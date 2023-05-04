Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. They also may interact with other supplements or medications your child is taking. Please always speak with a healthcare provider first to discuss any supplements you plan on giving a child.

When selecting our top list of vitamin D supplements, we prioritized products that are third-party tested and have the vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) form of D. This form increases and maintains vitamin D levels better than supplements that have the D2 form. We also considered dosage, quality of ingredients, price, and type, including liquid, gummies, and tablets. If your child is taking any other supplements, including a multivitamin, be sure to see if it contains vitamin D and how much before supplementing with an additional vitamin D supplement.

Vitamin D is found in salmon, canned tuna, sardines, mushrooms, eggs, and fortified milks, formulas, and cereals. Before supplementing with vitamin D, consider how much vitamin D your child is getting from their diet, particularly from fortified foods and beverages. Vitamin D can also be made in the body from the sun exposure. However, it’s important to know sunscreen can inhibit the absorption of UV rays needed to make vitamin D. Therefore, even if a child spends time in the sun, it is possible they may still need a vitamin D supplement.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends 400 IU of supplemental vitamin D for all breastfed infants, and infants who aren’t consuming 32 ounces of vitamin D-fortified formula daily. Additionally, they recommend 600 IU of vitamin D for children 1 and older who do not consume adequate vitamin D from their diet, including fortified foods, beverages, and formulas.

Vitamin D is important for bone health for kids, as it is needed to help the body absorb calcium. It also plays a role in muscle function, immune health , and heart health, and it is involved in several important metabolic pathways in the body.

Best Overall: D Drops Kids Booster Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Walgreens Why We Like It: These vitamin D drops are NSF certified, contain just vitamin D3, coconut oil, and contain a suitable dosage for children age 1 and older. But Take Note: Liquid supplements can be harder to measure, so be sure to take caution when dosing to not exceed the recommended serving for your child. D Drops Kids Booster is our top pick because it is third party-tested (and NSF certified) for purity and potency. We also appreciate that it contains only vitamin D3 and coconut oil. Because vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, the coconut oil helps with absorption. Each one drop serving contains 600 IU (15 micrograms) of vitamin D3 (as cholecalciferol), which is the recommended dosage for children ages 1 year and older. This supplement is in liquid form, which can easily be added to drinks (like water, juice, or smoothies), mixed into food, or taken from a spoon. While liquid forms are easy for children to take, measuring the dosage can be challenging. The bottle is designed for ease of use, with a controlled dropper top, but you still need to make sure that you are only using one drop unless higher doses have been recommended by a healthcare professional. Price at time of publication: $14 ($0.14 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 1+ years of age

1+ years of age Active ingredient(s): D3

D3 Form: Liquid

Liquid Type: D3 (Cholecalciferol)

D3 (Cholecalciferol) Dose: 1 drop (600 IU vitamin D3)

1 drop (600 IU vitamin D3) Other notable ingredients: coconut oil

coconut oil Potential allergens: coconuts

Best For Infants: Mommy’s Bliss Organic Baby Vitamin D Drops Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: These vitamin D drops are NSF certified, USDA Organic, and contain just vitamin D3 and MCT oil, and have the recommended 400 IU dosage for infants. But Take Note: Liquid supplements can be harder to measure. Depending on your child’s diet, this dosage may not be enough for children over 1 year of age. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that all breastfed babies (0-12 months) and babies that are not consuming at least 32 ounces of vitamin D-fortified formula should get 400 IU of supplemental vitamin D daily. Mommy’s Bliss Organic Baby Vitamin D Drops contain this recommended dosage in just one drop of liquid. You can put a drop onto a a nipple before breastfeeding, place it on a pacifier, or mix it into a bottle with formula or breast milk. We like that this product has strong third-party testing—it's NSF Certified and USDA Organic—and it contains just vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) and MCT oil, an easily digestible fat that helps with the absorption of vitamin D. As mentioned, liquid forms of vitamins can be harder to measure, so we do not recommend dropping the liquid directly into your baby’s mouth, and instead using it as directed either on a clean surface the baby can suck or mixed into fluid in their bottle. Price at time of publication: $20 for a 4-pack ($0.05 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 0-12 months

0-12 months Active ingredient(s): D3

D3 Form: Liquid

Liquid Type: D3 (Cholecalciferol)

D3 (Cholecalciferol) Dose: 1 drop (400 IU vitamin D3)

