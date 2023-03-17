To ensure the safety of everyone who uses the step stool, check the manufacturer’s weight recommendations and age requirements. Consider other helpful features, like anti-slip material on the base and surface, while thinking of where the step stool will be used, such as the bathroom or kitchen. We evaluated all of these factors (as well as the overall aesthetics of the stool) when testing step stools for kids in the real world before in order to name the best ones to give little bodies a boost.

Regardless of where you use the step stool, there are a couple of safety reminders to follow. “Always place step stools on the ground to avoid falls,” says Whitney Casares, MD, MPH, pediatrician, author of “The Working Mom Blueprint,” and founder of Modern Mommy Doc. “They should never be placed on an elevated surface.”

As kids grow more independent , a step stool can become a valuable tool around the house to promote their newfound freedom. Being able to grab a book from a high shelf, reach the faucet to brush their teeth, use the potty, or help in the kitchen are all wonderful milestones for kids . To find the best step stools for kids, parents on our team (and their children, ranging in age from 16 months to 8 years old) put 26 of them through multiple tests at home, evaluating their stability, adjustability, design, and overall value.

Best Overall: BabyBjörn Step Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon

Why We Like It: The rubber edging provides stability on the ground and it comes in seven colors, so it's likely to match your existing decor. But Take Note: It does not fold or adjust. With its stability, durable material, and solid design, the BabyBjörn Step Stool is a top performer in every single aspect of our test, which is why it’s our top pick. We love the rubber bottom edging that keeps the step stool in place while in use, and the grippy material on the top to prevent little feet from sliding off. The anti-slip surface provides traction when youngsters stomp their feet and fidget atop it—it doesn't move or feel unstable. Plus, the plastic material is easy to clean with a damp cloth or by simply rinsing in the sink. The compact shape and low weight of the step stool (1.2 pounds) make it effortless to move around from room to room, even for a busy toddler. We also like that it's small enough to fit in under-sink cabinets when you're not using it, although the soothing pastel colors aren't an eyesore if you need to keep it out in the open. The only downside we found with the BabyBjörn Step Stool is the lack of adjustability—if that's a sticking point for you, we recommend the Skip Hop Large Double-Up Step Stool, which is actually two stools in one that can be stacked for added height. Overall the BabyBjörn is a really durable, lightweight, and easy to clean step stool. We think it's safe and sturdy for the littlest members of your family. Price at time of publication: $30 The Details: Dimensions: ‎4.7 x 12.1 x 9.4 inches

Best Adjustable: Skip Hop Large Double-Up Step Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Why We Like It: It's actually two stools that can be stacked like stairs. And they nest together for more compact storage. But Take Note: While it's sturdy enough for kids, it does give a little bit when adults stood on it. The Skip Hop Double-Up is the only option on our list that converts from one step stool to two. A smaller step stool connects to a bigger one to create a sturdy two-step stool, and everything separates easily if you’d instead like to use them as two separate step stools. What really sets this step stool apart from the rest on our list is that that the two stools function separately from one another—you don't have to use them in the stacked configuration (unlike the other two-step stool design on this list, the Melissa & Doug Step Stool). It's great if you have two kids at different ages and heights who need a boost at the same time (for instance, when they're both brushing their teeth). This step stool is stable and secure thanks to non-slip grip on the base. It doesn't move or shift when kids stand on it (and we found it to be equally stable under both younger and older kids). But if you want a step stool that can be used by every family member and not just your children, it's important to note that this stool did give a little when adults used it to reach a tall shelf in the kitchen. We never felt like we could break the stool (it has a 250-pound weight capacity), but it just didn't feel as stable under adults as it did for kids. The step stool has a simple gray design that won’t feel like an eyesore in the bathroom, though it’s not exactly a conversation piece. We like that it's lightweight and has a slot in the top for easy portability from one room to the next or to take it in and out of storage. Plus, the nesting design saves space when storing both step stools. At $22, we think this stool is a steal for the features you gain in return. Price at time of publication: $22 The Details: Dimensions: 13.25 x 8.5 x 10.25 inches (large step stool) and 10.37 x 6 x 10.25 inches (small step stool)

