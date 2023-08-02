The 9 Best Stroller and Car Seat Combos for Families on the Go

Since car seat and stroller combos can be on the pricier side—our picks range from $330 to $1,350—you really want an option that can be used for as long as possible. Many models can grow with your family and be used as a stroller for your toddler, or you can pass it down to a younger sibling.

To find the best travel systems, we evaluated 23 highly rated models in our testing lab in Des Moines, Iowa. 11 editors and testers first assembled the strollers, when applicable, noting how intuitive that process was. Then, they took note of the stroller’s design features, looking at if the handlebar was adjustable, if the canopy was spacious, if the seat reclined, and more. We then installed the car seat bases into actual cars outside our lab, noting the ease of installation. Next, we loaded each car seat with a sandbag to mimic a baby’s weight and attached it to the car seat base, noting how intuitively it clicked in and detached, and if there were any level indicators (or an audible click) to let you know you’ve installed the car seat safely. We repeated this process with the strollers, observing if the car seats clicked in and out of their corresponding stroller easily. Then, testers took the travel systems for a spin, maneuvering them around tight corners and across multiple terrains to see how well they steer.

Most travel systems consist of two separate pieces (a car seat and a stroller) that work together or apart, but some newer versions are made up of a one-piece car seat that converts into a stroller. The best car seat and stroller combinations are safe, easy to use, easy to clean, and versatile. You also want to find a stroller that maneuvers well, even when a fully loaded car seat is attached.

When a fussy newborn finally finds a comfortable snoozing position, the last thing you want to do is move them and potentially wake them up. This is where a great car seat and stroller combination comes in handy. Also known as a travel system, these are generally made up of an infant car seat and a matching stroller that work together. They allow you to move your infant car seat from its base in your car to your stroller where the seat would normally be.

Best Overall: Britax B-Free Premium & B-Safe Gen2 FlexFit Plus Travel System Amazon Buy on Albeebaby.com Why We Like It: Both the car seat and stroller feel durable and sturdy, and they’re easy to use all around. Plus, the three-point tire system makes the stroller a breeze to maneuver. But Take Note: Detaching the car seat from the stroller or the base requires the use of two hands. We also think the fabric storage bag on the stroller could be a little more sturdy. This premium Britax travel system earned the top spot on our list with its durable, strong feel and overall user-friendliness. Installing the car seat base into a vehicle is a total breeze—and when using the LATCH system, we were able to get it securely in the car in just about two minutes. The anti-rebound bar on the base offers another level of protection, and the easy-to-read level indicators offer a feeling of confidence about installation. A six-position harness and headrest are easy to adjust for your baby’s comfort. Plus, attaching the car seat to the base and stroller is extremely simple as well, as both can be done one-handed—then a satisfying click lets you know that it’s where it should be. To detach the car seat from the base and the stroller, you’ll need to use two hands: The button needs to be depressed while you are lifting the seat out of either option. Though we wish that weren’t the case, we do appreciate how sturdy the car seat feels when connected to the base and stroller. The stroller is comfortable to use, thanks to an adjustable handlebar that lets caregivers of different heights navigate with ease. The rubber handlebar allows for a firm grip, too. A three-point tire system makes maneuvering over most super simple, though it did fall over when we tried to take it over a curb, so it might not be ideal for steps. We love that the wide canopy has a small mesh viewfinder so you can keep an eye on your baby, and the flap’s magnetic closures make it super easy to open or close. Your baby will love the softness of the fabric, while you’ll appreciate that it’s easy to wipe clean with water and a little bit of soap. We’re particularly impressed by how easy this stroller is to push around, even with a full car seat in it. “It feels substantial in a good way when pushing—not too heavy that it’s an inconvenience and not too light,” one editor noted. It also features a one-handed fold to close it, and it folds down to a fairly compact size. One thing we don’t love about the stroller is the fabric storage bag hanging off the handlebar. While it’s a great spot for holding extra items, we wish it were a bit more structured and sturdy—we felt like our items were just going to get lost at the bottom of it. Overall, though, we love how sturdy and high-quality this entire system is. One other thing to note is that although we tested and loved the premium version of this Britax travel system, it’s very hard to find retailers that sell it. The non-premium version is more readily available (and cheaper at $670). Both use the same stroller and car seat, and the biggest difference we can notice is that the premium version is made of a stain-resistant Nanotex fabric for easier cleaning and extra cushioning. Price at time of publication: $750 The Details: Stroller weight: 20 pounds

