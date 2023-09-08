To cut through the noise and marketing babble, we spoke to experts and tested dozens of well-known brands and styles (ranging from $19 to $59) on our own babies at home. Day and night, clear-headed and bleary-eyed, through settling and diaper changes, we measured comfort, durability, value for money, and ease of use—which is more important than many realize. Finally, we sorted through the results to bring you the very best swaddles for you to choose from.

A simple cotton or muslin swaddle is great, if you’re confident that you can fold it right—while tired, in the dark. But start shopping around, and you’ll find a mind-boggling array of swaddle styles, fabrics, and techniques to choose from: receiving blankets, sleep sacks, cocoons, cotton, bamboo, micro-fleece, muslin, Velcro straps, optional armholes, snaps, double zippers... You get the picture.

While loose blankets are a no-go, wrapping newborns up like a burrito is an age-old method of getting them to sleep , keeping them warm, and preventing them from waking themselves up with flailing arms, but you do need to do it safely. In 2022, the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) updated its safe sleep recommendations, advising that swaddling is safe, provided babies are always placed on their backs. They also note that you should never use weighted blankets or clothing. And that you should cease swaddling at the first signs of rolling, which can happen as early as 4 weeks old.

After nine months of gestation and preparation, when a baby finally emerges into the world there are many more months of monumental changes for newborn and parents alike. Providing comfort during this fourth trimester is essential to ease the transition from womb to world, create bonds between baby and parents, and ensure everyone gets enough (or at least as much as possible) rest. By re-creating a womb-like environment, swaddling a baby can help soothe them to sleep more soundly for longer. We tested dozens of swaddle blankets and sacks on our own babies to help you find the version that will work best for your family.

Value 5 /5 Why we like it: This three-way adjustable wearable blanket transitions with your baby from swaddle to sleep sack. But take note: The swaddle we tested is made from micro-fleece, which may be too warm for summer babies in some climates, but other fabric options are available. The Halo Sleepsack Baby Swaddle topped our list due to its simple, multipurpose functionality. Starting with the swaddling instruction diagram (handily located on an inside flap), we found this wearable blanket easy to use, and the cozy polyester fleece comfortable and durable (no pilling even after months of machine washing). Because the inverted zipper opens from the bottom up, it’s easy to perform diaper changes while the baby's asleep. It comes in a huge range of cute colors and patterns, and also in cotton for warmer climates. The micro-fleece version has a 3.0 T.O.G. (thermal overall grade) rating that the brand states is ideal for room temperatures of 61-64 degrees. It’s also recognized as “hip safe” by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute. What we loved most about the Halo Sleepsack was the adjustability, which makes it great for transitioning from swaddle to sleep sack when they’re old enough to roll over. You can use the firm Velcro strap to swaddle both arms, one arm, and eventually no arms at all. The only drawback our testing noted is that she wished the one she tested was a little bigger, so she could keep using it as a sleep sack for longer, rather than buying a new one. Still, we highly recommend this swaddle as our top performer across almost every category. Price at time of publication: $30 The Details: Materials: Polyester micro-fleece (cotton and other options also available)

Polyester micro-fleece (cotton and other options also available) Sizes: Small (10–18 pounds), Medium (16–24 pounds), Large (22–28 pounds), X-Large (26–36 pounds)

Small (10–18 pounds), Medium (16–24 pounds), Large (22–28 pounds), X-Large (26–36 pounds) Dimensions: Various (max child height not listed) Parents / Tamara Staples

