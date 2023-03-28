We Tested the Best Travel Strollers for Every Type of Adventure

Finally, to make this list of the best travel strollers, we made sure that most of these would be easy to use with one hand, so that parents carrying a bag or baby would be able to maneuver it throughout their journey with one less thing to worry about.

Before selecting a travel stroller, you should make sure it’s durable, portable, maneuverable, lightweight, and worth your money (these strollers range in price from $100 to $500). Plus, it should be comfortable and practical to use when you get to your destination. We assembled, wheeled, turned, pushed, dropped, and folded each stroller to find which met our standards. We also spoke to Betty Choi, M.D., a pediatrician and mother of two, to get her insight into what qualities to look for in a stroller.

Any parent who has dared to travel alone with a small child knows how essential it is to have a high-quality stroller. A stroller can make or break a trip through the airport, and it really comes in handy when rushing through security and to a gate. But standard strollers are often too bulky for air travel —or they’re just too nice to risk handing over to the baggage handlers—which is why having a dedicated travel stroller can make all the difference. We tested more than 40 compact strollers in our labs to find you the very best to take on your next trip.

Best Overall: Bugaboo Butterfly Bugaboo Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Nordstrom Why We Like It: A spacious, padded seat, generous cargo space, and excellent maneuverability all fold up into carry-on size. But Take Note: Be sure to fold up the footrest if you check this on a plane, as it’s not as durable as the rest of the stroller. Some high-end strollers are just charging you for the label, but others, like the Bugaboo Butterfly, really do deliver in terms of quality, convenience, and extra features for your money. It doesn’t just look good. It truly impressed us in all of our tests, as well as in the real world, when our editor took it for a spin to Puerto Rico and back. While it’s a very compact stroller, when opened, it offers plenty of seating space for your baby or toddler. As part of the very quick assembly process, you attach fabric padding to this seat for extra comfort, not to mention easier cleaning. The sun canopy extends fully with a zip-open mesh segment, giving baby protection and a cool breeze. And speaking of which, that machine-washable fabric didn’t make a toddler very hot when he sat in it on his tropical vacation. Unlike a lot of other travel strollers, this model doesn’t sacrifice cargo space to get it down to travel size. The back of the under-seat basket is spring loaded, so you can push it down to stuff a backpack or diaper bag inside, and it will pop back up to secure the contents. It’s also got a fully extendable footrest, which doubles as a handle when the stroller is folded up. Unfortunately, when our editor wound up checking this stroller on her flight, she left this footrest/handle out, and baggage handlers managed to snap the thing right off. (Bugaboo offers a four-year warranty, but it won’t cover airline damage.) The footrest appears to be more vulnerable to breakage than the rest of the frame, which looks and feels thicker and more solid. To avoid that kind of airline mishap, you can also fit this little guy into most overhead compartments as your carry-on. That is, after you take advantage of its simple folding process—which we weren’t exactly able to do one-handed at first, just because the two buttons at the handlebar were a bit hard to press, but we still loved how swiftly it shrunk down into itself. There’s a strap for lugging it around hands-free on your shoulder, and at 16 pounds, that’s pretty doable for most parents used to playing pack mule, for short distances, at least. The Butterfly moved like butter over various surfaces in the lab, even rocks and fake grass, taking sharp turns with very little effort, too. The small wheels mean this isn’t exactly a rugged, all-terrain stroller, and a baby will get a bit jostled if you’re going over gravel or cobblestones in your travels, but since it’s so light you’ll both get through those tough surfaces just fine! Price at time of publication: $449 The Details: Size open: 36.42 x 17.72 x 40.31 inches

