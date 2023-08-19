To find the best tablets for kids, we spoke with real-life parents, online safety experts, and a therapist to learn more about safe technology use and the tablets their kids love.

We evaluated the best tablets for kids based on a variety of factors, such as what your child will be using it for—games or reading? What about drawing or designing?—as well as features like operating systems, graphics quality, parental controls, battery life, and storage. Whether you’re looking to start with a basic tablet for around $50 or spring for a professional iPad Pro ($1,200), there are tablets that can fit any budget.

Some of those benefits include learning new words and communicating with loved ones over video chat or messaging. And for parents, your kid’s tablet time is a chance for you to sneak in a phone call or drink your coffee while it’s still hot. Nothing replaces human interaction of course, but if you’re considering investing in a tablet for your child, there are some considerations to keep in mind.

Whether you’re looking for road trip entertainment or just need a diversion so you can take a shower, tablets for kids can be a very helpful tool for modern parenting. And while it’s important to note that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) does warn against the use of screen time in toddlers under the age of 18 months old, it also admits that there can be some potential benefits to interactive screens (read: tablets) for kids over the age of 18-24 months.

Plus, like all Amazon tablets, caregivers can access Amazon Kids for free or subscribe to Amazon Kids+ to access a larger content library. You can also set up separate profiles so both parents and kids can use the same tablet if they’d like—or get set up on separate tablets for side-by-side entertainment.

Similar to the Amazon Fire 7, the Fire HD tablet offers full performance in a more compact and budget-friendly version. Google Play is not supported, but kids can access Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, social media, Alexa, Zoom, and a camera for taking selfies. (Very important in kids’ worlds.)

Why We Like It: It’s a compact, lightweight tablet that still boasts a vibrant screen and impressive battery life.

For instance, you can use this iPad to entertain younger kids with a show on a long flight. When they’re older, you can add a keyboard and Apple pen for drawing, schoolwork, gaming, and more. And just to add to the cord confusion in your house, note that this version of the iPad still uses a Lightning connector, not a USB-C charging cord.

This is the most affordable iPad available, and it still has all of the essential functions of an Apple product. Plus, it’s very lightweight—it barely weighs more than a pound—and can be tossed easily into a backpack or carry-on to take on trips, to school, or to a friend’s house. Though iPads might seem a bit fancy for kids, they’re surprisingly durable and come with features they won’t grow out of, so over time, you may actually end up spending less than if you purchase more kid-friendly tablets first.

Why We Like It: Weighing just over 1 pound, the 9th generation iPad offers an impressive display, long battery life, and an abundant amount of storage.

But the real star of this tablet is the battery power. Along with an 11-inch screen and top-notch audio and visuals, the P11 Plus still manages to boast impressive power. According to the brand, it will run up to 15 hours of streaming with only a single battery charge. It also has 128 GB of storage to fit all of their homework assignments, pictures, and games.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is a tablet that can also double as a computer in functionality, thanks to an included, detachable keyboard. And because our kids are growing up in the Information Age, the tablet is also fully operable with a touchscreen. The relatively high price tag of this tablet is in line with its high-quality specs, built for entertainment and gaming—for instance, it features 2K resolution and four speakers for a surround sound experience.

Why We Like It: The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus offers sharp visuals and audio, and it can last up to 15 hours after a single battery charge.

“A lot of the stress of learning something new, which normally falls on parents, was easier when I already know the product,” she notes. She also likes that her kids can use the iPad to FaceTime family members or send iMessages, so there’s no need to purchase a separate phone.

Olivia Howell, a New York-based mom of two kids, 7 and 9, prefers using iPads for her children, beginning with an older version of her own and always using a “very strong” case. She explains that she likes using iPads because of the wide variety of quality games available and because she knows how to use them herself so she can provide tech support.

It also has an incredible amount of storage—up to two terabytes—so your kids can store all of their drawings, selfies, videos, and more. Plus, the battery life will last all day, so you don’t have to worry about the times your tween will (inevitably) forget to charge it.