Value 4.6 /5 Why we like it: Cocoon by name and nature, this super stretchy sack fits snug like a hug. But take note: It may not prevent your baby from rolling altogether. Snug enough to control sudden movements, and stretchy enough for maximum comfort when baby starts moving around, we found the Ergopouch Cocoon Swaddle Sack struck the right balance of coziness and restraint. The 95% cotton to 5% elastane ratio gave a snug enough fit around the arms, without restricting movement completely. And the fabric and construction held up well in the wash. It’s available in 0.2 T.O.G., 1.0 T.O.G., and 2.5 T.O.G. versions (and various prints and colors) for warm to cool weather. We’re big fans of the simple front-zip functionality and the fact that the snaplock armholes offer a more swaddle-like sleep for smaller babies, and an arms-out option as they get more active. We have to note that during testing a baby did manage to roll over while wearing this in the swaddle form. But, hey! We also know they have to get that first roll under their belt at some point—it’s all part of their natural development and a sign to cease swaddling. Otherwise, we found this lightweight, second-skin-like swaddle sack checked a whole lot of boxes, making it a very close runner-up to the Halo across multiple categories. Price at time of publication: $40 The Details: Materials: 95% cotton, 5% elastane

95% cotton, 5% elastane Sizes: 00-00 (4–7 pounds), Newborn (4–11 pounds), 0–3M (7–13 pounds), 3–6M (13–18 pounds), 6–12M (18–22 pounds)

Value 4.2 /5 Why we like it: The thin, stretchy T-shirt-like material makes this a handy extra layer with minimal bulk. But take note: This is a blanket, with no Velcro, zips, or swaddle tricks. As an alternative to cotton, there’s a lot to love about bamboo baby products. A natural fiber, bamboo is buttery soft, it’s hypoallergenic, dust-mite- and mold-resistant, and has antibacterial qualities, making it a super fabric for allergy-prone kids. This blanket from Emerson and Friends makes an adorable gift, too. Given the lightweight feel of the blanket, we found it held up surprisingly well through multiple washes, with zero pilling or color runs. The stretchiness of the fabric will require expert swaddling to create an inescapable hold for wriggly babies. If that proves to be difficult, you can still use this blanket as an extra lightweight layer to stash in your bags, to use under a footmuff in a stroller, or in a car seat on the go. Our testing parent loved using this blanket while the baby slept in a stroller, with the stretchy fabric keeping them snug and settled. Price at time of publication: $44 The Details: Materials: Bamboo

Bamboo Sizes: N/A

Value 4.5 /5 Why we like it: It’s firm enough to mute babies’ startle reflex, while soft enough to let them move. But take note: It doesn't swaddle as tightly as other brands, which may lead to more restless sleeping in some babies. This one’s for the wrigglers: The Woombie Air Nursery Swaddling Blanket won’t unravel like a blanket swaddle, offering comfort even as the baby moves around their bassinet or crib. For littles that don’t love a straightjacket approach to swaddling, this suit allows enough arm movement to bring their hands together inside the swaddle. The downside is that the extra movement led to a noticeable uptick in restlessness in our baby tester. In terms of functionality, the no-fuss design made it super easy to get a baby swaddled and settled. The two-way zipper allowed for simple diaper changes during sleep time. The lightweight, breathable fabric stayed soft and pill-free after several weeks of washing. And the air vent is a nice touch to reduce clamminess on warm nights. Overall, while we wouldn’t recommend this one for the Houdini babies, we found it a solid no-fuss choice for keeping hands away from the face during sleep time, while not preventing movement altogether. Price at time of publication: $25 The Details: Materials: Cotton (wool also available)

Cotton (wool also available) Sizes: Small (5–13 pounds), Medium (14–19 pounds)

Small (5–13 pounds), Medium (14–19 pounds) Dimensions: Not listed Parents / Tamara Staples

Value 5 /5 Why we like it: It’s a soft, breathable, natural layer with multiple uses. But take note: It takes a few days to get your technique down if you’re new to muslin swaddles. Soft, lightweight, and breathable, these Adin + Anais muslin swaddles were immediately calming for the baby who tested them, and offered her new parents reassurance they could add a warm layer without risk of overheating. We also love that the generous sizing means you use one of these as a swaddle, a blanket, a floor rug, or even a change-table cover. No bells, no whistles, just a 44-inch square blanket means there is just one method to master—the old-school swaddle origami still taught in labor and delivery wards around the world. So, if you’re new to swaddling, it pays to take a crash course from a friend, nurse, or YouTube. Our testing parents found that the muslin, while warm, is breathable enough to use in transitional weather and that through washing, the fabric got even softer over time. Price at time of publication: $60 The Details: Materials: Cotton

