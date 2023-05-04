The Best Tummy-Control Leggings for Postpartum (and Post-Postpartum) Comfort

Whether you're running to the gym or running after your kids, these high-waisted leggings won't slide down.

By Bethany Braun-Silva
Published on May 4, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Figure-Flattering Leggings
Photo:

Parents / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Leggings are the ultimate clothing staple for active moms and postpartum parents. They can be dressed up or down and are comfortable for working out, running errands, or chasing after kids all day. They also provide a more put-together and flattering look than sweatpants, and some styles of leggings can lift and shape in all the right places. Tummy-control leggings, with compression and high waistbands, provide support where many moms feel like they need it most.

We want to be clear, though: Your body is beautiful at every size size. As parents, we understand how it feels have a midsection that has done the amazing work of growing a human being—or one that's just been feeding you and holding you up—that now looks different than it used to. Whether you are pregnant, a few weeks postpartum, or are sending those kids off to college, a great pair of supportive leggings can help you feel your best and may even help you regain some core strength

We looked for the best tummy control leggings that are flattering, comfortable, and have added features like four-way stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities. We researched many brands and styles on the market. Moreover, we carefully considered size range, style, ease of cleaning, and overall value when reviewing products. We chose leggings that will retain their shape through wear and washes, and that look great no matter how you style them.

Our Favorite Tummy-Control Leggings

Best Overall: Spanx Look At Me Now High-Waisted Seamless Legging

Look at Me Now High-Waisted Seamless Leggings

Spanx

We already love Spanx for its amazing shapewear, but since launching its leggings, the brand has also been providing our favorite pairs of leggings to wear every day.

Price at time of publication: $78

Best Budget: 90 Degree By Reflex High-Waist Power Flex Tummy-Control Leggings

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Tummy Control Leggings

Amazon

These leggings are lightweight but offer a ton of support. The waistband comes over the belly button and provides gentle tummy support. We also love that it comes in a multitude of bright colors like pink and purple.

Price at time of publication: $25

Best Compression: Homma Premium Tummy Slimming Leggings

Homma Premium Thick High Waist Tummy Compression

Amazon

These leggings have thousands of happy fans—and we know why. They feature a high-rise waistband that stays in place, with strong compression to support you. The breathable material stretches beautifully, hugging you in all the right places.

Price at time of publication: $35

Best Active: The Gym People High-Waist Leggings With Pockets

The Gym People High Waist Leggings with Pockets

Amazon

These leggings are great for any activity, especially because that high elastic waistband doesn't slide down while you move. Choose from more than 38 color and pattern options to reflect your style with confidence.

Price at time of publication: $33

Best Faux Leather: Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings

Control Top Faux Leather Leggings COMMANDO

Nordstrom

When you want to look dressed up without having to feel dressed up, these faux leather leggings do just the trick. They feature a tummy-smoothing panel and a seamless waistband that looks great, even over a tucked-in shirt.

Price at time of publication: $118

Best Long: Beyond Yoga Spacedye High-Waisted Long Leggings

Spacedye High Waisted Long Leggings

Zappos

These quick-drying leggings will support you throughout your workout while the four-way stretch provides maximum comfort. The high waistband supports your tummy for all-day comfort.

Price at time of publication: $99

Best Biker Short: Shapermint The Classic Fresh Control Mid-Waist Shaper Bike Shorts

Shapermint The Classic Fresh Control Mid-Waist Shaper Bike Short

Shapermint

Contour, lift, and shape—these Shapermint biker shorts do it all. The nylon and spandex blend creates 100% opacity for all sizes and a worry-free wear experience. An anti-slip silicone strip to keep the shorts up all day is the cherry on top.

Price at time of publication: $42

Our Review Process

We chose the best tummy-control leggings by studying the design and materials of more than 20 leggings on the market. We also researched reviews from customers and competitors, and monitored shopping trends to bring you the best and most up-to-date offerings for various styles of leggings. Moreover, we carefully considered size range, style, ease of cleaning, and overall value when reviewing products.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Maternity Leggings
The Best Maternity Leggings We Tested for Workouts, Lounging, and More
Amazon Maternity Swimsuits Under $40
14 'Comfy' and 'Flattering' Maternity Swimsuits at Amazon—All Under $40
Midsection Of Pregnant Woman Holding Stomach While Standing Outdoors
9 Top Pregnancy Subscription Boxes to Support You Throughout Each Trimester
Best convertible stroller test Uppababy Vista V2
The Best Convertible Strollers to Go From Single to Double and Back Again
Best Maternity Pajamas for Pregnancy
The Best Maternity Pajamas for Comfort in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Best Footmuffs and Buntings
The Best Footmuffs and Buntings for Cozy Stroller Outings
Best Pregnancy Books
The Best Pregnancy Books to Answer All Your Burning Questions
Momcozy S12 Pro Breast Pump
The Best Wearable Breast Pumps We Tested While Multitasking
Best Maternity Support Belts
The Best Maternity Support Belts and Bands for Growing Bellies
Best-Selling Amazon Toys Tout
These Are the 20 Most Popular Toys on Amazon Right Now
Best Walkie-Talkies for Kids
The Best Walkie-Talkies for Kids Who Love to Chat
Mother's Day Guide for Expecting Moms-to-Be
14 Mother's Day Gift Ideas for an Expecting Mom-to-Be
Best Nursing Pillows
The Best Nursing Pillows We Tested While Feeding Our Own Babies
Best Baby Carriers
The Best Baby Carriers for Comfort and Safety
Best Bean Bag Chairs
The Best Bean Bag Chairs for Kids, Tested by Kids
Get a Head Start on Mother's Day with These Awesome Gifts for All Moms Under $TKâAnd On Major Sale
20 Mother’s Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Mom—and They’re All Under $50