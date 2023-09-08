Babies Sleep The Best Swaddles for Newborns, Tested on Our Own Bundles of Joy Soothe your baby with minimal fuss and maximum safety. By Samson McDougall Published on September 8, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Other Notable Swaddles Our Testing Process Factors to Consider How to Use Safely Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Parents / Tamara Staples After nine months of gestation and preparation, when a baby finally emerges into the world there are many more months of monumental changes for newborn and parents alike. Providing comfort during this fourth trimester is essential to ease the transition from womb to world, create bonds between baby and parents, and ensure everyone gets enough (or at least as much as possible) rest. By re-creating a womb-like environment, swaddling a baby can help soothe them to sleep more soundly for longer. We tested dozens of swaddle blankets and sacks on our own babies to help you find the version that will work best for your family. While loose blankets are a no-go, wrapping newborns up like a burrito is an age-old method of getting them to sleep, keeping them warm, and preventing them from waking themselves up with flailing arms, but you do need to do it safely. In 2022, the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) updated its safe sleep recommendations, advising that swaddling is safe, provided babies are always placed on their backs. They also note that you should never use weighted blankets or clothing. And that you should cease swaddling at the first signs of rolling, which can happen as early as 4 weeks old. A simple cotton or muslin swaddle is great, if you’re confident that you can fold it right—while tired, in the dark. But start shopping around, and you’ll find a mind-boggling array of swaddle styles, fabrics, and techniques to choose from: receiving blankets, sleep sacks, cocoons, cotton, bamboo, micro-fleece, muslin, Velcro straps, optional armholes, snaps, double zippers... You get the picture. To cut through the noise and marketing babble, we spoke to experts and tested dozens of well-known brands and styles (ranging from $19 to $59) on our own babies at home. Day and night, clear-headed and bleary-eyed, through settling and diaper changes, we measured comfort, durability, value for money, and ease of use—which is more important than many realize. Finally, we sorted through the results to bring you the very best swaddles for you to choose from. Our Top Picks Best Overall: HALO Micro-fleece SleepSack Swaddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall, Runner-Up: ergoPouch Cocoon at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bamboo Blanket: Emerson and Friends Bamboo Baby Blanket at Emersonandfriends.com Jump to Review Easiest to Use: Woombie Air Swaddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Muslin Blanket: aden + anais Muslin Swaddles at Amazon Jump to Review Best Prints and Colors: Mushie Swaddle Blanket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Flannel Blanket: Simple Joys by Carter's Receiving Blankets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Swaddle Alternative: Love To Dream Swaddle UP at Amazon Jump to Review Best Tight Swaddle: SwaddleMe Original Swaddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall HALO Micro-fleece SleepSack Swaddle 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 4.8/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Why we like it: This three-way adjustable wearable blanket transitions with your baby from swaddle to sleep sack. But take note: The swaddle we tested is made from micro-fleece, which may be too warm for summer babies in some climates, but other fabric options are available. The Halo Sleepsack Baby Swaddle topped our list due to its simple, multipurpose functionality. Starting with the swaddling instruction diagram (handily located on an inside flap), we found this wearable blanket easy to use, and the cozy polyester fleece comfortable and durable (no pilling even after months of machine washing). Because the inverted zipper opens from the bottom up, it’s easy to perform diaper changes while the baby's asleep. It comes in a huge range of cute colors and patterns, and also in cotton for warmer climates. The micro-fleece version has a 3.0 T.O.G. (thermal overall grade) rating that the brand states is ideal for room temperatures of 61-64 degrees. It’s also recognized as “hip safe” by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute. What we loved most about the Halo Sleepsack was the adjustability, which makes it great for transitioning from swaddle to sleep sack when they’re old enough to roll over. You can use the firm Velcro strap to swaddle both arms, one arm, and eventually no arms at all. The only drawback our testing noted is that she wished the one she tested was a little bigger, so she could keep using it as a sleep sack for longer, rather than buying a new one. Still, we highly recommend this swaddle as our top performer across almost every category. Price at time of publication: $30 The Details: Materials: Polyester micro-fleece (cotton and other options also available) Sizes: Small (10–18 pounds), Medium (16–24 pounds), Large (22–28 pounds), X-Large (26–36 pounds) Dimensions: