet, or a healthcare professional may recommend more than one serving per day if needed. We like that a serving is just one gummy and comes in a tasty watermelon flavor, making it enjoyable for kids to take. It is lightly sweetened with organic sugar and has just 2 grams of added sugar per serving. They use pectin instead of gelatin, making it suitable for vegetarians. This supplement does come with a longer ingredient list compared to other products on our list, including citric acid and fumaric acid. While these are safe to consume, some parents may prefer a non-additive choice. Price at time of publication: $19 ($0.32 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 4+ yearsActive ingredient(s): D3Form: GummyType: D3 (Cholecalciferol)Dose: 1 Gummy (400 IU vitamin D3)Other ingredients: organic sugar, organic tapioca syrup, purified water, pectin, citric acid, natural flavor, fumaric acid, sodium citrate, fruit and vegetable juice (color). Potential allergens: None Best Higher Dose Gummy (Ages 4+): Garden of Life Kids Vitamin D3 Gummy iHerb Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: These gummies are certified USDA Organic, and it also contains fewer additives than other gummy supplements, with no artificial flavorings or colors. But Take Note: These gummies are not third-party tested. However, Garden of Life is a trusted brand. While this higher dosage is still well below the Upper Tolerable Intake Levels (ULs) for children, you should consult your pediatrician to see if this dose is suitable for your child. Garden of Life Kids Vitamin D3 Gummy contains 800 IU of vitamin D3 as cholecalciferol in a single, orange-flavored gummy. Depending on a child’s diet, some pediatricians recommend 600-1,000 IU vitamin D per day, so we recommend consulting a health care provider to see what dose is best for your child’s individual needs. The Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) for children 4 to 8 years of age is 3,000 IU, but note a healthcare professional may recommend a dose this high for children who are vitamin D deficient. This supplement is well below the UL, and therefore a higher dose option that may be safe for many kids. We like that this product is USDA Organic and contains few ingredients, particularly for a gummy. It is flavored with organic orange flavor and sweetened with monk fruit, so it contains no added sugars. Also, it contains pectin instead of gelatin, so it is suitable for vegetarians. Price at time of publication: $16 ($0.27 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 4+ yearsActive ingredient(s): D3Form: GummyType: D3 (Cholecalciferol)Dose: 1 Gummy (800 IU vitamin D3)Other ingredients (organic and non-GMO): tapioca fiber, citrus Pectin (from limes, oranges and lemons), citric acid, orange flavor, sodium citrate, annatto, monk fruit extract, sunflower oil, and carnauba wax Potential allergens: none Best Tablet (Ages 2+): Renzo’s Dynamite D3 Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: We like that this tablet is a good alternative for those who don’t want a gummy supplement. It is third-party tested, has no artificial flavorings or colors, and is free of the top eight food allergens. But Take Note: This is a higher-dose supplement with 1,000 IU of vitamin D3, so you should consult a healthcare professional to ensure it is an appropriate dosage for your child’s individual needs. If you are looking for an alternative to a liquid or gummy supplement, try Renzo’s Dynamite D3 tablets for children 2 years and older. Each tablet contains 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 as cholecalciferol. Note this amount is significantly higher than the RDAs for children 2 years and older, but it’s still well below the Upper Tolerable Limit (UL). Depending on your child’s diet and sun exposure, this dosage may be recommended, but be sure to consult a healthcare provider first. This tablet dissolves in the mouth without any water or other fluids necessary. It contains natural flavorings, giving it a green apple taste, and is sweetened with monk fruit extract instead of added sugars. This product is also vegetarian-friendly and free of the top eight food allergens. Price at time of publication: $17 ($0.28 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 2+ yearsActive ingredient(s): D3 Form: TabletType: D3 (Cholecalciferol)Dose: 1 Gummy (1,000 IU vitamin D3)Other ingredients: mannitol, natural flavor, plant-based magnesium stearate, citric acid, and monk fruit extract Best Multivitamin With Vitamin D (Ages 4+): SmartyPants Kids Formula Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: This all-in-one multivitamin has 800 IU of vitamin D. It is also third-party tested for purity and potency, free of common food allergens, and contains no synthetic flavors and colorings. But Take Note: The serving size is four gummies, which may be a lot to take daily. Also, if your child eats a varied diet and has not been diagnosed with a deficiency, a multivitamin may not be needed. If you are looking for an all-in-one multivitamin with vitamin D3, try SmartyPants Kids Formula Daily Multivitamin. This tasty, gummy multivitamin is NSF certified, meaning it is third-party tested for ingredient purity and accuracy. Besides 800 IU of D3, it has vitamin K for bone health, vitamin B12, omega-3 fatty acids, and choline for cognitive development. The serving size is four gummies, which is more than other supplements on our list. However, they taste great, so your children will likely enjoy eating them. They contain natural flavorings, colored with organic black carrot juice and organic turmeric, and sweetened with organic cane sugar (5 grams of added sugar per serving). Compared to other vitamin gummies, they contain very few additives, with citric acid as the only preservative. For children with allergies, these are a great option, as they are free from milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, gluten, and wheat. They do contain gelatin, so they are not suitable for vegetarian diets. Price at time of publication: $20 ($0.67 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 4+ yearsActive ingredient(s): D3 (and vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B-vitamins, and biotin, choline, iodine, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids)Form: GummyType: D3 (Cholecalciferol)Dose: 4 Gummies (800 IU vitamin D3)Other ingredients: organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, gelatin, pectin, citric acid, natural flavors, colors (organic black carrot juice concentrate, organic turmeric)Potential allergens: none Are Vitamin D Supplements Beneficial for Kids? Getting enough vitamin D is essential for both infants and children. Vitamin D is particularly important for bone development and health, as vitamin D deficiencies can cause bones to