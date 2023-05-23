The 2023 Parents Best Skin Care for Kids Awards

Our annual Parents Best Skin Care for Kids Awards have arrived!

When it comes to your child’s skin care routine, being picky is necessary. Whether you’re bathing your baby or helping your teen navigate their first breakout, the skin care you choose for your family should be safe, effective, and budget-friendly—not to mention gentle enough for little bodies and growing tweens and teens. And after all, skin is our largest organ. That’s why we’ve made it our job to search high and low for the latest and greatest of skin care for your family.

Our 2023 Parents Best Skin Care for Kids Awards were carefully chosen by our panel of experts and editors. The editorial team reviewed 200 products submitted by brands, narrowing the list down to 60 favorites for our experts to test and assess. The final 22 winners you see here were chosen based on quality, safety and accessibility. Ultimately, the winners stood out on the shelf because they work, so you can feel confident in your choices on your next shopping trip.

Meet Our Panel of Expert Judges Latanya Bejamin, MD, FAD Dermatologist for Children and Mothers Dr. Laura Scott Pregnancy, Postpartum and Pediatric Skin Amelia Edelman Senior Editorial Director, Parents Wendy L. Hunter, MD Pediatrician Yamel Belen, RN Registered Nurse and Doula

Winners: Best for Babies

Best Shampoo & Body Wash: NOW Baby Gentle Baby Shampoo & Wash in Calming Lavender

Courtesy of Now Baby

Bath time? More like spa time. Gently cleanse your baby’s delicate skin and hair with a nourishing blend of plant-based ingredients like calendula and chamomile. The NOW Baby Gentle Baby Shampoo & Wash in Calming Lavender will get your little one nice and clean without stripping essential moisture, and the lavender aroma soothes and calms the senses.

$8.97, 8 fl oz

Best Ointment: Proudly All Over Balm

Courtesy of Proudly

This multitasking All Over Balm will become a mainstay in your baby care routine—and you might even steal some for yourself too! Founded by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Proudly’s All Over Balm is a versatile balm made with rich mango butter and jojoba to soothe dryness and irritation anywhere and everywhere.

$6.99, 2 oz

Best Scalp and Body Oil: Vivvi & Bloom 2-in-1 Scalp & Body Massage Oil

Courtesy of Vivvi & Bloom

If your baby is dealing with dry, flaky scalp, also called cradle cap, reach for this naturally derived 2-in-1 Scalp & Body Massage Oil to help moisturize the scalp and loosen flakes. Sunflower and coconut oils nourish even the most sensitive skin; simply wash baby’s hair, then apply a bit of oil. Massage in and let it sit, then gently comb or brush the flakes. This versatile oil can also be used on the body for a relaxing massage.

$9.98, 4 fl oz

Best Baby Sunscreen: Kiss My Face Baby Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Courtesy of Kiss My Face

Start good sun habits early with this gentle mineral sunscreen formulated for infants' skin. It’s ultra-gentle but provides powerful protection with broad-spectrum SPF 50, keeping baby’s skin shielded from the rays. Kiss My Face Baby Mineral Sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, hypoallergenic, and tear- and fragrance-free, making it a perfect choice for your beach bag.

$15.99, 4 fl oz

Best Diaper Ointment: Bepanthen Nappy Care Ointment

Courtesy of Bepanthen

If your baby is prone to diaper rash, you know how stressful it can be to find a cream that solves the problem and keeps it from happening again. Enter Bepanthen Nappy Care Ointment, a simple but effective diaper ointment with vitamin B5 to repair the skin barrier and protect from diaper rash.

$9.71, 1.1 oz

Best Bubble Bath: Honest Company Bubble Bath

Courtesy of Honest

This natural, organic bubble bath doesn’t skimp on bubbles. In fact, it’s one of the foamiest around! Honest Company’s Bubble Bath is made with gentle, skin-softening chamomile extract and aloe, and is infused with natural essential oils, not artificial fragrances. Choose from four different (but equally fun) varieties: fragrance-free Sensitive; Nourish with sweet almond oil; Calm with lavender; and Refresh with a citrus and vanilla aroma.