36.42 x 17.72 x 40.31 inches Size folded: 17.72 x 9.06 x 21.26 inches

17.72 x 9.06 x 21.26 inches Weight: 16 pounds

Best Overall Runner-Up: GB Qbit+ All City Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: This is an incredibly comfortable stroller that maneuvers smoothly and folds up easily. But Take Note: It’s heavier than some others we tested and doesn’t have a shoulder strap. This travel stroller landed near the top in our testing because it’s comfortable, easily maneuverable, portable, and durable—which are some of the most important criteria when shopping for a travel stroller. We found this stroller to be easy to close and fold with one hand, by pressing down on the two buttons. The shoulder straps are comfortably padded and meet at a buckle that we didn't mind in the lab, though it later proved a bit tricky in the real world when we wrangled an impatient child into it. It features a padded seat that reclines nearly all the way back, revealing breathable mesh at the top, so kids can comfortably nap while in transit. With the adjustable footrest in the straight-out position, this is also suitable for a newborn, if you’d rather leave the car seat and adapter at home. Keep in mind that the canopy provides pretty good coverage, but doesn’t extend as far as the Nuna TRVL or the Uppababy Minu V2. This stroller has enough storage space to hold a medium-size backpack, which also makes it useful during travel. With all-wheel suspension, it maneuvered easily over different terrain like gravel, wood, and carpet in the lab. In fact, we barely noticed a difference when transitioning from carpet to gravel. Though it drives comfortably, keep in mind that the handlebar isn’t adjustable, and it doesn’t come with a cup holder. A huge point in the Qbit’s favor is that at $380, it’s about $70 less than the Bugaboo Butterfly and the Uppababy Minu V2. But it’s also a bit heavier than some of the others we tested, doesn’t have a shoulder strap, and might not fit in all overhead compartments. Price at time of publication: $380 The Details: Size open: 33 x 17 x 42 inches

33 x 17 x 42 inches Size folded: 17 x 10 x 23 inches

17 x 10 x 23 inches Weight: 17.6 pounds

17.6 pounds Age range: Birth up to 55 pounds

Best Budget: babyGap Classic Stroller Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Gap.com Why We Like It: It’s got the convenience and price of an umbrella stroller, but it doesn’t feel rickety and it looks so cute. But Take Note: The light-colored fabrics may not stay in pristine condition for long. Umbrella strollers are no one’s favorite mode of conveyance, as they typically sacrifice style and comfort for cost and the ability to collapse into a small package that you won’t care terribly about breaking or losing. But in our testing, we were able to find a few that we genuinely liked for reasons beyond their near disposability. This model from Gap, made by Delta Children, surprised us by not just looking cute. The gray-and-white striped fabric—very Gap!—is part of its appeal, however, and it’s made from recycled water bottles. (It also comes in pink-and-white stripes, black camo, and navy camo.) This inexpensive stroller has some thoughtful features: The canopy fully shades a child, though it doesn’t have a peekaboo window. It reclines enough for a toddler’s nap, but does not have a footrest. The five-point harness buckles at three points, has removable padding, and doesn’t have to be rethreaded to adjust. The two handles have faux leather covers that feel good to hold, and it comes with a fabric caddy to hold the grown-up’s small belongings, a water bottle, and a cup or bottle for the kid as well. You can squeeze a diaper bag into the cargo area—it’s about the size you expect from an umbrella stroller. Our one concern about the design is that we’re not sure how long the whiter parts of the fabric will stay looking white. We were truly surprised by how good it felt to push this stroller around on different terrain, given that it doesn’t have fancy shock absorption or other luxury features. There was none of the telltale rattling of an umbrella stroller, and it’s so lightweight that we could manage stairs and curbs without much inconvenience. To fold, you lift a lock in the back, push a lever on the bottom right side, and push the whole thing forward. We found the lock that keeps it folded is a bit finicky, and could totally see someone breaking a nail unlocking it one day, so watch out for that. Still, it has a well-placed strap for carrying and weighs only 15 pounds. We can imagine it being a great second stroller that you can take on trains, pack in the trunk, and even gate-check on planes. Price at time of publication: $110 The Details: Size open: 20.7 x 31.50 x 42.9 inches

20.7 x 31.50 x 42.9 inches Size folded: 12 x 44 x 11 inches

12 x 44 x 11 inches Weight: 15 pounds RELATED: The Best Baby Pool Floats for Safe Splashing in the Sun

