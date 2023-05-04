When it comes to swimsuits, we want you to know one thing: You do NOT need to be any one shape or size to look beautiful and happy on the beach, by the pool, or in your own backyard. And when we talk about tummy-control swimsuits, we are not saying anyone should set and “control” what the ideal tummy looks like. But as parents, we also know what it’s like to feel self-conscious when it’s time to strip down, especially after our bodies have undergone all the tremendous changes that involve raising another human being.

Whether you’re a few weeks (or years) postpartum or you've never even been pregnant, a tummy control swimsuit can be just the boost you need to feel completely confident and secure at the pool or beach, giving you peace of mind to focus on the things that really matter, like spending time with your family. The swimsuits on this list are ultra-flattering and made with compressive panels that hold your midsection. They also feature ruching, mesh, or color blocking that is more forgiving in the abdominal area. Plus, the swimsuits on this list are trendy and sexy, giving you all the confidence you need to tackle summer in style.