Budding Picassos or emerging graphic designers will benefit from the iPad Pro’s screen, which measures nearly 13 inches. This is the largest iPad Pro that Apple offers, so it comes with a premium experience. For instance, the iPad Pro now comes with its own iPadOS operating system, which Apple says can run more apps at once, allowing kids to seamlessly switch between drawing and writing or easily edit and share photos. And of course, the technical specs mean the graphics are top-notch too.

Why We Like It: It’s large, has a high-resolution screen, and comes with an Apple pencil for drawing and designing.

Plus, kids who are learning to read can benefit from supportive tools like Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise, which are built right into the e-reader. These tools can help them develop a love of reading and improve their language skills all around. The Kids Kindle is also water-resilient and will hold up if it’s accidentally submerged in water, so beach reading is no problem. (You also get a two-year guarantee if something does happen.)

E-readers have come a long way, and this Kindle designed specifically for kids is proof of that. Not only does the tablet come with a free year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, giving your kids access to thousands of age-appropriate, ad-free books, but it also specifically incorporates OpenDyslexic, which is a font that can be helpful for some children who have dyslexia.

Why We Like It: There’s no harsh blue light to potentially interfere with sleep.

The 8-inch display isn’t the clearest, and the device itself can lag sometimes. Though it’s not our top pick for older kids, it’s a practical, functional option for younger kids or families who want a very simple tablet. And at $170, it’s a pretty budget-friendly pick.

With Family Link, caregivers can set up parental controls, including which apps can be downloaded, how much screen time is allowed, and more. Families will also appreciate that the tablet’s security is upgraded monthly (for three years), so there’s one less thing to worry about.

The tablet boasts Google’s Kids Space, a mode that provides age-appropriate content, including games, videos, and books. Kids can even pick their own character to navigate them through the content. You can also download additional apps through Google Play.

A lightweight, portable option, the Nokia T10 works for the whole family: for younger kids, you can enable a kids’ mode and parental controls, but as they grow older, it can be transformed into a fully functional tablet. It operates on Android 12, the second-newest version of Android.

But Take Note: It can lag at times, and the display resolution isn’t the sharpest.

Available in rose gold, silver, or dark gray, the tablet can be purchased with 32 GB, 64 GB, or 128 GB of storage.

While it’s best for older kids, you can still use this tablet with younger kids thanks to Samsung’s Kids Mode. This lets you filter content and set parental controls. The tablet also comes with the Samsung Kids library, which has age-appropriate games, books, movies, and more. We also like its "smart switch” feature, which lets you sync and move files between devices and operating systems—so, you can transfer photos or permission slips between your kid’s tablet, your phone, the family laptop, and more.

We’re fans of this Samsung tablet’s clear, bright screen, along with its super-fast processor, 128 GB of storage, and fast-charging battery. Its advanced technical specs make it ideal for older kids who are into gaming or teens who need lots of storage for school. Plus, multitasking kids can have multiple tabs and windows open at once.

Why We Like It: It has tons of storage, which is especially ideal for kids who are into gaming or creating.

Reena B. Patel, LEP, BCBA, a psychologist and licensed educational board-certified behavior analyst, recommends LeapFrog tablets for parents looking to use a tablet as a “supportive education tool in conjunction with parent supervision and interaction.” Note that while the pre-loaded apps are free, you’ll have to pay to access the more advanced Academy content after your trial is up.

If you want to grant younger children the excitement of a screen without access to a regular tablet’s capabilities, the LeapPad offers the best of both worlds. It’s an actual tablet that comes pre-loaded with 20 LeapFrog apps, a free three-month trial to LeapFrog Academy, and a web browser that shows kid-friendly websites and video results. While the tablet primarily holds LeapFrog content, you can also add other Android apps.

Why We Like It: Built-in educational apps help with skills like reading and writing for kids aged 3-8.

The only caveat is that Google Play is not supported on this tablet, but on the plus side, it does have a headphone jack, unlike some of the newer, “fancier” models.