Best Comfort: Uppababy Minu V2 Amazon Buy on Babylist.com Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: Plush padding, a sun shade, and an almost-flat recline make this perfect for stroller naps. But Take Note: It’s too large for many overhead compartments, and you may want to buy a separate travel bag to protect it when flying. For a comfortable ride for both parent and baby, the Uppababy Minu V2 is one of your best bets. It’s one of a few on this list (like the Bugaboo Butterfly, for example) that could serve as your only stroller, too. Stroller naps are essential when traveling—it buys grown-ups so much more sightseeing time!— and this spacious seat reclines pretty far and features extra padding to make those naps last longer. They’ll stay cool, too, because that canopy unzips to an almost horizontal level for great sun coverage, with a mesh peekaboo window for extra air flow. For the adult behind the wheels, there’s a padded leather handle bar that doesn’t adjust but is at a good height for tall and short people alike. Though it doesn’t come with a cup holder or caddy, there is a pocket behind the seat where you can stash a water bottle and phone, and the storage basket is large and spacious, holding up to 20 pounds, which makes it easy to tote a backpack or diaper bag. You and your kiddo might even remain comfortable when navigating bumpy ground, thanks to four-wheel suspension, or weaving in and out of crowds, as we found it took sharp turns easily (even one-handed!). And when it’s time to get in the car, walk up stairs to a train, or get on the plane, this ride folds up quickly. We found it did take a little practice (and for some, two hands) to press the two buttons on the handle to trigger the folding process, but then it collapses down on its own. It stays upright when folded, and you can pick it up by a handle or the attached padded strap. But beware that it weighs about 17 pounds and it probably won’t fit in overhead compartments of smaller planes. You may also want to invest in Uppababy’s travel bag, because it includes insurance against damage to the stroller by the airline, once you enroll in the TravelSafe program. Price at time of publication: $450 The Details: Size open: 35.5 x 20.3 x 41 inches

35.5 x 20.3 x 41 inches Size folded: 12.5 x 20.3″ x 23 inches (with bumper bar)

12.5 x 20.3″ x 23 inches (with bumper bar) Weight: 16.9 pounds

Best Luxury: Nuna TRVL Stroller Nordstorm Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Babylist.com Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Why We Like it: It easily reclines and maneuvers smoothly. But Take Note: The bumper bar can be a pain to take on and off when you're in a hurry. Here’s a peek inside our testing process: It’s kind of great for editors who are in the market for these products ourselves. We were all heart eyes when we beheld the Nuna TRVL, and one of us immediately called it to take home for long-term testing. This is a luxurious travel stroller whose comfort, functionality, and efficiency rival that of an everyday stroller. It had one of the smoothest rides out of any of the strollers we tested—we felt no difference when traversing hardwood, tile, and shag carpet. The seat is easy to recline with one hand and an adjustable calf rest adds extra comfort. Because it does not go all the way flat, this stroller on its own is inappropriate for a newborn, but if you purchase a Nuna Pipa car seat, you won’t need an adapter for it. The leatherette on the handle and bumper bar is both attractive and nicely cushioning. We love that the water repellant, UPF 50+ canopy provides shade with the option to open multiple mesh windows. Besides the fact that it just looks good, the real wow factor with the TRVL is that it actually folds itself for you with just the push of a button. It also fits into the overhead bin of most planes. Its under-seat compartment is large enough to fit a backpack or diaper bag, so it’s a great option if you’re carrying multiple other bags for your trip. There’s no shoulder strap, but the bumper bar works as a great handle when the stroller is folded—which is a good thing because the hassle of removing and reattaching that bar is one of our main complaints about the stroller in the real world. While it comes with its own travel bag, it digs into your shoulders after a long walk through the airport. Though the brand says that the TRVL weighs 13.6 pounds, that’s not counting the canopy and arm bar, which make it actually 15.4 pounds. That’s lighter than the other luxury strollers on this list but heavier than, say, the Contours Itsy and the Munchkin Sparrow. You also can’t ignore that while this is one of the most comfortable, maneuverable, and well-designed strollers we tested, it’s one of the most expensive. Price at time of publication: $500 The Details: Size open: 20.5 x 26 x 41 inches