Cotton Size: One size

One size Dimensions: 44 x 44 inches Parents / Tamara Staples

Value 4 /5 Why we like it: It has 26 colorways to choose from and generous 47 x 47-inch sizing. But take note: Though it’s soft, this blanket is not plush or particularly snuggly. Swaddle meets picnic rug, meets sun shade, meets tummy time mat—all in a super-compact packable blanket you can keep in your diaper bag. The Mushie Muslin Baby Swaddle is 47 square inches of breathable, 100% organic cotton in a range of beautiful colors and prints. That’s it, so if you’re looking for the latest advancements in swaddle technology, look elsewhere. From natural tones like blush and cedar to retro flower prints and super-cute dinosaurs, butterflies, or leopard spots, choosing the right pattern is where the fun begins with this swaddle. And at $19 at the time of publication, you don’t necessarily need to choose just one. The subtle motifs, quality craftsmanship, and gorgeous colors make this a great gift for new parents (who doesn’t need extra blankets?!). And given its versatility and stashability, we rate this swaddle as a handy go-to for around the house or on the go. Price at time of publication: $19 The Details: Materials: Cotton

Cotton Size: One size

Value 5 /5 Why we like it: From day one in the hospital, we found this swaddle useful (and budget-friendly) for sleep time, feeding, and holding bubs. But take note: It’s way smaller than other brands we tested, so it has a limited lifetime as a swaddle. There’s something special about seeing new babies wrapped up cozy in flannel cotton receiving blankets. We found this Simple Joys by Carter's blanket a super-useful and versatile all-rounder for wrapping while nursing and burping, swaddling while sleeping, and generally keeping babies comfy and warm while going about their early days. At 30 x 30 inches, this is definitely one for newborns and smaller babies—the size makes it useful as a swaddle for a very short time only. And we did notice some general wear after a few washes. Still, for $19 you’re getting seven 100% cotton wraps that serve multiple uses at a time when even the smallest efficiencies are golden. So, even if you won’t be passing this blanket down the generations, it’s a budget-friendly set of cuddly flannel swaddles for those first precious weeks. Price at time of publication: $21 The Details: Materials: Cotton

Cotton Size: One size

One size Dimensions: 30 x 30 inches Parents / Tamara Staples

Value 4.2 /5 Why we like it: There are no breakouts or risk of unraveling during sleep. But take note: This is a patented “arms-up” swaddle method with no options for other positions, so it’s not ideal for older babies who may prefer to move around. Hands up: Who loves sleeping on their backs with their arms above their heads? The Swaddle Up by Love to Dream is for those who dare to dream of another way to swaddle. No tightly wrapping the arms down here. Instead, you place the baby's arms in the overhead wings, zip them up, and watch them settle. We appreciate the high-quality stretchy cotton, the handy double zipper entry, and the fact that babies’ arms stay covered. The thing is, while all babies are different, our editors’ bubs grew out of the arms-up position pretty quickly. And because the wings are not removable, once that happens the swaddle is no longer useful. Of course, you can upsize to the transition Swaddle Up version next, which has the option to zip off shoulder bits to free those arms. Price at time of publication: $33 The Details: Materials: 93% cotton, 7% elastane

93% cotton, 7% elastane Sizes: Newborn (5–8.5 pounds), Small (8–13 pounds), Medium (13–19 pounds), Large (19–24 pounds)

Newborn (5–8.5 pounds), Small (8–13 pounds), Medium (13–19 pounds), Large (19–24 pounds) Dimensions: Various (max child height 30 inches) Parents / Tamara Staples