To choose the best rotating car seats based on the above criteria, we asked parents on our staff to test them in the real world, trusting these gadgets with their own children. As more seats enter the market, we’ll be testing the newest and adding them here, too.

Aside from this “why didn’t someone make it sooner?” feature, you still need to consider other aspects when shopping for a rotating car seat. Decide whether you want a car seat for a specific stage (i.e. infant, toddler) or a convertible car seat that not only rotates but can be used from newborn through preschool age and up to the booster seat years . You want something easy to use, durable, easy to clean, and comfortable for the kid. You should also consider how easily you can install it into your car. If you’re struggling with that, De’Ayera Glover, a child passenger safety technician with Dayton Children’s Hospital, reminds parents and caregivers that they can often visit a car seat inspection center for assistance.

A rotating car seat sits on a base that turns, either 360 degrees or 180 degrees. This style of convertible car seat might seem like a frivolous buy, but if you’ve ever faced off against a baby that refuses to cooperate when you’re trying to buckle them in (or have a newborn who can’t support themselves), you’ll know that this feature is worth its weight in gold. Rather than angling you and your baby into the car while bent over awkwardly trying to buckle them in from the side, you simply rotate the seat to face the door, put your baby into it, buckle them, and then rotate it back to a rear- or forward-facing position, depending on your child’s age and weight.

As much as we all know they’re necessary for safety, standard car seats can be tricky to maneuver, especially when you have a wriggling baby or toddler in your hands. That’s why we’re kind of amazed that rotating car seats didn’t come on the market until recently, and why we decided to test all the seats currently on the market to find the top six that are not just rated safe but are also easy to use in real-world conditions.

Yet, the Emme model does carry a few design flaws. First, activating the rotating mechanism one-handed can be a herculean task. Our tester struggled to do this one-handed while holding her toddler and felt it created a safety issue. With cars passing by in a public parking lot, she disliked having her toddler stand by the car while she had to use two hands to spin the car seat. Additionally, parents with compact cars might have an uphill battle during installation. You have to install the base first separate from the car seat—which is still attached by a wire. Even though our tester has a Volvo XC60, a midsize SUV, she and her husband had to remove their other car seat to make space for the dangling Emme car seat during the installation process. Also note that this is one of the heavier car seats, with a frame that weighs 39.3 pounds.

Other standard features include a 10-position headrest and harness adjustment, along with a five-position recline in the rear-facing mode. The frame also comes with built-in harness holders to keep the straps out of the way while getting your kid in and out of the car seat. There are also two removable, machine-washable cup holders with an open design that can fit bottles or sippy cups with handles. The removable infant insert is also machine washable.

The seat has a visual indicator that you can watch change from red to green when you’ve properly tightened the seat belt during installation. Red means that it’s too loose, and green means it’s just right. This was a breakout feature for our tester, who loved the peace of mind it gave her.

Maxi-Cosi 360-degree rotating car seat model sits in the middle range for cost, yet offers plenty of features that make it competitive. It can shift between rear-facing, front-facing harness, and high-back booster seat layouts, with support from birth (as small as 5 pounds) to a maximum weight capacity of 100 pounds and height of 52 inches.

But Take Note: Rotating the seat might require two hands for some people—which can be a problem if you’re trying to juggle a wriggly baby and position the car seat simultaneously.

Why We Like It: It has an indicator that shows when the seat belts have been tightened properly, making this a fairly goof-proof solution for busy parents.

However, we can’t ignore the glaring issue that this car seat—while durable and well-built—is limiting. With a maximum weight capacity of 40 pounds, this is well below the 100 to 120-pound industry standard for many convertible car seats. You only get support for two modes, rear- and front-facing with harnesses, without a booster mode. Meanwhile, our tester felt that this wasn’t the most intuitive to install. The entire process took her 20 minutes, including time spent watching a Youtube video to understand the process.

Nice add-ons like Greenguard Gold certified fabric give you peace of mind if you’re concerned about off-gassing or questionable chemicals on anything that touches your baby. The fabric seat, harness covers, and newborn inserts are machine washable for easy clean-up.