become soft, weak, and brittle, which can ultimately lead to a condition called rickets. Because breast milk lacks sufficient vitamin D, the AAP recommends 400 IU of supplemental vitamin D for all breastfed infants. Additionally, babies consuming less than 32 ounces a day of vitamin D fortified formula (or consuming a non-fortified formula), benefit from 400 IUs of supplemental vitamin D. For children 1 year and older, supplementation is recommended if they do not consume at least 600 IUs of vitamin D daily from their diet. Abisola Olulade, M.D., a California-based pediatrician, tells us it is important for babies and children to get enough vitamin D and also suggests these amounts of vitamin D from the AAP guidelines. Keep in mind that foods like milk and cereal are often fortified with vitamin D, so be sure to assess your child’s intake from all foods before adding a supplement. Who May Not Benefit from Vitamin D Supplements? Infants and babies ages 0-12 months that consume at least 32 ounces of fortified formula may not benefit from vitamin D supplementation. Also, children ages one and older that consume at least 600 IU daily from foods and beverages may not need a vitamin D supplement. Our Supplement Review Process Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements. We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab.com. It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend. We also spoke to Dr. Abisola Olulade, a California-based pediatrician, for this article. Factors to Consider When Shopping for Vitamin D Third-Party Testing Supplements that are third-party tested are sent to a lab, which tests whether they contain what they say they contain and are not contaminated with specific high-risk, common contaminants. However, it’s important to note: Third-party testing does not test to see if a product is effective or safe for everyone, and it does not ensure the supplement will not interact with other supplements or medications. Not all third-party testing is created equal. It is not uncommon for supplement companies to pay labs for certificates after conducting minimal to no testing. The third-party certifications we can trust are: ConsumerLab.com, NSF, and USP. However, these certifications are difficult to obtain and/or expensive for manufacturers, so many companies choose not to get their products tested by one of these three organizations. Sometimes products tested by these three companies are more expensive in order to offset the cost manufacturers pay for certification. Just because a supplement is not tested by one of these three companies, it does not mean it’s a bad product. We recommend doing some research on the reputation of the manufacturer and calling up the manufacturer and their testing lab to determine their protocols before deciding if you feel comfortable consuming the supplement. Vitamin Form The preferred supplemental form of vitamin D is vitamin D3, or cholecalciferol, which increases and maintains vitamin D levels more effectively, compared to D2 supplements. VItamin D supplements come in various forms including liquid, gummy, and tablet form. Choose one that is age appropriate and one that your child will tolerate taking daily. Ingredients and Potential Interactions It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to a healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking. Your Questions, Answered What form of vitamin D is best for kids? The preferred supplemental form of vitamin D is vitamin D3, or cholecalciferol, which increases and maintains vitamin D levels more effectively, compared to D2 supplements. As far as the best form of vitamin D3 choose the form that is age appropriate and that your child will tolerate whether that’s gummies, liquids, or tablets. What is a safe amount of vitamin D for kids? The Recommended Dietary Allowances, as established by the Food and Nutrition Board (FNB) at the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies, is 400 IU for babies ages 0-12 months and 600 IU for children ages 1 and older. The established Tolerable Upper Intake Levels (ULs) are as follows: 0-6 months: 1,000 IU7-12 months: 1,500 IU1-3 years: 2,500 IU4-8 years: 3,000 IU9-18 years: 4,000 IU Depending on your child’s diet, sun exposure, and vitamin D status, higher doses than the RDAs may be indicated. Studies show that getting as much as 10,000 IU does not have adverse health outcomes in children, particularly for correcting a deficiency. However, it is generally recommended to supplement with the RDA amount unless otherwise indicated by a healthcare professional. What happens if a child has too much vitamin D? Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that can be stored in the body, and therefore does have a risk of toxicity at very high levels. Adverse side effects include hypercalcemia (high calcium levels in the blood), which can lead to muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and dehydration. In rare, extreme cases, vitamin D toxicity from supplements can cause kidney failure, as well as hardening of soft tissues like arteries, which can cause cardiac complications. It is recommended to stay below the established ULs listed above, unless otherwise indicated by your pediatrician. Is it safe to take vitamin D supplements every day? As long as your child is not exceeding the UL for vitamin D for their age (from either food or supplements), it is safe to take vitamin D daily. We recommend following the AAP guidelines and RDAs listed above. Remember this includes vitamin D from their diet, especially from items like formula, juices, milks, and cereals, which are often fortified with vitamin D. Also, if your child is taking a multivitamin, check to see if it includes vitamin D before adding any additional supplements. The Best Laxatives for Kids Who Just Can't Go Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Sources Parents uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Vitamin D: Fact Sheet for Health Professionals. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. Vitamin D for Babies, Children & Adolescents. Healthychildren.org. Sun Safety: Information for Parents About Sunburn & Sunscreen. Healthychildren.org. Kuang X, Liu C, Guo X, Li K, Deng Q, Li D. The combination effect of vitamin K and vitamin D on human bone quality: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Food Funct. 2020;11(4):3280-3297. doi:10.1039/c9fo03063h Vitamin K: Fact Sheet for Health Professionals. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. Brustad N, Yousef S, Stokholm J, Bønnelykke K, Bisgaard H, Chawes BL. Safety of high-dose vitamin d supplementation among children aged 0 to 6 years: a systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Netw Open. 2022;5(4):e227410. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.7410