Various (max child height not listed) Parents / Tamara Staples Best Overall, Runner-Up ergoPouch Cocoon Organic Cotton Wearable Blanket 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Babylist.com View On Buybuy BABY Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.6/5 Why we like it: Cocoon by name and nature, this super stretchy sack fits snug like a hug. But take note: It may not prevent your baby from rolling altogether. Snug enough to control sudden movements, and stretchy enough for maximum comfort when baby starts moving around, we found the Ergopouch Cocoon Swaddle Sack struck the right balance of coziness and restraint. The 95% cotton to 5% elastane ratio gave a snug enough fit around the arms, without restricting movement completely. And the fabric and construction held up well in the wash. It’s available in 0.2 T.O.G., 1.0 T.O.G., and 2.5 T.O.G. versions (and various prints and colors) for warm to cool weather. We’re big fans of the simple front-zip functionality and the fact that the snaplock armholes offer a more swaddle-like sleep for smaller babies, and an arms-out option as they get more active. We have to note that during testing a baby did manage to roll over while wearing this in the swaddle form. But, hey! We also know they have to get that first roll under their belt at some point—it’s all part of their natural development and a sign to cease swaddling. Otherwise, we found this lightweight, second-skin-like swaddle sack checked a whole lot of boxes, making it a very close runner-up to the Halo across multiple categories. Price at time of publication: $40 The Details: Materials: 95% cotton, 5% elastaneSizes: 00-00 (4–7 pounds), Newborn (4–11 pounds), 0–3M (7–13 pounds), 3–6M (13–18 pounds), 6–12M (18–22 pounds)Dimensions: Various (max child height 30 inches) Parents / Tamara Staples The Best Rotating Car Seats We Tested for Easier Rides Best Bamboo Blanket Emerson and Friends Wild and Free Luxury Bamboo Baby Blanket 4.8 Maisonette View On Emersonandfriends.com View On Maisonette.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.2/5 Why we like it: The thin, stretchy T-shirt-like material makes this a handy extra layer with minimal bulk. But take note: This is a blanket, with no Velcro, zips, or swaddle tricks. As an alternative to cotton, there’s a lot to love about bamboo baby products. A natural fiber, bamboo is buttery soft, it’s hypoallergenic, dust-mite- and mold-resistant, and has antibacterial qualities, making it a super fabric for allergy-prone kids. This blanket from Emerson and Friends makes an adorable gift, too. Given the lightweight feel of the blanket, we found it held up surprisingly well through multiple washes, with zero pilling or color runs. The stretchiness of the fabric will require expert swaddling to create an inescapable hold for wriggly babies. If that proves to be difficult, you can still use this blanket as an extra lightweight layer to stash in your bags, to use under a footmuff in a stroller, or in a car seat on the go. Our testing parent loved using this blanket while the baby slept in a stroller, with the stretchy fabric keeping them snug and settled. Price at time of publication: $44 The Details: Materials: BambooSizes: N/ADimensions: 38 x 38 inches Parents / Tamara Staples The 9 Best Stroller and Car Seat Combos for Families on the Go Easiest to Use Woombie Air Swaddle 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 4/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Why we like it: It’s firm enough to mute babies’ startle reflex, while soft enough to let them move. But take note: It doesn't swaddle as tightly as other brands, which may lead to more restless sleeping in some babies. This one’s for the wrigglers: The Woombie Air Nursery Swaddling Blanket won’t unravel like a blanket swaddle, offering comfort even as the baby moves around their bassinet or crib. For littles that don’t love a straightjacket approach to swaddling, this suit allows enough arm movement to bring their hands together inside the swaddle. The downside is that the extra movement led to a noticeable uptick in restlessness in our baby tester. In terms of functionality, the no-fuss design made it super easy to get a baby swaddled and settled. The two-way zipper allowed for simple diaper changes during sleep time. The lightweight, breathable fabric stayed soft and pill-free after several weeks of washing. And the air vent is a nice touch to reduce clamminess on warm nights. Overall, while we wouldn’t recommend this one for the Houdini babies, we found it a solid no-fuss choice for keeping hands away from the face during sleep time, while not preventing movement altogether. Price at time of publication: $25 The Details: Materials: Cotton (wool also available)Sizes: Small (5–13 pounds), Medium (14–19 pounds)Dimensions: Not listed Parents / Tamara Staples Best Muslin Blanket aden + anais Classic 4-Pack Muslin Swaddles 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Adenandanais.com Our Ratings Comfort 5/5 Ease of Use 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 5/5 Why we like it: It’s a soft, breathable, natural layer with multiple uses. But take note: It takes a few days to get your technique down if you’re new to muslin swaddles. Soft, lightweight, and breathable, these Adin + Anais muslin swaddles were immediately calming for