“We got the Amazon Fire 7 for our kids,” says Atlanta-based travel writer and mother Karon Clark Warren . “I loved it because it came with a two-year, no-questions-asked replacement policy, so if they dropped it, spilled something on it or whatever, we got a free replacement in a matter of days.”

Designed to be an affordable option, the Amazon Fire 7 still gives you everything your kids want out of a tablet, including access to Netflix, Hulu, social media (if that’s your thing, of course), Zoom, Alexa, and even Amazon Kids. They can browse the web, watch TV or movies, listen to music, play games, or listen to podcasts—just on a smaller, more budget-friendly tablet.

But Take Note: The performance of the Fire 7 can be slower compared to more expensive models.

Why We Like It: For just under $60, you get plenty of storage, 10 hours of battery life, and a simple setup that includes content for everyone.

“My kids received an Amazon Fire tablet for Christmas three years ago and still use it!” Schuh says. “They come with a protective case, making them very durable, and they’re easy to navigate once you get going.” St-Esprit agrees, adding that she appreciates the parental controls.

The battery life of the Amazon Kids Fire 10 is advertised for 12 hours with standard use, though of course, that will vary based on what your child actually does on the tablet. And if your kid does end up breaking this tablet, there’s a two-year warranty to get a free replacement, which is pretty convenient.

We also love how easy the Amazon Fire Kids tablet is—it comes preloaded with everything you need on it through Amazon Kids+, a subscription that includes e-books, games, and apps. (The tablet comes with a free year of access.) There’s also a parental dashboard that you can use to set your child’s age to filter content, program time limits or goals, grant access to other apps, or monitor what they’ve been up to. Grant, who dubbed this a “pretty nifty overall” tablet, notes that it hits his recommended potential benefits a tablet can provide, including additional learning resources for kids with special needs, alternative learning styles, or deficits/gaps in their proficiencies.

If you want a virtually indestructible kids’ tablet, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire Kids 10 tablet—it comes with one of the best water-resistant, scratch-proof, drop-proof cases. My kids have now owned three of them, so I can personally attest that this tablet can withstand anything your kid can throw at it.

Why We Like It: This tablet offers a free year-long kid-friendly subscription to games, movies, and educational apps. It also has an easy-to-use parental control system and a really durable case.

Our Review Process

In order to select the best tablets for kids, we considered a wide range of uses, such as the best tablets for younger vs. older kids, or tablets for drawing vs. reading. We also looked at value and durability, considering each tablet’s shelf life and construction against its cost. We also evaluated important features of all the tablets, including parental controls, quality display, storage, what apps they support, and their ability to withstand rough-and-tumble use by kids.

We also interviewed real parents as well as experts on digital technology and health for children, including:



Don Grant, Ph.D., MA, MFA, DAC, SUDCC IV, National Advisor of Healthy Device Management for Newport Healthcare.

Shelley Delayne, chief mom at Pinwheel, a kid-safe phone company. In her role at Pinwheel, the Austin-based mom collaborates with researchers and institutions such as the Digital Wellness Lab to help create products and content that help parents of digital natives navigate the complexities of technology.

Dana Oliver, founder and president of Adventure Kids Playcare.

Liesl “Darr” Schuh, a Texas-based mother of three daughters, and author of The Girl Dad.

Olivia Howell, CEO of Fresh Starts and a New York-based mom of two kids, ages 7 and 9.

Meg St-Esprit, a journalist and mom of four kids.

Reena B. Patel, LEP, BCBA, a licensed educational psychologist and board-certified behavior analyst.

Factors to Consider When Buying Tablets for Kids

Parental Controls

Delayne recommends a layered approach to tablets for all devices your child may use, tablets included. “Because every approach has gaps and glitches, layering them creates a more reliable system,” she explains.

Layering means using different methods to configure the network, manage and monitor the device, limit app functions, and prepare and guide the child. For instance, with her own family’s devices, she uses a Gryphon router with Apple ScreenTime, carefully chosen apps, and “constant open conversations” with her children.