20.5 x 26 x 41 inches Size folded: 20.25 x 27.25 x 11 inches

20.25 x 27.25 x 11 inches Weight: 15.4 pounds

15.4 pounds Age range: Birth (with car seat) to 50 pounds RELATED: The Best Diaper Bags for Two Kids

Lightest: Contours Itsy Buy Buy Baby Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: Not only is it light, but it folds up one-handed into something you could fit in a backpack. But Take Note: It lacks storage space and doesn’t recline, and we suspect bigger kids won’t find it super comfy. For many of us, when we say we want a travel stroller, we don’t want all the bells and whistles and aren’t looking to replace our everyday wheels. What we really want is the very lightest, most compact stroller that can take our kid from point to point, and then all but disappear until the next time we need it. That is what the Contours Itsy is. It is possibly the lightest stroller we’ve ever used, and with just one hand, we could pack it up into the size of a grocery bag and lift it—still one-handed!—into an overhead compartment. And we could probably even do that while holding a wiggly toddler! This is a very inexpensive stroller, at just $170 at this writing, so you’re not getting luxury. But you are getting a stroller with a safe five-point harness, a removable bumper bar, and suspension in the front wheels to help it navigate some minor city bumps. There’s a UPF 50+ canopy with a very breezy mesh window in the back, and it will shade most toddlers, though we wish it extended just a tad further so that shorter kids could get its full benefit. The seat has a bit of a footrest, but it does not recline. It does not fit a full-size diaper bag in the cargo space, and there are no cup holders or caddies. All of that takes up space, and that’s not what the Itsy is here for! After putting together a whole lot of strollers over the course of many tests, we really appreciated that this came right out of the box fully assembled. All that was left to do was attach the bumper bar. Folding it is almost just as effortless, with just the press of one button! The stroller didn’t maneuver quite as smoothly as some of the other compact strollers in our test—it was even beat out by the cheaper babyGap Classic—and we got a bit annoyed by the way the single brake takes a good push to engage, and it also caught on the stairs when we were pulling it up and down. Another downside is that it’s got a lower weight capacity (40 pounds) than many other strollers and doesn’t look very comfortable for bigger kids. Still, at this price, you’ll be happy that it’s going to achieve the exact thing you want it to do. Price at time of publication: $170 The Details: Size open: 32 x 18.20 x 39 inches

32 x 18.20 x 39 inches Size folded: 10.5 x 11 x 22 inches

10.5 x 11 x 22 inches Weight: 12.3 pounds

Best Double: Uppababy G-Link 2 Babylist Buy on Amazon Buy on Babylist.com Why We Like It: With padded, adjustable straps and a compact build, this umbrella stroller is comfortable and easy to maneuver with two kiddos. But Take Note: Since it’s naturally larger than the single options, you’ll have to gate-check it on the plane. Traveling with two children requires a special type of stroller—one that can keep both content enough to stay put, and maybe even handle a bumpy ride while they're strapped in. That’s why we love the Uppababy G-Link 2, it’s a sizable double stroller that maneuvers with the lightweight ability of a single stroller. It has all the features that make a parent’s life easier, like a cup holder, storage pockets, easy buckle and adjustable shoulder straps. Two extendable UPF 50+ sun shades and adjustable recline make it cozy for the kids, too. Four sets of wheels (instead of the six of some other double models) make it easy to turn and maneuver, and our testers found that it did so with ease over different types of terrain. This stroller excelled in our comfort and maneuverability tests, but it lacked in terms of portability. Despite the larger size, it’s still easy to fold up with one hand and can stand up when folded. Since it holds two children, it’s a not as compact as some of the others, so you’ll definitely have to gate-check it. Although it has a handle, it does not have a shoulder strap, so there’s no hands-free carrying option, either. Still, when you’re traveling with more than one child, you’re probably going to keep them strapped in for as long as possible. Price at time of publication: $350 The Details: Size open: 28.25 x 25 x 41 inches

28.25 x 25 x 41 inches Size folded: 17.5 x 40 x 14 inches

17.5 x 40 x 14 inches Weight: 22 pounds RELATED: The 10 Swim Diapers That Parents on Amazon Trust Most for the Beach and Pool