the baby who tested them, and offered her new parents reassurance they could add a warm layer without risk of overheating. We also love that the generous sizing means you use one of these as a swaddle, a blanket, a floor rug, or even a change-table cover. No bells, no whistles, just a 44-inch square blanket means there is just one method to master—the old-school swaddle origami still taught in labor and delivery wards around the world. So, if you’re new to swaddling, it pays to take a crash course from a friend, nurse, or YouTube. Our testing parents found that the muslin, while warm, is breathable enough to use in transitional weather and that through washing, the fabric got even softer over time. Price at time of publication: $60 The Details: Materials: CottonSize: One sizeDimensions: 44 x 44 inches Parents / Tamara Staples Best Prints and Colors Mushie Muslin Baby Swaddle Blanket 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 4/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Why we like it: It has 26 colorways to choose from and generous 47 x 47-inch sizing. But take note: Though it’s soft, this blanket is not plush or particularly snuggly. Swaddle meets picnic rug, meets sun shade, meets tummy time mat—all in a super-compact packable blanket you can keep in your diaper bag. The Mushie Muslin Baby Swaddle is 47 square inches of breathable, 100% organic cotton in a range of beautiful colors and prints. That’s it, so if you’re looking for the latest advancements in swaddle technology, look elsewhere. From natural tones like blush and cedar to retro flower prints and super-cute dinosaurs, butterflies, or leopard spots, choosing the right pattern is where the fun begins with this swaddle. And at $19 at the time of publication, you don’t necessarily need to choose just one. The subtle motifs, quality craftsmanship, and gorgeous colors make this a great gift for new parents (who doesn’t need extra blankets?!). And given its versatility and stashability, we rate this swaddle as a handy go-to for around the house or on the go. Price at time of publication: $19 The Details: Materials: CottonSize: One sizeDimensions: 47 x 47 inches Parents / Tamara Staples The Best Diaper Bags Tested by Parents for Comfort, Style, and Emergency Access Best Flannel Blanket Simple Joys by Carter's Unisex Babies' Flannel Receiving Blankets 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Comfort 4/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 5/5 Why we like it: From day one in the hospital, we found this swaddle useful (and budget-friendly) for sleep time, feeding, and holding bubs. But take note: It’s way smaller than other brands we tested, so it has a limited lifetime as a swaddle. There’s something special about seeing new babies wrapped up cozy in flannel cotton receiving blankets. We found this Simple Joys by Carter's blanket a super-useful and versatile all-rounder for wrapping while nursing and burping, swaddling while sleeping, and generally keeping babies comfy and warm while going about their early days. At 30 x 30 inches, this is definitely one for newborns and smaller babies—the size makes it useful as a swaddle for a very short time only. And we did notice some general wear after a few washes. Still, for $19 you’re getting seven 100% cotton wraps that serve multiple uses at a time when even the smallest efficiencies are golden. So, even if you won’t be passing this blanket down the generations, it’s a budget-friendly set of cuddly flannel swaddles for those first precious weeks. Price at time of publication: $21 The Details: Materials: CottonSize: One sizeDimensions: 30 x 30 inches Parents / Tamara Staples Best Swaddle Alternative Love To Dream Swaddle UP 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Lovetodream.com Our Ratings Comfort 3/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.2/5 Why we like it: There are no breakouts or risk of unraveling during sleep. But take note: This is a patented “arms-up” swaddle method with no options for other positions, so it’s not ideal for older babies who may prefer to move around. Hands up: Who loves sleeping on their backs with their arms above their heads? The Swaddle Up by Love to Dream is for those who dare to dream of another way to swaddle. No tightly wrapping the arms down here. Instead, you place the baby's arms in the overhead wings, zip them up, and watch them settle. We appreciate the high-quality stretchy cotton, the handy double zipper entry, and the fact that babies’ arms stay covered. The thing is, while all babies are different, our editors’ bubs grew out of the arms-up position pretty quickly. And because the wings are not removable, once that happens the swaddle is no longer useful. Of course, you can upsize to the transition Swaddle Up version next, which has the option to zip off shoulder bits to free those arms. Price at time of publication: $33 The Details: Materials: 93% cotton, 7% elastaneSizes: Newborn (5–8.5 pounds), Small (8–13 pounds), Medium (13–19 pounds), Large (19–24 pounds)Dimensions: Various (max child height 30 inches) Parents / Tamara Staples Best Tight Swaddle SwaddleMe Original Swaddle 3-Pack 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 4/5 Ease of Use 4/5 Durability 3/5 Value 4.8/5 Why we like it: This is snug enough to soothe even the greatest little escape artists, and it