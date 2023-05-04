Family Life The Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits for Postpartum and Beyond 'Tummy control' isn't our favorite phrase, but these suits are all about comfort and confidence. By Sabrina Rojas Weiss and Bethany Braun-Silva Published on May 4, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Kevin Liang When it comes to swimsuits, we want you to know one thing: You do NOT need to be any one shape or size to look beautiful and happy on the beach, by the pool, or in your own backyard. And when we talk about tummy-control swimsuits, we are not saying anyone should set and “control” what the ideal tummy looks like. But as parents, we also know what it’s like to feel self-conscious when it’s time to strip down, especially after our bodies have undergone all the tremendous changes that involve raising another human being. Whether you’re a few weeks (or years) postpartum or you've never even been pregnant, a tummy control swimsuit can be just the boost you need to feel completely confident and secure at the pool or beach, giving you peace of mind to focus on the things that really matter, like spending time with your family. The swimsuits on this list are ultra-flattering and made with compressive panels that hold your midsection. They also feature ruching, mesh, or color blocking that is more forgiving in the abdominal area. Plus, the swimsuits on this list are trendy and sexy, giving you all the confidence you need to tackle summer in style. Our Favorite Tummy-Control Swimsuits Best Overall: Smismivo Tummy Control Black Halter One Piece Swimsuit Most Flattering: Hilor Front Crossover One-Piece Best Bikini: Tempt Me High-Waisted Ruffle Flounce Bikini Best Print: Ekouaer Womens One Piece Swimsuit Best Plus-Size: City Chic Ombre Underwire One-Piece Most Affordable: Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit Best Swimdress: Miraclesuit Marais Tummy Control One Piece Swimdress Best Tankini: Tempt Me Racerback Tankini With Shorts Best High-Waisted: Upopby High Waisted Swimsuit Bikini Bottoms Best Strapless: Anne Cole Twist-Front Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit Best Simple: Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece Best One-Shoulder: Summersalt The Sidestroke Best One-Piece: Tommy Bahama Pearl One-Piece Swimsuit Best Skirt: Baleaf High-Waisted Swim Skirt Best Overall: Smismivo Tummy Control Black Halter One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon This halter one-piece swimsuit comes in almost 40 different colors and prints. It features ruching all down the front of the bathing suit, which creates a slimming effect. The halter style is super flattering, and we love the moderate cut around the hips. Price at time of publication: $32 Most Flattering: Hilor Front Crossover One-Piece Amazon Buy on Amazon Available in 45 colors and prints, this one-piece swimsuit is flattering for a number of different body types. The mesh detailing at the waist and neckline is a sexy touch and accentuates your body's natural shape, while the tummy-control panel on the inside can be just our secret. Price at time of publication: $38 Best Bikini: Tempt Me High-Waisted Ruffle Flounce Bikini Amazon Buy on Amazon The sweet ruffle at the chest of this two-piece isn’t about hiding flaws; it’s a pretty and playful flounce that celebrates the fun of being out in the water. The bottoms of this bikini, which is available in 36 color and print combinations, feature flattering ruched material with a tummy-tucking effect. Price at time of publication: $31 We Tested the Best Nursing Bras for Every Kind of Parent Best Print: Ekouaer One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon Go bold at the beach or pool with this stylish swimsuit. The vintage cut is super flattering, particularly to the midsection. With more than 40 prints to choose from, you might even want to purchase more than one. Price at time of publication: $26 Best Plus-Size: City Chic Ombre One-Piece Swimsuit City Chic Buy on Target Buy on Avenue.com This City Chic swimsuit shows off curves beautifully. One of our writers received a sample of the swimsuit from the brand and loved the faux boning design that creates the illusion of an hourglass shape. The molded cups with an underwire support larger goods evenly without poking our sides. Available in sizes 14 to 22, the plunging neckline feels sexy but not too revealing. Price at time of publication: $100 The Best Baby Carriers for Comfort and Safety Most Affordable: Tempt Me One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon Not only is this chic swimsuit affordable, but it’s also one of the highest-rated swimsuits on Amazon. It comes in over 40 different prints and colors, and the flattering ruched pattern in the torso accentuates your curves. Price at time of publication: $35 Best Swimdress: Miraclesuit Marais Tummy Control One-Piece Swimdress Amazon Buy on Amazon We love this dress for vacation, as it can go from the beach to lunch and back again. Pair with your favorite flip-flops or embellished sandals for a fun resort look that's comfortable and complements your figure. Price at time of publication: $198 The Best Baby Sun Hats That Will Actually Stay on Those Precious Heads Best Tankini: Tempt Me Racerback Tankini With Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon You get plenty of coverage with this tankini, which has a longer top paired with tummy control boy shorts. Choose from 35 colors and prints in sizes X-Small to 20 Plus, and rock the flowy top with pride. Price at time of publication: $35 Best High-Waisted Bottom: Upopby High-Waisted Swimsuit Bikini Bottoms Amazon Buy on Amazon If you’re more of a bikini gal, we hear you, which is why we love this high-waisted swim bottom that is flattering, fun, and supportive. It gives the appearance of a leaner look without compromising style, and it comes in 14 fun prints and colors you can mix and match with any top (sold separately). Price at time of publication: $40 Best Strapless: Anne Cole Twist-Front Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit Macy's Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Buy on Macy's This swimsuit features a sweetheart bandeau neckline, ruching throughout, and a convenient removable strap that you can pop on and off to avoid pesky tan lines. It also comes in 10 different colors, including the Eucalyptus Green shown here and a fun Berry Pink. Price at time of publication: $88 Best Simple: Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge One-Piece Spanx Buy on Spanx If you like to bring your minimalist fashion A-game to the beach, this sleek Spanx swimsuit is perfect. It provides extra support by way of double-layer fabric and a flattering V-neckline. You already know you can trust Spanx with tummy-control material, but this one-piece will provide ample support and comfort, too. Price at time of publication: $188 Best One-Shoulder: Summersalt The Sidestroke Summersalt Buy on Summersalt.com This swimsuit brand has been making “waves” for years now, gaining fans for for the its flattering swimsuit styles with superior compression. The Sidestroke is one of the brand’s most popular styles, and it provides tummy control as well as full bust support without the need for cups or padding. Price at time of publication: $95 Best One-Piece: Tommy Bahama Pearl One-Piece Swimsuit Nordstrom Buy on Tommybahama.com Tommy Bahama is synonymous with beachwear, so of course, the brand’s tummy-control one-piece is one of our top picks. This swimsuit is beautiful on any body shape and is made with UPF 50+ Italian microfiber (translation: 80% nylon, 20% Lycra spandex. It features a tummy-smoothing control panel to make you feel extra secure. Price at time of publication: $138 Best Skirt: Baleaf High-Waisted Swim Skirt Amazon Buy on Amazon This tummy control swim skirt features a special waistband and UPF 50+ protection to help you feel secure and stay safe in the sun. Its two-in-one design technically makes it a skort with a panty lining for additional coverage. It comes in eight colors, and, best of all, it has side zippered pockets to store necessities. Price at time of publication: $32 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit