Family Life The Best Tummy-Control Underwear for Moms in the Mood for a Little Support These briefs, thongs, and butt-lifting boy shorts control what you want, when you want to. By Bethany Braun-Silva Published on May 24, 2023 Moms need all the support they can get, and sometimes that comes in the form of great shapewear. Clothing companies have been offering tummy-control pieces in the form of leggings and swimwear for quite some time, and you may even have your go-to shapewear for special occasions as well. But for everyday use, tummy-control underwear can't be beat—it works under pretty much any type of clothing. What makes great shaping underwear? For one, it has to offer smoothing compression support. It should also be comfortable and virtually undetectable under clothes. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or running errands in your favorite pair of jeans, the tummy control underwear on this list checks all the boxes. To be clear, we think all tummies, of any size and shape, are beautiful, and this isn't something you need. We also sometimes just want our clothing to fit a certain way, or need help staying comfortable in our shifting postpartum bodies. So, we scoured the internet for the best shaping underwear, studying the design and features of more than 20 underwear options. When reviewing products, we considered size range, fit, design, material, ease of cleaning, style, and overall value. From thongs to boy shorts, we've found six pairs of the best tummy-control underwear that are flattering and comfortable. Our Favorites Best Overall: Spanx Higher Power Panties Best Thong: Commando Control Top Thong Best Brief: Maidenform Flexees Women's Tame Your Tummy Brief Best Cotton: Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear Best Seamless: Soma Intimates Vanishing Tummy Modern Brief Best Butt Lifter: Miraclesuit Extra Firm Tummy-Control Rear Lifting Boy Shorts Best Overall: Spanx Higher Power Panties Spanx Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Spanx It's hard to compile any kind of "best shapewear" list without including a pick from Spanx. The Higher Power Panties offer compression and are lightweight for comfy, all-day wear. Price at time of publication: $38 Best Thong: Commando Control Top Thong Nordstrom Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom No VPL here! When wearing your favorite pair of jeans or slacks, this control top thong provides compression in your midsection and is invisible under clothes thanks to its seamless design. Price at time of publication: $38 Best Brief: Maidenform Flexees Women's Tame Your Tummy Brief Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart These Maidenform briefs are rated "firm," which is the second level of compression out of three offered by the company. You can expect your tummy to feel supported and sleek under any outfit. Price at time of publication: $13 The Best Tummy-Control Leggings for Postpartum (and Post-Postpartum) Comfort Best Cotton: Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear Amazon Buy on Amazon Just because it's compression doesn't mean it can't be comfortable. These cotton panties offer midsection support and are great to use postpartum, especially after a C-section. Plus, they come in a pack of four, making this a truly affordable option. Price at time of publication: $31 (4-pack) The Best Baby Carriers for Comfort and Safety Best Seamless: Soma Intimates Vanishing Tummy Modern Brief Soma Buy on Soma.com These briefs have silicone at the edges to ensure that they won't roll or ride up. The double-layer front panel offers light support and comes in several pretty prints like blue and purple floral. Price at time of publication: $24 Best Butt Lifter: Miraclesuit Extra Firm Tummy-Control Rear-Lifting Boy Shorts Macy's Buy on Macy's Lift your butt and smooth your tummy with these firm control shorts. They have sheer legs, come in three shades, and feature a seamless, invisible design under clothes. Price at time of publication: $47