20 pounds Car seat weight: 11.6 pounds for car seat, 9 pounds for base

11.6 pounds for car seat, 9 pounds for base Stroller dimensions: 33 x 23 x 40 inches

33 x 23 x 40 inches Car seat weight/height limits: 4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches

4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches Stroller age/weight limit: For use from birth to 55 pounds

Easiest To Use: Uppababy Cruz V2 + Mesa V2 Infant Travel System Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Buy on Strolleria.com Why We Like It: Installing the car is very intuitive, and overall, the entire system was easy to use. We appreciate the sleek design and that it can grow with your child over time. But Take Note: This is definitely on the more expensive side. We also had difficulty getting the canopy on the infant seat to stay attached and in place. In terms of ease of use, it’s hard to beat the Uppababy Cruz travel system. The stroller’s intuitive assembly, the straightforward installation of the car seat, and its thoughtful design meant that we barely needed to consult the instructions. The stroller came almost entirely put together in the box—all we had to do was pop on the wheels. We installed the base of the car seat with almost no problems, aside from figuring out how to get the latches to release on either side (but once we got it, we had no further issues). The no-rethread harness is easy to adjust, and there are storage pockets for harness buckles. Attaching and detaching the car seat into both the base and stroller is super simple: You push it down, and a loud click lets you know it’s in place. There are no attachments necessary. Detaching the car seat is also easy, as you push down on a button that releases the seat so you can lift it out. There is also a level indicator on the base that turns green when it’s leveled correctly, so you can be assured your baby is secure. If you’re switching between a toddler seat and an infant seat, that’s also easy, since the toddler seat comes out with the push of a button. The stroller is easy to use—the handlebar and seatback are adjustable—and we had no problems figuring everything out on our own. Its sleek, modern design is aesthetically pleasing, and the full-grain leather handlebar is a chic touch. We appreciate the large cargo area that easily holds a medium-sized diaper bag, although we did note that a bar in there makes it sort of impossible to hold anything too bulky and large. The stroller has a lightweight feel and folds in half easily, and though it’s on the pricier side, it comes with several extras: a rain canopy, a mesh canopy to keep bugs away, and an extendable sun shade for super sunny days. One thing we did notice is that we couldn’t get the canopy on the infant seat to stay up and attached, which was disappointing. Overall, the stroller was easy to push on all terrain, with a smooth glide and a lightweight feel that was still sturdy. We never felt like we were struggling to get it over any surface. The only thing we had trouble with was getting it up steps due to the large tires, but it was light enough to be picked up and carried. It’s also worth noting that the toddler seat has a pretty high weight capacity, so this can grow with your child as they get older, and the stroller can be used beyond the first year. And if you own the Uppababy Vista V2 stroller, this car seat is compatible with that as well. While this travel system is pricey, we think it’s worth the investment. Price at time of publication: $1,030 The Details: Stroller weight: 35 pounds

35 pounds Car seat weight: 10 pounds for car seat, 19 pounds with base

10 pounds for car seat, 19 pounds with base Stroller dimensions: 22.75 x 37.5 x 40 inches

22.75 x 37.5 x 40 inches Car seat weight/height limits: 4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches

4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches Stroller age/weight limit: Seat capacity is 50 pounds, storage basket capacity is 30 pounds

Best Luxury: Nuna Mixx Next Travel System Pottery Barn Kids Buy on Albeebaby.com Buy on Nunababy.com Buy on Potterybarnkids.com Why We Like It: With an overall sleek and aesthetically pleasing design, this combo has a high-quality feel, grows with your child, and maneuvers like a dream. But Take Note: We found that the base of the car seat was tricky to install into a vehicle. We also wish it came with more extra features to justify the high price point. If you don’t mind spending more, this Nuna travel system is a lightweight option, and the stroller couldn’t be easier to use and grows with your child. Both pieces have a high-end design and are made with luxe fabrics that feel soft, comfortable, and durable. The stroller came fully assembled—we only had to glance at the instructions to figure out how to unfold it, which was an easy process. The suspension system on the stroller gives it a super smooth ride and the rubber wheels have good traction. We also found that the overall lightweight feel made it extremely easy to maneuver it no matter where we were. The stroller can even fold closed with the toddler seat still in it, and it has an adjustable handlebar. We do wish that the cargo area were a little bit bigger, but it still holds a decently sized diaper bag. The car seat is impressively light at just under 7 pounds, making it one of the lightest options for an infant car seat. This makes it extremely easy to carry and move from the infant seat base to the stroller. Attaching the car seat to the base and stroller—as well as detaching it from both—was really simple, and we could do it one-handed with the press of a button. You can also easily adjust the infant seat or toddler seat to face forwards or backwards in the stroller. However, we did find that installing the car seat base is a little tricky. It took about 30 minutes to install the base, and we had to consult the manual and instructional videos to figure it out. Ultimately, we discovered that you have to be at a very specific angle to successfully use the LATCH system, and overall, this was and it was just a little more difficult than many other options we tested. Details like a leather carrying handle, magnetic buckle holders to keep straps out of the way, and no-rethread harnesses are all great touches. While we love how high-end this stroller and car seat combo feels, we do think it could have come with some extra features to make it worth the higher price point. The stroller does not have a storage bag at the handlebar or any cup holders, which would have been nice. However, we love the one-touch brake that keeps the stroller securely in place. Plus, the UPF 50+ canopy is water-repellent with an extendable sun shade, a flip-out eyeshade, a ventilation panel, and a peek-a-boo window to see your baby. Price at time of publication: $1,350 The Details: Stroller weight: 28.5 pounds