comes in a pack of three. But take note: The Velcro tabs are strong and catch on anything they touch. Wrap your baby in the SwaddleMe Original Swaddle, and you give them an adjustable womb-like hug to sleep. The nifty pocket design with double Velcro straps is super secure. So, if wriggle-free and restful sleep is what you’re after, you can rest easy that bubs won’t be kicking their way out of this one. While we found the secure fastening impressive, we also experienced some downsides during testing: 1) Because the Velcro is so strong, it continuously caught on the fabric during changes, which led to the cotton pilling over time. 2) No bottom zipper means you have to de-swaddle to access their bottom. And 3) our taller baby tester grew out of the smaller size before we were necessarily through swaddling. Consider picking a size up. Price at time of publication: $38 The Details: Materials: CottonSizes: Newborn, 0–3 months, 3–6 monthsDimensions: 29 x 29 inches (max child height 30 inches) Parents / Tamara Staples Other Notable Swaddles for Newborns Copper Pearl Camel Knit Swaddle Blanket: Functioning more like a light blanket than a true swaddle, the Copper Pearl Camel Knit was useful to use as an extra layer while nursing, but we found that babies could easily wriggle free of it in swaddle form. We also found it tricky to tie the bottom knot, as per the instructional video, and the fabric snagged in the washer. Still, it’s a great snuggly blanket to keep at-hand or in your stroller, and it’s large enough for multiple uses. Happiest Baby Sleepea: We loved the thoughtful design, colorful motifs, and features like mesh paneling and two-way zippers. After ordering the larger size, however, we were disappointed to find that the baby was too large for this swaddle, despite being below the weight range recommended by the brand. The Velcro straps also felt too tight for comfortable sleeping. Our Testing Process To determine the best swaddles for newborns, along with the best sleep sacks and baby blankets, our staffers tested 52 products at home with their own babies. We measured their performance based on ease of use/effectiveness, comfort, durability, and value for money. We also spoke with some experts, including: Tomomi Hayashi, M.D., a pediatrician at Silicon Valley Pediatricians Elizabeth Murray, D.O., a pediatrician at the Golisano Children's Hospital at the University of Rochester, and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics Hindi Ziedman, CEO and founder of The Ollie World. We consulted Dr. Hayashi to inform our test methodology. Our editors (and their babies) then subjected each swaddle to a week-long testing regime. This began with lessons in safe, effective swaddle techniques. We then referred to manufacturer instructions and timed ourselves swaddling and unswaddling our babies. We noted the process of unswaddling and reswaddling during diaper changes, too. We made notes around ease of wrapping and settling, level of comfort and restraint, overall fit, and temperature control. Other considerations included fabric durability through washing, the temperament of each baby while swaddled, and any changes in our babies’ sleep patterns. Factors to Consider Materials: The products we tested are made from a variety of fabrics, including cotton, bamboo, polyester micro-fleece, and cotton-elastane blends. As Dr. Murray notes, a level of common sense applies when choosing suitable fabrics. “As far as materials are concerned, babies often just need one additional layer of clothing or blankets to keep them warm and comfortable,” she says. “Therefore, any very thick or plush material isn't needed. Weighted blankets should never be used over an infant as they pose a suffocation risk.” To help you make an informed choice, many brands list the Thermal Overall Grade (T.O.G.) rating for each product. As a rule of thumb, any T.O.G. less than 1 is for warm climates, T.O.G. 1–2 is for moderate to mild climates, and anything above a 2 is for cool climates. Sleeping Position: According to the latest AAP advice, swaddled babies must always be placed on their backs, and you should never use weighted swaddles or weighted clothing. As soon as your baby shows signs of rolling, their swaddle days (and nights) are over. For very small babies, swaddling the arms is effective at reducing their startle reflex—which can be disruptive to sleep. Some swaddles have adaptable sleeves and flaps to allow for a gradual transition from arms in to one arm out, followed by both arms free. And for babies who prefer sleeping in an arms-up position, there are even swaddle alternatives like the Swaddle Up that keep their arms comfy above their heads. Every new parent gets sick of hearing this, but: Every baby is different. So, it’s about finding the right swaddle to complement their preferred sleeping patterns and positions. Ease of Use: Three in the morning with a newborn is no time for complexity. That’s why many modern swaddles cater to a variety of soothing approaches. If you’re confident in your origami skills to fold a basic square blanket into an escape-free swaddle in the dark, you’re spoiled for choice in terms of wondrously colored fabrics with which to work your magic. For everybody else, there is a full spectrum of swaddle types to simplify the process. Velcro straps and closable arm holes. Sleep sacks and