Tummy Control Swimsuits
When it comes to swimsuits, we want you to know one thing: You do NOT need to be any one shape or size to look beautiful and happy on the beach, by the pool, or in your own backyard. And when we talk about tummy-control swimsuits, we are not saying anyone should set and “control” what the ideal tummy looks like. But as parents, we also know what it’s like to feel self-conscious when it’s time to strip down, especially after our bodies have undergone all the tremendous changes that involve raising another human being.

Whether you’re a few weeks (or years) postpartum or you've never even been pregnant, a tummy control swimsuit can be just the boost you need to feel completely confident and secure at the pool or beach, giving you peace of mind to focus on the things that really matter, like spending time with your family. The swimsuits on this list are ultra-flattering and made with compressive panels that hold your midsection. They also feature ruching, mesh, or color blocking that is more forgiving in the abdominal area. Plus, the swimsuits on this list are trendy and sexy, giving you all the confidence you need to tackle summer in style.

Our Favorite Tummy-Control Swimsuits

Best Overall: Smismivo Tummy Control Black Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

Smismivo Tummy Control Black Halter One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

This halter one-piece swimsuit comes in almost 40 different colors and prints. It features ruching all down the front of the bathing suit, which creates a slimming effect. The halter style is super flattering, and we love the moderate cut around the hips.

Price at time of publication: $32

Most Flattering: Hilor Front Crossover One-Piece

Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuits Hollow Bathing Suits Monokinis

Amazon

Available in 45 colors and prints, this one-piece swimsuit is flattering for a number of different body types. The mesh detailing at the waist and neckline is a sexy touch and accentuates your body's natural shape, while the tummy-control panel on the inside can be just our secret.

Price at time of publication: $38

Best Bikini: Tempt Me High-Waisted Ruffle Flounce Bikini

Tempt Me High-Waisted Ruffle Flounce Bikini

Amazon

The sweet ruffle at the chest of this two-piece isn’t about hiding flaws; it’s a pretty and playful flounce that celebrates the fun of being out in the water. The bottoms of this bikini, which is available in 36 color and print combinations, feature flattering ruched material with a tummy-tucking effect.

Price at time of publication: $31

Best Print: Ekouaer One-Piece Swimsuit

Ekouaer One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Go bold at the beach or pool with this stylish swimsuit. The vintage cut is super flattering, particularly to the midsection. With more than 40 prints to choose from, you might even want to purchase more than one.

Price at time of publication: $26

Best Plus-Size: City Chic Ombre One-Piece Swimsuit

City Chic Ombre One Piece Swimsuit

City Chic

This City Chic swimsuit shows off curves beautifully. One of our writers received a sample of the swimsuit from the brand and loved the faux boning design that creates the illusion of an hourglass shape. The molded cups with an underwire support larger goods evenly without poking our sides. Available in sizes 14 to 22, the plunging neckline feels sexy but not too revealing.

Price at time of publication: $100

Most Affordable: Tempt Me One-Piece Swimsuit

Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Monokini Swimwear

Amazon

Not only is this chic swimsuit affordable, but it’s also one of the highest-rated swimsuits on Amazon. It comes in over 40 different prints and colors, and the flattering ruched pattern in the torso accentuates your curves.

Price at time of publication: $35

Best Swimdress: Miraclesuit Marais Tummy Control One-Piece Swimdress

Miraclesuit Marais Tummy Control One Piece Swimdress

Amazon

We love this dress for vacation, as it can go from the beach to lunch and back again. Pair with your favorite flip-flops or embellished sandals for a fun resort look that's comfortable and complements your figure.

Price at time of publication: $198

Best Tankini: Tempt Me Racerback Tankini With Shorts

Tempt Me Tankini

Amazon

You get plenty of coverage with this tankini, which has a longer top paired with tummy control boy shorts. Choose from 35 colors and prints in sizes X-Small to 20 Plus, and rock the flowy top with pride.

Price at time of publication: $35

Best High-Waisted Bottom: Upopby High-Waisted Swimsuit Bikini Bottoms

Upopby High Waisted Swimsuit Bikini Bottoms

Amazon

If you’re more of a bikini gal, we hear you, which is why we love this high-waisted swim bottom that is flattering, fun, and supportive. It gives the appearance of a leaner look without compromising style, and it comes in 14 fun prints and colors you can mix and match with any top (sold separately).

Price at time of publication: $40

Best Strapless: Anne Cole Twist-Front Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Anne Cole Twist-Front Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Macy's

This swimsuit features a sweetheart bandeau neckline, ruching throughout, and a convenient removable strap that you can pop on and off to avoid pesky tan lines. It also comes in 10 different colors, including the Eucalyptus Green shown here and a fun Berry Pink.

Price at time of publication: $88

Best Simple: Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge One-Piece

Classic Swim One Piece

Spanx

If you like to bring your minimalist fashion A-game to the beach, this sleek Spanx swimsuit is perfect. It provides extra support by way of double-layer fabric and a flattering V-neckline. You already know you can trust Spanx with tummy-control material, but this one-piece will provide ample support and comfort, too.

Price at time of publication: $188

Best One-Shoulder: Summersalt The Sidestroke

Summersalt The Sidestroke

Summersalt

This swimsuit brand has been making “waves” for years now, gaining fans for for the its flattering swimsuit styles with superior compression. The Sidestroke is one of the brand’s most popular styles, and it provides tummy control as well as full bust support without the need for cups or padding.

Price at time of publication: $95

Best One-Piece: Tommy Bahama Pearl One-Piece Swimsuit

Tommy Bahama Pearl One-Piece Swimsuit

Nordstrom

Tommy Bahama is synonymous with beachwear, so of course, the brand’s tummy-control one-piece is one of our top picks. This swimsuit is beautiful on any body shape and is made with UPF 50+ Italian microfiber (translation: 80% nylon, 20% Lycra spandex. It features a tummy-smoothing control panel to make you feel extra secure.

Price at time of publication: $138

Best Skirt: Baleaf High-Waisted Swim Skirt

Baleaf Swim Skirt

Amazon

This tummy control swim skirt features a special waistband and UPF 50+ protection to help you feel secure and stay safe in the sun. Its two-in-one design technically makes it a skort with a panty lining for additional coverage. It comes in eight colors, and, best of all, it has side zippered pockets to store necessities.

Price at time of publication: $32