28.5 pounds Car seat weight: 6.9 pounds without base

6.9 pounds without base Stroller dimensions: 23.75 x 32.75 x 45.5 inches

23.75 x 32.75 x 45.5 inches Car seat weight/height limits: 4-32 pounds, up to 32 inches

4-32 pounds, up to 32 inches Stroller age/weight limit: Birth to 50 pounds

Best for City Use: Doona Infant Car Seat & Latch Base Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Albeebaby.com Why We Like It: This is just one piece of gear, so it’s a convenient space saver and ideal for people who use ride-shares or public transportation often. But Take Note: This can be a little awkward to use since the handlebar is so low, and it doesn’t grow with your child as much as some other options. Using it also requires a little bit of a learning curve. The standout feature of the Doona is its innovative design: It is a one-piece car seat and stroller. You simply take the seat out of the base, unfold the wheels, pull up the handlebar, and it becomes a stroller. This not only makes it a space saver (you don’t need to store a stroller anywhere when the car seat is in use) but also makes it ideal for city dwellers and people who use ride-shares or public transportation frequently. That said, this combo definitely comes with a little bit of a learning curve. During our first try, we found it a little tricky to figure out how to release the wheels down, although once we knew how to do it, it was actually pretty simple. We also had trouble figuring out how to attach and detach the seat from the base. Instead of clicking a button on the seat to release it from the base, you have to click a button on the base, which isn’t intuitive. But again, once we figured it out, it was simple to do. Overall, we’re impressed with how easily this stroller maneuvers and how well it takes corners. It offered a pretty smooth glide on most terrains, although its lack of suspension made us dubious of how it would perform on a rocky or bumpy surface. It’s pretty small and narrow, so it’s easy to navigate crowded spaces and tight spots. While the stroller is comfortable and straightforward to clean, it doesn’t feature any sort of storage basket or cup holder, and the seat does not recline. The handle is short, so it’s a little awkward to handle, especially if you’re on the taller side. We also found the car seat to be pretty heavy: One tester found that the weight made it awkward to lift up when clicking it into the base. It’s also worth noting that the Doona does not grow with your baby the way other combos do. This one doesn’t have a toddler seat, since it’s all one piece, so it will only be sufficient until your baby reaches 35 pounds. Overall, this is a niche piece of gear that won’t be the best choice for some families, but if you live in the city and plan on bringing your baby out often, it’s a game-changer. Price at time of publication: $550 The Details: Stroller/car seat weight: 17 pounds

17 pounds Stroller dimensions: 17.3 x 23.6 x 26 inches

17.3 x 23.6 x 26 inches Car seat and stroller weight/height limits: 4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches

Best Handling: Chicco Corso LE Modular Travel System Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: With a sleek design, convenient extra features, and a stroller that maneuvers easily on almost any terrain, this is easy to use and grows with your child. But Take Note: This combo requires a separate attachment to get the car seat onto the stroller, so it cannot be attached or detached one-handed. This Chicco Corso travel system looks and feels more expensive than it is. It’s easy to use all around, and the stroller handles turns and various terrains extremely well. We really like the trendy design with the mixed colors and leather accents, but we’re even more impressed that installing the car seat base into the vehicle using the LATCH system only took us a few minutes. We had no problem attaching and detaching the car seat to the base with one hand, and throughout the process, each piece felt sturdy and secure. To detach, you simply pull up the lever and lift it out of the seat, and it doesn’t require any wiggling, like some other brands. The stroller also comes with several convenient features: It includes a cup holder, a removable handlebar for kids, and an extendable canopy for full sun coverage. Plus, the spacious cargo area holds a lot of stuff. We appreciate the simple one-handed fold (“It is awesome that this can be done with a baby on your hip at the same time,” one editor noted), and since the stroller stays upright when folded, it’ll stay cleaner than if it were lying down. Even when a loaded car seat is locked in and the cargo space is full, this travel system moves seamlessly. It did surprisingly well on almost every surface we drove it on; the only time we had a small issue was when going over a crumbling sidewalk. Otherwise, we’re impressed with its maneuverability. One thing to note is that this combo requires a separate piece to click the car seat into the stroller. While this attachment is included with your purchase, it does mean that you have to use two hands when you’re putting the car seat and stroller together, as well as when you’re connecting the car seat and base. The stroller grows with your child, with a comfortable toddler seat that can be used forwards or backwards, and you get a lot for the price. “It is everything I’d hope for in a car seat stroller combo and exceeded my expectations,” a tester raved. Price at time of publication: $600 The Details: Stroller weight: 18.7 pounds, 24.8 pounds with toddler seat

18.7 pounds, 24.8 pounds with toddler seat Car seat weight: 10 pounds for seat, 18.5 pounds with base

10 pounds for seat, 18.5 pounds with base Stroller dimensions: 34.5 x 24.8 x 42.8 inches

34.5 x 24.8 x 42.8 inches Car seat weight/height limits: 4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches

4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches Stroller age/weight limit: Not listed

Best for Growing Families: Graco Modes Nest2Grow Travel System Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: Intuitive installation and assembly make this one easy to put together, and it can convert into a double stroller if needed, making it ideal for families with two small children. But Take Note: It’s heavy and bulky, and doesn’t offer the smoothest ride. We also found it difficult to attach the car seat to the stroller, especially with a baby inside. What we really love about this Graco travel system is that it’s ideal for families with two small children. When you use the included infant car seat and toddler seat, this can easily convert into a double stroller. You can also separately purchase a bassinet attachment for an infant. Basically, this is a four-in-one stroller that truly grows alongside your family and can be used for years to come. Assembling the stroller and installing the car seat into its base is straightforward. We were able to assemble the stroller most of the way without looking at the instructions. While installing the car seat with the LATCH system is a breeze, the seat belt method was a little more difficult because the openings to thread the seat belt through are narrow. It was also tricky to remove the base from the car since you have to unhook the LATCH connectors, so it’s really best to keep the base in one spot. If you are going to be switching the car seat between cars, we don’t feel this is the best option. It’s easy to detach the car seat from the stroller since you just push a button on the back of the seat and lift it up. Attaching it, on the other hand, was more complicated, and it took us some practice to be able to smoothly position the car seat so it clicks into place. You have to adjust the seat to the exact right angle on the stroller, which makes us feel a little weary with a baby inside. The stroller offers a huge cargo area that holds a lot of gear, and its leather accents make it look more expensive than it is. We also like the adjustable handlebar and easy fold. However, it’s important to note that this travel system is heavy and bulky. Turning it when fully loaded was a challenge, and it requires a lot of effort to push. It’s not super portable and doesn’t glide as smoothly as we’d like due to its weight. Because of this, though the system feels super solid and protective. “Nothing can drive this tank off the road,” one editor said. “You feel like your baby is safe.” So if you don’t mind a bulky, heavy stroller, then this can be a good thing. The travel system’s biggest selling point, though, is that grows with your family: For an infant, you can use the included car seat or bassinet attachment (sold separately), and as your kid gets older, they can ride in the toddler seat. Or, you can convert it into a double stroller to accommodate siblings. Price at time of publication: $500 The Details: Stroller weight: 30.6 pounds

30.6 pounds Car seat weight: 7.5 pounds without base

7.5 pounds without base Stroller dimensions: 50.38 x 26.38 x 50.25 inches ‎

50.38 x 26.38 x 50.25 inches ‎ Car seat weight/height limits: 4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches

4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches Stroller age/weight limit: Up to 50 pounds