$12.99, 12 fl oz

Best Eczema Cream: Mustela Stelatopia+ Lipid-Replenishing Cream

Courtesy of Mustela

Ultra-dry, eczema-prone skin requires specialized care, and Mustela's Stelatopia+ Lipid-Replenishing Cream delivers. The 99% naturally derived formula moisturizes and nourishes skin for up to 24 hours and is dermatologist and pediatrician-tested for newborns, babies, and toddlers dealing with dryness and eczema.

$22, 5.07 fl oz



Winners: Best for Kids

Best Shampoo & Conditioner: Aveeno Kids 2-in-1 Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner

Courtesy of Aveeno Kids

Busy kids need a shampoo that can get their hair super-clean without irritating their scalp and skin, and Aveeno’s 2-in-1 formula delivers. This tear-free, hypoallergenic duo made with oat extract cleanses, hydrates, and detangles hair to make sudsing up (and post-bath brushing) more fun.

$8.69, 12 fl oz

Best Face Cleanser: Tubby Todd Best Face

Courtesy Tubby Todd

Get your tween started on a skin care routine early with Tubby Todd’s Best Face Wash, a gel-to-foam cleanser to balance and clarify congested skin. This gentle cleanser is formulated with naturally derived ingredients like willow bark extract (a natural alternative to salicylic acid) to deeply cleanse pores without stressing out developing skin.

$16, 4.2 fl oz

Best 2-in-1 Cleansing Bar: Mustela Shampoo & Body Cleansing Bar

Courtesy of Mustela

If you’re a bar soap family, don’t miss out on Mustela’s versatile Shampoo & Body Cleansing Bar, a nourishing, double-tasking cleanser that skimps on packaging, not on suds. Olive and avocado oil nourish skin and hair and leave kids and grown-ups feeling clean from head to toe. Oh, and it’s fragrance-free, vegan, biodegradable, and comes in 100% recyclable packaging too! (For kids ages 3+.)

$10.50, 2.64 oz / 75 g

Best Deodorant: Tubby Todd Deo Stick

Courtesy of Tubby Todd

There comes a time in every child’s life where they might be interested in wearing deodorant, but grown-up products can be too heavily fragranced and intense for young kids and tweens. Soften the transition and reduce body odor with a sensitive skin-friendly aluminum-free deodorant made for kids 6+. Tubby Todd’s Deo Stick absorbs wetness and helps block odor-causing bacteria and has a subtle but yummy citrus vanilla scent that kids will love.

$15, 1.8 Oz. / 51 g

Best Sunscreen Lotion: La-Roche Posay Anthelios SPF 50 Kids Gentle Lotion Sunscreen

Courtesy of La Roche-Posay

Sunscreen shouldn’t be a struggle; your kids have to wear it every day, so it’s best to find a formula that works for your family. La-Roche Posay Anthelios Kids Sunscreen is formulated for kids’ skin and provides powerful sun protection for face and body with SPF 50. It’s lightweight, water-resistant, and comfortable for kids to wear when they’re jumping in the pool, adventuring on the playground, riding bikes with their friends, and everything in between. Bonus points for no white cast!

$32.99, 6.7 fl oz

Best Mineral Sunscreen: Pipette Baby Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Courtesy of Pipette

Pipette Baby’s Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen may be formulated for babies, but you and your older kids will love it too.This lightweight, gentle mineral sunscreen is formulated to shield children’s skin while moisturizing and calming. Parents and peds especially like it for it’s ability to blend into different skin tones easily. Pipette’s proprietary sugarcane-derived squalane moisturizes and balances skin while non-nano zinc oxide protects skin of all ages from UVA/UVB rays.

$13.50, 4 fl oz

Best Sunscreen Stick: Sun Bum Kids Clear Sunscreen Face Stick

Courtesy of Sun Bum

When it comes to keeping your kids protected from the sun’s rays, convenience is key. This face stick from Sun Bum provides broad spectrum SPF 50 protection on both wet and dry skin, so you can swipe it on as soon as they hop out of the pool or before they head out to play. The best part? Your kids will want to do it all by themselves.