Best Stability: OXO Tot Step Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: The anti-slip top and rubber base make for a stable and secure stool. But Take Note: It may be too short for kitchen use and for smaller children. With its grippy pattern on the surface and non-slip base, the OXO Tot Step Stool provides a stable spot for toddlers who need a little boost. It took one 2-year-old a couple times using it to really get used to it and find their balance, but after that they had no trepidation or concerns stepping on it. And, thanks to it's low-profile and 200-pound weight limit, adults felt completely comfortable using it as well. Like most of the step stools on this list, the OXO is a fixed, single height stool. It's most similar in design and size to our best overall pick, but with one feature the the BabyBjörn Step Stool doesn't have—notches on the sides of the stool for even easier portability between rooms. We like that it's made of a thick and durable plastic that makes cleaning it a breeze. Thanks to its small footprint and low profile, it doesn't take up much space. It's lightweight enough that it won't feel like a chore to take it in and out of it's spot should you need to use it regularly and stow it. At 7 inches tall, it's short enough to allow cabinet doors to open above it and great for giving kids a boost when they're brushing their teeth or washing their hands. But it might not be tall enough for younger or shorter kids. If you want something taller or with more steps, we recommend the Skip Hop Double-Up Step Stool or the Pillowfort Double Step Stool. Price at time of publication: $23 The Details: Dimensions: 10.1 x 13.8 x 7.1 inches

Best Non-Slip: Joovy StepTool Step Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: Between the wide base and grippy feet, this is a stable and secure stool that won't wobble on you (or your little one). But Take Note: Like most picks on our list, there's no way to fold or collapse it for more compact storage. There’s a reason the Joovy Step Stool earned our best non-slip option: A grippy material covers the whole standing surface. This Joovy stool also features non-slip material on the bottom of the wide base, which we like because provides some welcome security the littlest feet. And with a 300-pound weight limit, it's also one of the safest choices on our list for adults, too (other stools have 200- and 250-pound weight capacities). At 6.25 inches tall, it's one of the shorter stools on our list. While it works great for helping toddlers and young children reach the sink for hand washing and brushing their teeth, we sometimes wish it was taller or had a second step to make it even more functional. But we do like the oval shape—it's a nice departure from the more rectangular shapes on our picks from Skip Hop and West Elm. And it's plastic, compact design won't distract from your decor. The only real complaint we have for this stool is that it doesn't fold, which could make it challenging to transport on family vacations or overnight stays at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. If that's an important feature for you, we recommend the ACSTEP or Utopia Fold step stools, both of which fold into themselves for more compact storage. Price at time of publication: $32 The Details: Dimensions: 15 x 10.5 x 6.25 inches

Best Wood: ECR4Kids Sit or Step Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Why We Like It: The multipurpose design is thoughtful and innovative, and the all-wood construction is reliably sturdy. But Take Note: This stool bills itself as a 2-in-1 model, but you have to decide when you assemble if you want to use it in sit mode or standing mode. Once it's built, it's built. If you want a sturdy wooden stool, this is the pick for you. We like that it’s made from high-quality wood, and has a special seal on the wood and protective feet that prevents scratching and sliding. We also like that this step stool has an innovative design and can be used as either a small seat or a step, depending on which way the top piece is assembled onto the base. But the 2-in-1 marketing for this stool is a bit misleading: the only problem with the design is that you can't switch between the seat or step without having to take it apart and assemble it with tools. We were pretty disappointed that switching from sit to stand wasn't an easier transition. If you care about aesthetics and like the look of natural wood, you'll appreciate the design of this stool—it doesn't feel overly kid-specific, which we really like. Plus, the two built-in handles on each side make moving it around easy. And the base has a little shelf area where you could easily store potty training books, bath toys, or other items. While the $70 cost isn’t budget-friendly for all families, we think the high quality of the wood and overall design makes it a fair price. Plus, it fits in nicely with any home decor. Price at time of publication: $70 The Details: Dimensions: 15.3 x 15 x 10 or 13.2 inches (depends on design option)

