Sandboxes are classic way to occupy the kids with amazing hands-on activities and sensory stimulation. In addition to sparking their active imaginations, kids’ sandboxes offer the opportunity for pretend play and strengthen problem-solving and motor skills. Not to mention simply getting outside to soak up some sun and fresh air!



But before the fun can begin, you need to shop for a model that best suits your child’s age range and play preferences, as well as your backyard space. Consider additional features, like a secure lid to keep animals and insects out of the sand.

When you've installed and filled your box (with play sand instead of builder’s sand because it’s already been properly sifted and cleaned), your work won't quite be over. To maintain it, regularly sift debris and disinfect the sandbox’s wall to ensure your children are playing in a hygienic environment. If anyone has been sitting in the sand with a dirty diaper, it’s best to change the sand completely. If the sand is wet from weather or playtime, make sure it has dried completely before your child digs into the sand again.



In order to share the scoop on the coolest backyard sandboxes, we researched more than 30 products on the market to find the best options. We also reviewed guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on sandbox safety and how to keep a sandbox clean. When reviewing products, we considered design, features, size, assembly, age recommendations, sandbox safety, and overall value. From big to small and classic to canopied, these are the best sandboxes for kids to deliver hours of entertainment.