“The guidance you give your child is what will go with them to protect them when they are outside the home around other people’s devices,” Delayne notes. “The other tools can make your home more relaxed, like locking your front door helps you sleep more peacefully.”

Display

The display may not be as important for younger kids, but if you plan on using the tablet long-term—or want to do a lot of movie-watching on it—the visual display quality, as well as screen size, may be features to look for. As kids grow older, they may need higher display quality for completing their homework or for hobbies, such as drawing and gaming.

Storage

Consider what your child’s tablet will be used for—if you want the option to download a lot of games, apps, movies, or books, you’ll want a decent amount of storage. Many of the tablets on our list, like the iPads, can be purchased with varying amounts of storage based on your preferences. (Price does go up with more gigabytes of storage.)

Alternatively, using a cloud-based subscription like Amazon Kids+ means you don’t need to store things directly on the tablet. Some models also give you the option of purchasing extra storage if you have a selfie king or queen on your hands.

Operating System and App Availability

If you already are an Android or an Apple family, you’ll want to consider if your apps will sync to a new device. Some features, like device location or photo syncing, may only be possible with devices that operate on the same operating system. Conversely, if the tablet you’re choosing is different from your adult devices, but your child will primarily be using it in the short term for movies or games, it might work just fine.

Durability

In general, the durability of a tablet will matter in direct reverse correlation with your child’s age, meaning the younger the kid, the more you want it to be able to withstand. Of course, that’s not a firm rule, and some tweens and teens may need more rugged tablets—or at least cases—to take on the go with them.

“It is beneficial to check how easily the tablet could break, be damaged by a spill or temper tantrum, how long it is expected to last, and facility and ease of operation for both parents and kids,” Grant notes. We appreciate that our top overall pick, the Amazon Kids HD 10 Tablet, comes with a water-resistant case to help elongate its shelf life.

Cost

Schuh suggests spending no more than $150-$200 on a kids’ tablet, as well as searching for deals during major sales like Prime Days or Cyber Monday. “Deep discounts make them extremely affordable,” she notes.

While this makes sense for younger kiddos, it is also worth considering an investment in the long run. Maybe it’s worth spending more on a tablet if the whole family will use it, or one that will last until your kid is in high school and needs it for homework. Just like there is no “right” age to get a tablet for your family, there’s no one “right” price either—every family is different.

How to Safely Use Kids’ Tablets

As the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) acknowledges, screens are now a part of nearly every child and family’s life. So the conversation is no longer about avoiding all screens entirely, but rather, how to incorporate a screen into your child’s life in a healthy way.

The AAP still strongly discourages parents from introducing screens of any kind before a child is 18 months old, but after the 18-24 month mark, there could be some benefits from some screen time, such as communicating with loved ones and learning new words.

However, full evidence of the impact of using screens—including tablets—with young children is ongoing, so here are some tips to keep in mind if you plan on introducing a tablet into your family soon.

Establish Family-Wide Rules

In addition to digital “basics” like blocking access to adult websites, limiting the use of devices to particular times, and using parental controls, Patel recommends creating digital rules that the entire family follows.

For instance, ban screen time during meals and family time and keep all devices out of the bedroom. She also suggests establishing a central charging station where the entire family charges all devices together.

“As with all behaviors, parents need to try to be the best role models possible for their children,” Dr. Grant adds. “Practice healthy device management yourself, never reject a bid for your attention from your child in favor of engaging with your devices, and teach them how to strike a balance between on- and off-screen time, activities, and real-life experiences, some of which may only present themselves once.”

Communication Is Key

While laying down the groundwork for digital rules is a good place to start, Grant adds that communicating about devices is crucial. “Understand that our children are very savvy though, and the more control we try to have over their devices, the more they try to ‘jailbreak’ them all,” he explains.

“I haven’t yet found a perfect app that can prevent all device-centric risks or not be disabled by our youngsters,” he adds.“Thus, it remains important to have continued conversations with your child about the importance of online safety, healthy device management, good digital citizenship, and your expectations of them.”