Best for Air Travel: Munchkin Sparrow Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: It’s got one of the most compact folds and comes with its own carrying bag. But Take Note: There’s basically no canopy or storage area on this stroller. You may giggle a little upon seeing the Munchkin Sparrow in person for the first time—it’s as silly and bird-like as the name implies. And like its namesake bird, this is no fancy showpiece. This is the stroller for the person whose top priority is being able to fold it into a teeny-tiny carrying bag and pop it into the overhead bin with zero arguments from any flight attendants. Like the Contours Itsy, the super-compact size of this means it arrives in the box fully assembled. You place the wheels side up, press two little buttons on the handle, and it pops right open. It folds back just the same, too. And then it fits in the very conveniently included carrying bag. It’s a few ounces heavier than the Contours and slightly more expensive, and we find that what it passes off as a shade canopy is kind of insulting. (Maybe your kid will get shade at noon.) There’s only the merest hint of a cargo space, too. We were unimpressed by how it handled curbs and bumpy surfaces. On the other hand, the seat is a bit bigger than the Itsy, and the stroller can hold a kid until they weigh 55 pounds. Still, parents who frequently fly solo with a kid, or not-solo with multiple children, might be quite relieved to have an option like this for their journeys. Price at time of publication: $219 The Details: Size open: 39 × 18.5 × 28 inches

39 × 18.5 × 28 inches Size folded: 15 x 14 x 6.25 inches

15 x 14 x 6.25 inches Weight: 12.8 pounds

Best for Car Travel: Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: Exceptional maneuverability, easy to recline seats, and padded straps make this a comfortable ride for parents and baby, but it packs up small to fit in the trunk of a car. But Take Note: It does not fit in an overhead bin, and not everyone loves its utilitarian look. For a stroller that maneuvers well and compacts into a small, convenient package that slides easily into a trunk or backseat, try the Baby Jogger City Tour 2. This easy-to-use stroller is built to keep babies and toddlers happy: It reclines far and has padded shoulder and crotch straps, plus the built-in, solid footrest can withstand the kicks of those bigger riders. The canopy goes down nicely to provide lots of coverage, with a peekaboo window to check on your kiddo. Though you have to push two buttons, you can fold and unfold it with one hand. Once folded, tote it by the attached strap or use the included carrying bag. Though it doesn’t fit into an overhead bin, it’s a great option for packing on car trips. It takes up considerably less room than a standard stroller would—which is particularly convenient when packing a crowded car. In testing, the City Tour 2 was up there with our top picks in terms of maneuverability over bumps and around tight turns. It looks and feels sturdier than most of the ultra-compact options, but it weighs less than 15 pounds. This stroller doesn’t look luxe, or even very cute, but many caregivers who know the mess, wear, and tear kids can inflict on a stroller will call that a plus. Price at time of publication: $250 The Details: Size open: 20 x 26 x 40 inches

20 x 26 x 40 inches Size folded: 19.5 x 7 x 22.5

19.5 x 7 x 22.5 Weight: 14.5 pounds

14.5 pounds Age range: Newborn (with car seat) up to 45 pounds RELATED: 9 Best Potty-Training Seats and Chairs for Toddlers

