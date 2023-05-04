Family Life The Best Tummy-Control Leggings for Postpartum (and Post-Postpartum) Comfort Whether you're running to the gym or running after your kids, these high-waisted leggings won't slide down. By Bethany Braun-Silva Published on May 4, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Leggings are the ultimate clothing staple for active moms and postpartum parents. They can be dressed up or down and are comfortable for working out, running errands, or chasing after kids all day. They also provide a more put-together and flattering look than sweatpants, and some styles of leggings can lift and shape in all the right places. Tummy-control leggings, with compression and high waistbands, provide support where many moms feel like they need it most. We want to be clear, though: Your body is beautiful at every size size. As parents, we understand how it feels have a midsection that has done the amazing work of growing a human being—or one that's just been feeding you and holding you up—that now looks different than it used to. Whether you are pregnant, a few weeks postpartum, or are sending those kids off to college, a great pair of supportive leggings can help you feel your best and may even help you regain some core strength. We looked for the best tummy control leggings that are flattering, comfortable, and have added features like four-way stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities. We researched many brands and styles on the market. Moreover, we carefully considered size range, style, ease of cleaning, and overall value when reviewing products. We chose leggings that will retain their shape through wear and washes, and that look great no matter how you style them. Our Favorite Tummy-Control Leggings Best Overall: Spanx Look At Me Now High-Waisted Seamless Leggings Best Budget: 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Tummy-Control Leggings Best Compression: Homma Premium Tummy-Slimming Leggings Best Active: The Gym People High-Waist Leggings With Pockets Best Faux Leather: Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings Best Long: Beyond Yoga Spacedye High-Waisted Long Leggings Best Biker Short: Shapermint The Classic Fresh Control Mid-Waist Shaper Bike Short Best Overall: Spanx Look At Me Now High-Waisted Seamless Legging Spanx Buy on Bloomingdales Buy on Macy's Buy on Spanx We already love Spanx for its amazing shapewear, but since launching its leggings, the brand has also been providing our favorite pairs of leggings to wear every day. Price at time of publication: $78 Best Budget: 90 Degree By Reflex High-Waist Power Flex Tummy-Control Leggings Amazon Buy on Amazon These leggings are lightweight but offer a ton of support. The waistband comes over the belly button and provides gentle tummy support. We also love that it comes in a multitude of bright colors like pink and purple. Price at time of publication: $25 Best Compression: Homma Premium Tummy Slimming Leggings Amazon Buy on Amazon These leggings have thousands of happy fans—and we know why. They feature a high-rise waistband that stays in place, with strong compression to support you. The breathable material stretches beautifully, hugging you in all the right places. Price at time of publication: $35 The Best Maternity Leggings We Tested for Workouts, Lounging, and More Best Active: The Gym People High-Waist Leggings With Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon These leggings are great for any activity, especially because that high elastic waistband doesn't slide down while you move. Choose from more than 38 color and pattern options to reflect your style with confidence. Price at time of publication: $33 The Best Convertible Strollers to Go From Single to Double and Back Again Best Faux Leather: Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom When you want to look dressed up without having to feel dressed up, these faux leather leggings do just the trick. They feature a tummy-smoothing panel and a seamless waistband that looks great, even over a tucked-in shirt. Price at time of publication: $118 Best Long: Beyond Yoga Spacedye High-Waisted Long Leggings Zappos Buy on Zappos Buy on Beyondyoga.com These quick-drying leggings will support you throughout your workout while the four-way stretch provides maximum comfort. The high waistband supports your tummy for all-day comfort. Price at time of publication: $99 Best Biker Short: Shapermint The Classic Fresh Control Mid-Waist Shaper Bike Shorts Shapermint Buy on Shapermint.com Contour, lift, and shape—these Shapermint biker shorts do it all. The nylon and spandex blend creates 100% opacity for all sizes and a worry-free wear experience. An anti-slip silicone strip to keep the shorts up all day is the cherry on top. Price at time of publication: $42 The Best Wearable Breast Pumps We Tested While Multitasking Our Review Process We chose the best tummy-control leggings by studying the design and materials of more than 20 leggings on the market. We chose the best tummy-control leggings by studying the design and materials of more than 20 leggings on the market. We also researched reviews from customers and competitors, and monitored shopping trends to bring you the best and most up-to-date offerings for various styles of leggings. Moreover, we carefully considered size range, style, ease of cleaning, and overall value when reviewing products.