1 drop (400 IU vitamin D3) Other ingredients: MCT oil

MCT oil Potential allergens: none

Best For Infants Runner-up: Carlson Baby’s Super Daily D3 Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on IHerb Why We Like It: These vitamin D drops are third-party tested for purity and potency, contain just vitamin D3 and MCT oil, and have the recommended 400 IU dosage for infants. But Take Note: Liquid supplements can be harder to measure. Depending on your child’s diet, this dosage may not be enough for children over 1 year of age. Carlson Baby’s Super Daily D3 for infants is another of our top vitamin D supplement recommendations for infants. It contains the AAP recommended dosage of 400 IU for babies ages 0-12 months. While you can give it to children over 12 months of age, it may not be a high enough dosage, depending on your child’s diet. Similar to other supplements on our list, this comes in liquid form, with a one drop dosage that you can add to your baby’s bottle of breast milk or formula, or put on a clean surface area (like a pacifier, nipple, or baby spoon). We like that this product is third-party tested for purity and potency, ensuring it is a safe supplement for your baby. It contains just vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) and MCT oil for optimal absorption. The MCT oil used is derived from coconut, so it is not suitable for babies with coconut allergies. The bottle top has a convenient dropper, but take care to only dose the recommended one drop serving. Price at time of publication: $13 ($0.04 per serving)

The Details: Recommended age: 0-12 months

0-12 months Active ingredient(s): D3

D3 Form: Liquid

Liquid Type: D3 (Cholecalciferol)

D3 (Cholecalciferol) Dose: 1 drop (400 IU vitamin D3)

1 drop (400 IU vitamin D3) Other ingredients: MCT oil

MCT oil Potential allergens: coconut

Best for Toddlers: Mary Ruth’s Organic Toddler Vitamin D3+K2 Liquid Drops Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: These vitamin D drops are third-party tested for purity and potency and contain just vitamin D3, vitamin K2, and organic olive oil. The serving size has the recommended 600 IU dosage for children 1 year and older. But Take Note: Each serving is 30 drops (which is a lot to measure out) and the bottle only contains 15 servings, so the price per serving is much higher than other products on our list. If you are looking for a D3 supplement for children specifically designed for toddlers, try Mary Ruth’s Organic Toddler D3+K2. This product is third-party tested for purity and potency, is USDA Organic, and has the recommended dosage of 600 IU for children ages 1 year and older in one serving. The only additional ingredient in this product is organic olive oil, a fat that helps with the absorption of both vitamin D and K. In addition to vitamin D3, this supplement contains 30 micrograms of vitamin K2, which works with vitamin D and calcium to support bone health. The Adequate Intake (AI) for vitamin K is 30 micrograms for children ages 1-3 years. Vitamin K can be found in foods like leafy greens, broccoli, and some fruits, so if your child eats these foods regularly, they may not need additional vitamin K in a supplement. One serving is 30 drops, which can be a lot to measure out, and the bottle contains only 15 servings. The drops can be mixed into your toddlers food or beverage or administered from a spoon. Price at time of publication: $25 ($0.83 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 1-3 years

1-3 years Active ingredient(s): D3, K2

D3, K2 Form: Liquid

Liquid Type: D3 (Cholecalciferol), K2 (Menaquinone-7)

D3 (Cholecalciferol), K2 (Menaquinone-7) Dose: 30 drops (400 IU vitamin D3, 30 mcg vitamin K2)

30 drops (400 IU vitamin D3, 30 mcg vitamin K2) Other ingredients: Organic olive oil

Organic olive oil Potential allergens: Olives

Best Gummy (Ages 4+): Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Kids Gummies Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on IHerb Why We Like It: These gummies are third-party tested for purity and potency and come in a tasty gummy form that kids love to eat. But Take Note: This gummy provides less than other supplements—50% Daily Value (400 IU) of vitamin D—and also comes with a longer ingredient list including sugar and preservatives. Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Kids Gummies are a third-party tested for purity and potency, so you can trust it contains what’s listed on the bottle. Each gummy contains 400 IU of vitamin D, falling a little short of the recommended 600 IU (RDA) for children 1 year and older. It can be a great choice if your child consumes some vitamin D in their diet, or a healthcare professional may recommend more than one serving per day if needed. We like that a serving is just one gummy and comes in a tasty watermelon flavor, making it enjoyable for kids to take. It is lightly sweetened with organic sugar and has just 2 grams of added sugar per serving. They use pectin instead of gelatin, making it suitable for vegetarians. This supplement does come with a longer ingredient list compared to other products on our list, including citric acid and fumaric acid. While these are safe to consume, some parents may prefer a non-additive choice. Price at time of publication: $19 ($0.32 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 4+ years

4+ years Active ingredient(s): D3

D3 Form: Gummy

Gummy Type: D3 (Cholecalciferol)

D3 (Cholecalciferol) Dose: 1 Gummy (400 IU vitamin D3)

1 Gummy (400 IU vitamin D3) Other ingredients: organic sugar, organic tapioca syrup, purified water, pectin, citric acid, natural flavor, fumaric acid, sodium citrate, fruit and vegetable juice (color).

organic sugar, organic tapioca syrup, purified water, pectin, citric acid, natural flavor, fumaric acid, sodium citrate, fruit and vegetable juice (color). Potential allergens: None

Best Higher Dose Gummy (Ages 4+): Garden of Life Kids Vitamin D3 Gummy iHerb Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: These gummies are certified USDA Organic, and it also contains fewer additives than other gummy supplements, with no artificial flavorings or colors. But Take Note: These gummies are not third-party tested. However, Garden of Life is a trusted brand. While this higher dosage is still well below the Upper Tolerable Intake Levels (ULs) for children, you should consult your pediatrician to see if this dose is suitable for your child. Garden of Life Kids Vitamin D3 Gummy contains 800 IU of vitamin D3 as cholecalciferol in a single, orange-flavored gummy. Depending on a child’s diet, some pediatricians recommend 600-1,000 IU vitamin D per day, so we recommend consulting a health care provider to see what dose is best for your child’s individual needs. The Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) for children 4 to 8 years of age is 3,000 IU, but note a healthcare professional may recommend a dose this high for children who are vitamin D deficient. This supplement is well below the UL, and therefore a higher dose option that may be safe for many kids. We like that this product is USDA Organic and contains few ingredients, particularly for a gummy. It is flavored with organic orange flavor and sweetened with monk fruit, so it contains no added sugars. Also, it contains pectin instead of gelatin, so it is suitable for vegetarians. Price at time of publication: $16 ($0.27 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 4+ years

4+ years Active ingredient(s): D3

D3 Form: Gummy

Gummy Type: D3 (Cholecalciferol)

D3 (Cholecalciferol) Dose: 1 Gummy (800 IU vitamin D3)

1 Gummy (800 IU vitamin D3) Other ingredients (organic and non-GMO): tapioca fiber, citrus Pectin (from limes, oranges and lemons), citric acid, orange flavor, sodium citrate, annatto, monk fruit extract, sunflower oil, and carnauba wax

tapioca fiber, citrus Pectin (from limes, oranges and lemons), citric acid, orange flavor, sodium citrate, annatto, monk fruit extract, sunflower oil, and carnauba wax Potential allergens: none

Best Tablet (Ages 2+): Renzo’s Dynamite D3 Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: We like that this tablet is a good alternative for those who don’t want a gummy supplement. It is third-party tested, has no artificial flavorings or colors, and is free of the top eight food allergens. But Take Note: This is a higher-dose supplement with 1,000 IU of vitamin D3, so you should consult a healthcare professional to ensure it is an appropriate dosage for your child’s individual needs. If you are looking for an alternative to a liquid or gummy supplement, try Renzo’s Dynamite D3 tablets for children 2 years and older. Each tablet contains 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 as cholecalciferol. Note this amount is significantly higher than the RDAs for children 2 years and older, but it’s still well below the Upper Tolerable Limit (UL). Depending on your child’s diet and sun exposure, this dosage may be recommended, but be sure to consult a healthcare provider first. This tablet dissolves in the mouth without any water or other fluids necessary. It contains natural flavorings, giving it a green apple taste, and is sweetened with monk fruit extract instead of added sugars. This product is also vegetarian-friendly and free of the top eight food allergens. Price at time of publication: $17 ($0.28 per serving) The Details: Recommended age: 2+ years

2+ years Active ingredient(s): D3

D3 Form: Tablet

Tablet Type: D3 (Cholecalciferol)

D3 (Cholecalciferol) Dose: 1 Gummy (1,000 IU vitamin D3)

1 Gummy (1,000 IU vitamin D3) Other ingredients: mannitol, natural flavor, plant-based magnesium stearate, citric acid, and monk fruit extract