Best Character: Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Bathroom Step Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: If Paw Patrol is always on a roll at your house, then the brightly themed design of this stool is sure to be a hit! But Take Note: It can be difficult to nudge with your foot. No job is too big for this adorable Paw Patrol step stool. If, like the kids who tested this stool, your child is in their Paw Patrol phase, then this stool will inspire many washed hands and brushed teeth. Don't let the bright colors and themed sticker on the front fool you—this is a quality stool with many features you can find from our best overall pick. It has a grippy top surface to keep little feet from sliding, and has grips on the bottom of the four corners to keep it firmly in place. In fact, sometimes it was a little too firmly in place. At time we found it difficult to nudge with just a foot, if that's how you move your stool around. Luckily, it has two holes on each side of the stool to make it easy for toddlers and adults to pick it up and move it around. And speaking of moving it around, we like that at 1 pound it's lightweight enough for youngsters to put it away once they're done using it. The curved edge on the inside of the stool is a nice touch that made it easy to fit around the base of a sink (if you have a pedestal), or against the base of the toilet. One of the only downsides of this stool, however, is that at 5.25 inches tall, it's on the shorter side. Some younger or shorter children may still need to stand on their tippy toes in order to reach the sink—especially at taller counters. You can’t beat the $14 price tag on this step stool, especially if you have a Paw Patrol admirer under your roof. We think it's sturdy and portable, and is stable enough that adults and older children can use it safely as well. Price at time of publication: $14 The Details: Dimensions: ‎4.7 x 12.1 x 9.4 inches

Best Cute Design: Bumbo Step Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The colorful and whimsical design will be a hit with kids, while the grippy surface and feet will give parents and caregivers peace of mind. But Take Note: The design isn't as subtle as some of our other picks. The adorable Bumbo Step Stool resembles an elephant’s foot, but you don’t need to worry about it going anywhere. We found that its slip-resistant surface and base (the elephant’s toenails) provided a stable spot to stand, even for a kid in socks. Weighing barely over 1 pound, the step stool is lightweight enough for our kids to carry, and the two holes in each side allowed for easy pick-up. The only downside is that it's simply not adjustable; it's a single fixed height of 6.5 inches tall. It’s recommended for children ages 18 months up to 3 years old, which is fine, since the elephant design may not appeal to older kids or adults. The Bumbo Step Stool is $20 and available in 10 vibrant or neutral colors, making it an affordable step stool for many families. Price at time of publication: $20 The Details: Dimensions: 15.16 x 11.22 x 6.5 inches

Best Folding: ACSTEP Folding Step Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: With a folding design and 300-pound weight limit, this is a useful stool for adults and children. But Take Note: We found that kids needed an adult to help them unfold it. Lightweight, foldable, and sturdy, this step stool is ideal for taking on the go or saving space at home. We like that it could easily fold up and be tucked away behind furniture or in a cabinet. In addition, we found the carrying handles further added to this stool's portability, making it a great option for travel and small spaces alike. Once unfolded, the step stool proved true to its 300-pound weight limit with great stability. There were no issues with the step stool moving or slipping, and white grippy polka dots on the top provide traction for feet. The step stool doesn’t adjust, but during our test a toddler was able to find other ways to use it as their family traveled in an RV: as a chair on the ground or as a driver’s seat booster (only during stops, of course!) The only flaw in the design is that toddlers need help to flatten the top from its folded position (however, it is light enough for a toddler to carry easily!). Despite that drawback, we don't think you can get much bette Price at time of publication: $13 The Details: Dimensions: 8.5 x 11.25 x 9 inches

Best Basic: Melissa & Doug Step Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: The wood design fits in with decor and provides a slip-free surface (even when wearing socks!). But Take Note: Assembly is required. Toymakers Melissa and Doug created a step stool for kids that’s sturdy and stylish. While assembly is required, it's easy to put together and didn’t come with many complicated pieces. Once assembled, the step stool is stable, doesn't slide on wood or tile flooring, and is slip-free—even when used with socks, despite a lack of anti-slip material. Impressively, we never once had concerns about this stool tipping over. Once assembled, you can’t adjust the height of this stool—but that's also true of nearly every other stool on this list. And where height is concerned, the two levels of this stool provided the perfect lift for kids to wash their hands at the sink. The nearly 14-inch height allows children ages 3 and up, and weighing up to 100 pounds, to reach items. There’s also a cutout under the top step to make carrying it easier. While it is priced higher than many other stools, Melissa and Doug is a well-known, trusted toy company. And the step stool’s durable wood is available in several finishes, like natural, white, or gray, to fit in with any home decor. Price at time of publication: $65 The Details: Dimensions: 18 x 16.75 x 2.5 inches