The Type of Tablet Matters

The AAP notes that interactive, rather than passive, screen time may have more benefits for children. That means that using a tablet kids can touch and play on may be more beneficial for learning than just watching a video. However, even interactive apps meant for learning can be overstimulating to very young children. Reading apps that have a lot of additional resources may also distract a child too much.

In general, try to keep it simple, and whenever possible, interact with your child as they use a tablet to help them get the most out of the experience.

“Digital literacy is much more than tapping around on a device and getting it to do things,” explains Delayne. “Kids are curious and learn through experiences, so they can and will tap on everything. Using the device alongside them at first is a good way to help them learn what they really need: how to close ads if any are present, how to flip it face down and get an adult if anything unexpected pops up on the screen, and how to decide what to do next.”

Maintain Tech-Free Connections

Delayne has an approach called “R.E.A.L” to help with this. “If you focus on what’s R.E.A.L., you’ll find your family’s tech limits naturally,” she tells Parents.

The framework of using R.E.A.L. includes:

R = Rest . “Children need slow-paced wind-down time in the evening before bed, and to get sufficient sleep. Protect their developmentally-appropriate sleep needs,” Delayne says.

. “Children need slow-paced wind-down time in the evening before bed, and to get sufficient sleep. Protect their developmentally-appropriate sleep needs,” Delayne says. E = Emotions . “For emotional well-being, children need eye contact and smiles and hugs and human engagement. They also need to be supported through their feelings and learn to self-regulate without reaching for the escape of a device every time,” she notes.

. “For emotional well-being, children need eye contact and smiles and hugs and human engagement. They also need to be supported through their feelings and learn to self-regulate without reaching for the escape of a device every time,” she notes. A = Activity. “Physical development requires ample physical activity every day: exercise, play, big movements, fine motor skills, and a variety to keep them strong and developing properly,” she adds.

“Physical development requires ample physical activity every day: exercise, play, big movements, fine motor skills, and a variety to keep them strong and developing properly,” she adds. L = Life skills. “Making a pizza in an app is not the same as learning the feel of well-kneaded dough,” Delayne points out. “Include real-life skill development in their daily routine. Even very young children can help wipe tables and pick up clutter.”

Technology is here to stay, and it’s become “an integral part of the workplace as well as the classroom,” says Oliver. So, it’s important that kids have a “fundamental understanding of tech and computers early on, but there needs to be some sort of balance.”

Nothing Beats Real Life

While tablets can have some benefits, the AAP warns that for young kids, especially, nothing compares to the impact that real-life human interaction has on children’s development. So though using a tablet may be a part of your lives, don’t forget to unplug and connect as a family. Delayne recommends “post-processing” with your kids after tablet use whenever possible.

“After they do anything on their tablet, take a moment to connect with them,” she says. “Treat it as you would if they had gone out somewhere. Ask how it went, what they discovered, how they liked it or didn’t, and if there’s anything they would want to show you or play with you sometime. Notice their emotional state. This helps ensure you are as involved in their digital life as you are in their physical one, and that’s important.”

Your Questions, Answered

What is the right age to get my kid a tablet?

While there is no concrete “safe” age to get a screen for a child, the AAP recommends that parents avoid screens with children younger than 2 years old. Additionally, the organization adds that parents consider the potential risks of screens under age 5 as well.

How much do kids’ tablets cost?

Tablets for kids can range in cost from anywhere around $50 to several hundred dollars based on the tablet’s features. Our top budget pick, the Amazon Fire 7, costs $60, while the priciest tablet on our list, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, costs over $1,000 with its deluxe features and capabilities.

How much time should kids spend on tablets?

The AAP recommends a daily limit of one hour of screen time for kids older than two years old. Additionally, they note that screen time should not occur within an hour of bedtime or at meals.

Who We Are

Chaunie Brusie, RN, BSN is a registered nurse and mom of five kids from Michigan. Her 4-year-old is probably on a tablet at this very moment, but she’s learning Spanish through an app, so it’s totally fine, right?