Best Compact: Evenflo Shyft DualRide Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: This one-piece option is compact and great for parents who are always on the go or want a space-saver, and it has a nice ride that makes it easy to push in different terrains. But Take Note: To remove the car seat from the stroller frame, it must be clicked into the car seat base. This isn’t intuitive, and it could be inconvenient for families on the go. Like the Doona, the Evenflo Shyft Dualride is more of a one-piece item: Once it’s out of the base, the car seat unfolds into a stroller, then folds back down again to go back into the base. This makes it a more compact option compared to the other two-piece travel systems since you don’t have to worry about storing a stroller when it’s not in use. This is a great option for parents who are always on the go and don’t want to have to deal with a bulkier stroller. Assembly is simple, as is installing the car seat base into your vehicle using the LATCH system. The easiest way to use this system is to remove the car seat from the base and unfold it into a stroller. Unlike the Doon, removing the actual car seat from the stroller base is possible (and necessary to adjust the straps), but it’s a complicated process: You can only do it when the entire set is attached to the base in the vehicle. So if you’re on the go and away from your car, you won’t be able to remove the infant carrier from the stroller frame, which isn’t an intuitive design. We found it mostly easy to attach and detach the car seat from the base—you just pull a white lever to release the seat and pop it back in when needed. A loud click confirms when it is secure to the base and a level indicator lets you know it’s in the right position. However, we did find that the wheels are a little wonky and have to be slightly adjusted to ensure everything locks into place. Folding and unfolding this into a stroller requires a little bit of a learning curve, but once figured out, it’s fairly simple. Folding it requires you to push the wheels down or apply some pressure, so while not entirely seamless, it’s also not extremely difficult. Overall, the stroller feels solid and sturdy, and the canopy is thick and durable. The handlebar is about an inch and a half taller than the Doona, which makes a difference. While we struggled a bit to get the stroller over sand, we otherwise found it to offer a smooth ride. One thing to point out is that we had trouble adjusting the belts in the car seat and adjusting the strap length. There is a tiny button you have to press on the bottom of the car seat to adjust or loosen the straps, and doing that with a baby in the seat is difficult (this is where you need to remove the infant carrier from the stroller base, which we struggled with). A nice touch is the sensor technology on the buckle that lets you know if they’re buckled in correctly or if the child is left unattended or in the seat for too long. This also comes with a removable carryall storage bag and a parent cup holder, which is a nice bonus. Price at time of publication: $549 The Details: Product weight: 29 pounds

29 pounds Stroller dimensions: 18 x 18 x 31 inches

18 x 18 x 31 inches Car seat/stroller weight/height limits: 3-35 pounds, up to 32 inches

Best for Your Money: Graco Modes Pramette Travel System Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Gracobaby.com Why We Like It: This is one of the most inexpensive travel systems out there, and it offers a smooth ride and plenty of storage space. We also love that it grows with your little one. But Take Note: We had a little trouble assembling the stroller. If you want a travel system but don’t want to spend a lot, this Graco system is your best option. We found that it works just as well as other more expensive travel systems and looks nice, too, making it an excellent value. While we did have a little trouble assembling the stroller, installing the car seat base into the vehicle using the LATCH system is a simple process that only took us a few moments. The car seat felt secure when we were done, and it’s fairly lightweight at just about 10 pounds. Attaching the car seat to the base is a breeze: Just pop it in without much force, and a clicking noise lets you know it’s stable. (There’s no need to break a sweat adjusting it to an odd angle, like some other options.) We found detaching the car seat slightly more tricky, as you need to press a button on the base that is nearly buried under the canopy. But, the seat pops right in and out of the stroller and clicks when it’s in securely. To detach it from the stroller, you push a lever on the back of the seat up, which we were able to do one-handed. We could attach the toddler seat one-handed as well, but detaching it requires two hands. As far as the design of the stroller, we’re impressed with the quality. While the fabric isn’t the most luxe, it gets the job done and is nice enough. The cargo area is pretty big and holds a lot of items, and we appreciate the extra features, like a phone holder and cup holder. Folding it is easy, but not something that can be done one-handed. The canopy is easy to adjust and the toddler seat can recline and face forwards or backwards, but we do wish the handlebar was adjustable. The stroller offers a very smooth ride and was easy to navigate around corners and through narrow spaces. It is also pretty lightweight, and even when loaded with a child and items, it was easy to maneuver and didn’t feel much harder than when it was empty. Overall, you get a lot for a reasonable price. “My baby doesn’t wake up when I take him in and out of the car to the stroller, and I can put it together and apart by myself so quickly that my 5-year-old doesn’t get impatient,” our tester reported. It checks most of the boxes at a budget-friendly price. Price at time of publication: $330 The Details: Stroller weight: 20.9 pounds

20.9 pounds Car seat weight: 9.8 pounds without base

9.8 pounds without base Stroller dimensions: 23.5 x 34.5 x 44.75 inches

23.5 x 34.5 x 44.75 inches Car seat weight/height limits: 4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches

4-35 pounds, up to 32 inches Stroller age/weight limit: Up to 50 pounds