Best Learning Tower: Little Partners Learning Tower Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Kohls.com Why We Like It: With a high weight limit (250 pounds) and safety rails, this is a great choice for kids who love to help out in the kitchen. But Take Note: Since it's a learning tower, it's bulkier than a traditional step stool. Whether your child loves to lend a helping hand or is simply curious, a learning tower puts them at the right height to reach counters and high tables. While a learning tower may be a larger investment than a step stool, it has safety rails that allow kids to climb up and down, and to prevent falls while they “work.” It’s important to note that we did not test this learning tower, but it certainly deserves a spot on our list with its solid wood construction. It's super sturdy with a 250-pound weight limit and has a safe, non-toxic finish. It has a larger footprint than other options (and doesn't fold or collapse down), so it's better for bigger kitchens with space to spare. Price at time of publication: $200 The Details: Dimensions: 33.1 x 23.1 x 38.0 inches

Best Budget Learning Tower: Simplay3 Toddler Tower Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Wayfair Why We Like It: This learning tower has three different height settings and is more lightweight than wooden learning towers. But Take Note: The lower weight capacity (60 pounds) mean it's not the safest choice for older children. We did not test this pick on our list, but it’s a great alternative to wood learning towers. The rubber anti-skid feet keep the tower in place, and the multiple height settings allow it to adjust with your growing child. However, it has a 60-pound weight limit, so it may not work for bigger kids. Price at time of publication: $90 The Details: Dimensions: 18 x 16.5 x 34.5 inches

Best Color: B.spaces by Battat Peek-A-Boost Kids Step Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The whimsical and colorful design is eye catching without being an eyesore. But Take Note: Assembly is required. The whimsical color and design of this kids' step stool is a breath of fresh air in a sea of white and gray plastic stools. Even though it's a children's step stool, we thought it wouldn't look out of place in other rooms of the house. The wooden steps feature fun bubble-like patterns, while the sides of the step stool are light mint green (also available in ivory) and have built-in handles. We tested this step stool, recommended for ages 2 and up, with four children, ages 3 to 8, and it felt sturdy and stable with each child. However, while the step stool worked great for the kids, it wasn’t as sturdy for adults with its 154-pound weight limit. The biggest drawback of this step stool is the assembly process, which required a second person to hold the pieces (16 total) in place. However, it’s an affordable step stool, and considering how stylish is, and stable it's been since we began testing, we think it's a solid choice for families that want a little more pizzazz from their step stools. Price at time of publication: $25 The Details: Dimensions: 14.5 x 13 x 10.9 inches

Best for Bathrooms: IKEA Forsiktig Children’s Stool Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Ikea Why We Like It: The basic design never feels wobbly or unstable. But Take Note: May be too short for some kids (or those trying to reach tall countertops). The IKEA Forsiktig Step Stool is a great budget option that we recommend for use during potty training, hand-washing, and tooth-brushing, because it’s so light, sturdy, and easy to clean. The step stool weighs less than 1 pound and is plenty sturdy, with grippy material on the bottom and top for extra security. It never once felt wobble or unstable since we began testing it. This step stool has a basic design, with a small curve that fits nicely against a toilet, but it was a bit too short for a 2-year-old to reach the sink faucet and soap. While it's hard to find a good adjustable height step stool, we did wish the height was adjustable on this one so the toddler could have access more easily. For less than $10, it's hard to find a better bargain. Plus, the grippy material is colorful and fun for However, the grippy material was colorful and bright on the plus side, and the step stool isn’t overpriced, earning 5 out of 5 stars for its overall value. Price at time of publication: $8 The Details: Dimensions: 14 x 9.5 x 5 inches