wearable blankets. Button closures, snap closures, zippers—even double-ended zippers for ease of middle-of-the-night diaper changes. New parenting is hard enough. Let your swaddles take up a little of that slack. Durability: Your baby’s swaddles are at the front line of all things spillage, so where possible machine washable options cut down your laundry work. We also noted that some of the Velcro closures we tested snagged on the fabric causing pilling. The thing is, after a few months of use—including spit-ups, diaper blow-outs, and plenty of tears—no swaddle will be as good as new. And, as gross as it sounds, that familiar baby smell is a soothing balm for newborns. Another factor in durability is whether they’re meant for transitioning into sleep sacks for babies once they’ve begun to roll over. Some of the products we chose are slightly more expensive than a simple swaddle, because they grow with your kiddo. How to Use a Swaddle Safely Before you start, ensure your newborn is sleeping on their back, on a firm, flat surface, and that they do not roll over while swaddled. Don’t ever place any loose blankets in your newborn’s crib, and never use weighted swaddles or blankets. Follow this step-by-step process for safe swaddling with a swaddle blanket, based on AAP guidelines: Spread a thin blanket flat like a diamond with one corner folded down.Lay the baby face-up on the blanket, with their head above the folded side.Hold their left arm straight down and wrap the left corner of the blanket over their arm and body. Tuck it between their right arm and the right side of their body.Fold or twist the bottom of the blanket loosely and tuck it under one side of the baby.Hold the right arm down and fold the right corner of the blanket over their body around their back, tucking it into the top..Make sure their hips can move and that the blanket is not too tight. You want to be able to get at least two or three fingers between the baby's chest and the swaddle. For sleep sacks and wearable blankets, look at the manufacturer’s safety notes before use. The AAP recommends exercising caution when buying products that claim to reduce Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). It also cautions that swaddling can increase the chance of your baby overheating, so choose the correct T.O.G. rating for your climate and season. Hindi Zeidman notes that when considering safety, it pays to consider the whole sleep environment. “Ensure no fabric is covering the neck or face, assess if your little one is dressed in a manner underneath the swaddle that will not contribute to overheating, and as soon as your little one shows signs of getting ready to roll, stop swaddling with arms in,” she says. Your Questions, Answered Are swaddles safe for newborns? Dr. Murray recommends swaddling, when done correctly, as safe for newborns. “The key components to safety are ensuring the swaddle cannot become loose or move up over the baby's face and that the baby's legs are not tightly snuggled with their hips flexed,” she says. She adds that even a standard sheet placed over a newborn's face can impair their breathing enough to cause suffocation. “I recommend the use of a commercially produced wearable blanket (sometimes called a sleep sack) with a swaddle component sewn to or otherwise attached to the sleep sack. These often have velcro closures and are designed in a way that they cannot travel up and cover the baby's face.” Can newborns sleep in a swaddle? Very young babies are often comforted by having their arms snuggled against their body. Therefore, swaddling can be calming to them and help with comfort and sleep. “The movement of the arms is what usually disrupts the baby's sleep, so that is what you are really trying to swaddle,” Dr. Murray says. “The baby's legs should be loose enough to allow movement at the hips.” Ziedman notes, “When a little one is born, every single thing that they know about their environment changes in the blink of an eye. Now there are lights, sounds, temperature changes, clothes, diapers, feedings, faces, touch—seriously, that is such a tremendous amount of change at once. The purpose of the swaddle is to help bring a little one back to the comfort of the womb—to remind them of the gentle pressure they felt from the fluid they were surrounded by, and to bring back that environment that they knew so well.” When should you stop swaddling babies? As soon as your baby starts rolling, it’s time to stop swaddling. Dr. Murray says rolling can start as early as around 4 weeks of age. “You want to make sure your baby has their arms out at the first sign that they might be interested in rolling,” she says. “Plus, as they become more aware of their hands, having their hands out can be interesting to them.” Should you have more than one swaddle? Dr. Murray suggests always buying more than you think you need. “Probably at least three,” she says, “as one will likely always be dirty, one in use, and one for backup. How good is your washing machine? Samson McDougall is a journalist, copywriter, editor, and biology graduate. His work encompasses everything from web copy for science museums to sexual health articles for universities, info sheets for first-in-category pharmaceuticals to brand messaging for wearable touch therapy by neuroscientists. Samson is a father of two and a bona fide swaddle master. 