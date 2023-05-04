The Best Tummy-Control Leggings for Postpartum (and Post-Postpartum) Comfort

Leggings are the ultimate clothing staple for active moms and postpartum parents. They can be dressed up or down and are comfortable for working out, running errands, or chasing after kids all day. They also provide a more put-together and flattering look than sweatpants, and some styles of leggings can lift and shape in all the right places. Tummy-control leggings, with compression and high waistbands, provide support where many moms feel like they need it most.

We want to be clear, though: Your body is beautiful at every size size. As parents, we understand how it feels have a midsection that has done the amazing work of growing a human being—or one that's just been feeding you and holding you up—that now looks different than it used to. Whether you are pregnant, a few weeks postpartum, or are sending those kids off to college, a great pair of supportive leggings can help you feel your best and may even help you regain some core strength.

We looked for the best tummy control leggings that are flattering, comfortable, and have added features like four-way stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities. We researched many brands and styles on the market. Moreover, we carefully considered size range, style, ease of cleaning, and overall value when reviewing products. We chose leggings that will retain their shape through wear and washes, and that look great no matter how you style them.