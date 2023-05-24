Moms need all the support they can get, and sometimes that comes in the form of great shapewear. Clothing companies have been offering tummy-control pieces in the form of leggings and swimwear for quite some time, and you may even have your go-to shapewear for special occasions as well. But for everyday use, tummy-control underwear can’t be beat—it works under pretty much any type of clothing.



What makes great shaping underwear? For one, it has to offer smoothing compression support. It should also be comfortable and virtually undetectable under clothes. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or running errands in your favorite pair of jeans, the tummy control underwear on this list checks all the boxes.



To be clear, we think all tummies, of any size and shape, are beautiful, and this isn't something you need. We also sometimes just want our clothing to fit a certain way, or need help staying comfortable in our shifting postpartum bodies. So, we scoured the internet for the best shaping underwear, studying the design and features of more than 20 underwear options. When reviewing products, we considered size range, fit, design, material, ease of cleaning, style, and overall value. From thongs to boy shorts, we’ve found six pairs of the best tummy-control underwear that are flattering and comfortable.