Best for City Travel: Babyzen YOYO2 Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Bloomingdales Buy on Babylist.com Why We Like It: This folds up into a really small, convenient package, and handles city streets so well. But Take Note: You need two hands to fold it up, and it’s not great on rougher terrain. Strollers are incredibly bulky when you live in a small apartment, so it’s important for city dwellers to find one that won’t take up too much space when not in use. And if you’re visiting a city on vacation, you’ll feel the same. This option from Babyzen is great for city life because it’s incredibly portable and folds up into a small, convenient package you can stash just about anywhere. It’s also more narrow than most, so it can weave through the crowds on sidewalks. This is why it’s been dominating the streets of Brooklyn for the past few years. Of course the stroller’s key feature is how small it is, both narrow when in use and compact when fully folded. But its seat is surprisingly roomy and nicely padded for a child, even if it’s lacking an extended footrest. The storage area is small, too, though we like that it’s easily accessible. Those are some of the sacrifices necessary for its folding size. Folding is not a one-handed process, but unfolding is. A padded shoulder strap allows for hands-free carrying of this 14 pound stroller, so you can get up and down those subway stairs, or in and out of buses, while carrying your kid. It fit nicely into the mock overhead bin in our test, too. We emphasize that this is a city stroller because while it was so good at weaving in and out of cones in our obstacle course, it wasn’t so great on rough surfaces. Another drawback is the price. When you’ve purchased the frame and its “color pack”—that’s the canopy and the fabric that goes over the seat—it costs between $400 and $470, depending on your color choice. You can choose between the 0+ color pack, which is suitable for newborns lying flat, and the 6+ color pack made for 6 months old and up, and both of these are machine washable. (You can also buy a bassinet, but that won’t fold up with the rest of the stroller like the newborn back does.) We find this separate fabric system a little confusing, but it does make it quite nice if you want to switch up the colors for a second child, or even if you’re buying it second-hand. Price at time of publication: $450 The Details: Size open: 33.80 x 17.3 x 41.7 inches

33.80 x 17.3 x 41.7 inches Size folded: 20.5 x 17.3 x 7.1 inches

20.5 x 17.3 x 7.1 inches Weight: 13.7 pounds

Best With Car Seat: Doona Car Seat and Stroller Buy on Amazon Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Buy on Target Why We Like It: This car seat with wheels saves you the step of switching from one set of wheels to another. But Take Note: Your kid will outgrow it quickly. When we first tested this funny stroller in 2022, we swore we were never going to tell readers you should spend more than $500 on something you might be using for less than a year. Since then, we have had so, so many city parents tell us that they love their Doonas and didn’t regret the purchase for an instant, that we had to give it a second chance. After all, it isn’t just a stroller. It’s more of a car seat that grew legs and wheels. And for those few months in which your baby fits into an infant car seat, it’s actually a really streamlined way to travel. When it's in stroller mode, the baby faces you (like they would in an infant seat attached to a stroller), but they'll be much lower to the ground than you’d typically keep an infant. Still, the handle reaches high enough that it’s comfortable for adults to push. And compared to most car seat travel systems, this is a really smooth, easy ride. What’s more, if you wind up having to take stairs on your journey, you can fold up the wheels (while the baby’s still in it!) and carry it as you would any car seat. (The combined weight of a baby plus the seat’s 17 pounds isn’t exactly going to be light, but it’s doable.) Inside, your baby is snug and certifiably safe in a typical car seat harness, surrounded by fabric that’s breathable and machine washable. And you don’t have to remove them from that cozyness when it’s time to get in the car. Instead, you’ll have two hands free to collapse the whole thing down into a car seat. It comes with a LATCH car seat base you can leave in your car. But Doona’s whole concept is even more attractive to people who wind up taking taxis, car services, or friends’ cars in between places where they’ll be walking a lot. Because it’s less of a stroller than a car seat, there are a few things missing here. For one, the canopy isn’t very big, though you can purchase a more complete sunshade separately. And for another, it has zero storage. You’ll just have to carry that diaper bag, or delicately drape it over the handle (against expert advice, mind you) and hope it doesn’t tip the whole thing over. Back to the question of whether this is worth your investment. Infant car seats can cost anywhere from $100 to $500, so if you were already going to spring for the high-end models, you could consider this a reasonable amount to spend on a two-for-one item. Many parents we know also either resold their Doonas, or passed them along to friends and family members, because in such a short period of time, they saw little wear and tear. If you consider this a kind of short-term heirloom, or the start of a Sisterhood of the Traveling Stroller, it may be worth your money. Price at time of publication: $550 The Details: Size open: 17.4 x 32.3 x 39 inches

17.4 x 32.3 x 39 inches Size folded: 17.4 x 26 x 22.4 inches

17.4 x 26 x 22.4 inches Weight: 17 pounds

17 pounds Age range: Birth to 35 pounds (or 32 inches tall)