$12.99, 0.5 oz / 15 g

Best Itch Relief: All Better Co. Don't Scratch That Pen

Courtesy of All Better Co.

Stop bug bites and other irritations before they become a problem with All Better Co.'s Don't Scratch That Pen, perfect for tossing into backpacks, beach bags, and camping gear in case itchies arise. The formula includes 20 mg of premium grade hemp-derived, family-friendly CBD to soothe the skin, plus jojoba, oat kernel, and coconut oil to protect, heal, and hydrate itchy spots.

$15, 0.1 fl oz



Winners: Best for Teens

Best Foaming Cleanser: The Ordinary Glucoside Foaming Cleanser

Courtesy of The Ordinary

Despite what TikTok hauls may tell you, a teen’s skin care routine should be simple and easy to stick to. The Ordinary’s Glucoside Foaming Cleanser is the ideal first step for all skin types, as it cleanses dirt, oil, makeup, and impurities without stressing out skin.

$12.50, 5.07 fl oz

Best Plant-Based Cleanser: RALLY Face Cleanser

Courtesy of Rally

For a plant-based approach to cleansing, try RALLY’s Face Cleanser, which cleanses and strengthens skin both AM and PM. The creamy gel with plant proteins and antioxidants washes away troublemaking sweat and oil, keeping pores clean, and skin feeling balanced and breakout-free.

$23.50 (w/ subscription), 6 fl oz

Best 3-in-1 Cleansing Bar: Snow Fox Skincare Three in One Hair, Face & Body Bar

Courtesy of Snow Fox Skin Care

If your teen is trying to reduce their carbon footprint, introduce them to Snow Fox Skincare's Three in One Hair, Face, and Body Bar. It’s formulated with Australian botanicals like vetiver oil and sandalwood to do it all: cleanse, hydrate, clarify, and soften skin and hair. Done and done.

$26, 2.8 oz / 80 g

Best Face Serum: Honest Beauty Daily Green Juice Antioxidant Super Serum

Courtesy of Honest

Help your teen’s skin glow like they just drank all the kale with Honest Beauty’s Daily Green Juice Antioxidant Super Serum, a budget-friendly serum that doesn’t feel complicated or intimidating. It’s formulated with fruit and vegetable extracts, buzzy skin care hero niacinamide, green tea extract, and two kinds of hyaluronic acid for dewy, bouncy, more visibly even-toned skin—perfect for teens who are interested in expanding their skin care horizons.

$24.99, 1 fl oz

Best Sunscreen: CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30 for Face & Body

Courtesy of Cerave

Teach your teen to practice safe sun habits and they’ll thank you for it later! CeraVe, a beloved drugstore line frequently recommended by dermatologists, changed the game with its Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen that protects skin from the sun but blends in beautifully. It easily pairs with makeup and feels weightless on the skin, not sticky, heavy, or greasy.

$17.99, 3 fl oz

Best Sunscreen for Melanated Skin: Black Girl Sunscreen

Courtesy of Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen was created by a woman of color for people of color to ensure all skin is adequately protected from the sun. This moisturizing sunscreen provides SPF 30 protection and is water resistant up to 80 minutes, and the ultra sheer formula glides onto skin and dries down clear with no white cast. Plant-powered ingredients like avocado, jojoba, and cacao work together to moisturize, protect, and visibly even skin tone.

$15.99, 3 fl oz

Best All Body Wipes: 1SAVES20 on the go refresh wipes

Courtesy of 1SAVES20

Freshen up when, where, and how you need it with eco-friendly biodegradable wipes that can easily be tossed in a backpack or gym bag. 1SAVES20's Refresh Wipes are made with charcoal extract and salicylic acid to cleanse skin and body of sweat, dirt, and odor, perfect for busy teens shuttling between school, sports, and other activities.

$12.99 (2-pack, 15 wipes per pack)