You’ll get full 360-degree rotation, two dishwasher-safe cup holders, and an insert that creates a secure fit for tiny newborn passengers. A breakout feature that we didn’t see on very many other rotating car seats is the magnetic buckle holders. Connect the buckles to these while you’re getting your baby in and out of the car, and skip the frustration of dislodging a buckle from under a wriggly baby. Another common feature includes the 10-position recline, five each for rear and front-facing harness positions.

Nuna is a baby gear brand that is considered one of the top options on the market. While definitely in the splurge category, the firm is known for well-built car seats, strollers, and more. The Revv rotating convertible car seat is designed to accommodate newborns from 5 pounds up to preschoolers that are max 40 pounds and 43 inches tall.

But Take Note: Given the price, the limited weight and height capacity of 40 pounds and 43 inches, plus no on-board level to verify it’s properly installed in your car makes this a pricey yet value-limited splurge.

Why We Like It: Its 360-degree rotation means you can easily use this in forward and rear-facing modes. Plus, a magnetic buckle holder keeps the harness straps out of the way so you’re not fishing them out from under your baby after you get them into the seat.

The City Turn is a tad limited when you compare it head-to-head against other rotating car seats. First, its maximum capacity is 65 pounds—as opposed to the 100 to 120-pound maximum capacity found with many competitors— because there’s no booster seat configuration. Finally, you only get a 180-degree turning radius. It’s one of the most expensive options on our list, so we wish it had a bit more longevity.

We love this seat’s sturdy design, and our testing parent said that getting her baby in and out of it has been a breeze. “Once the base is installed, it is very secure and doesn’t move from side to side,” she said. The seat has very clear slots with locking mechanisms for installation, and access is even easier for rear-facing mode with the seat rotated out of the way. Other key takeaways include 10 headrest positions and five reclining options, a dishwasher-safe cup holder, and a machine-washable cover. (That last bit came in handy after our kid tester threw up in her seat. The cover went through the wash and only shows faint signs of a stain but has no smell.) Our tester was frustrated that there’s only one cup holder rather than the two most convertible car seats come with, and she struggled to figure out how to remove the cup holder so they could wash it.

Baby Jogger is best known for its durable strollers that let you run through town without jostling your bundle of joy too much. The City Turn Rotating Convertible Car Seat is this brand’s answer to a versatile car seat design that’s all about comfort for caregivers and kids. In particular, the brand prominently promotes its moisture-wicking material which is supposed to ensure that your little one isn’t overheating while you’re getting from point A to point B.

But Take Note: Rotation is only supported when the car seat is installed in the rear-facing mode. This seat also has no booster seat stage.

Why We Like It: The adjustable crotch buckle positioning means this car seat legitimately grows with your baby. Meanwhile, a sturdy build ensures that the seat isn’t wobbling even when it’s installed in your car.

Another area where the Turn2Me car seat underperforms compared to our top pick is in installation. The 17-minute installation time is relatively slow, especially compared to other Graco models we’ve installed in under 10 minutes, even when converting to a new stage. At least with a convertible car seat, you may not have to reinstall it frequently.

Our tester did love the easy one-handed swivel mechanism that supported them seamlessly getting their little one in and out of the car seat, along with the built-in levels to confirm that she properly installed the seat in her car. Also note that the harness straps have tandem tension—meaning that parents don’t have to fumble with a convoluted strap design to properly secure their baby in the car. This is one of many convertible car seats from Graco that’s designed to grow from the newborn stage through early tweens. It can support a child weighing from 4 to 100 pounds and comes with a removable plush infant insert to accommodate the littlest passengers. You’ll get a 10-position headrest and a four-position recline to ensure that your baby isn’t slumped in their seat.

We like the 180 side-to-side swivel means the car seat can be installed on either the right or left side of your car. But unlike the Evenflo Gold 360, it doesn’t turn when in forward-facing mode or high-back booster mode. During testing, we learned that you need to reinstall the car seat completely to shift into the forward-facing position, so this won’t be great to switch back and forth between children of different ages.

All of our rotating picks are marketed as convertible car seats, which grow with your baby, but some might be a better fit for different ages than others. The Graco Turn2Me Convertible Car Seat is suitable to use from the very start, and we particularly love it for the infant stage because of the way it reclines and can swivel out 180 degrees (90 degrees to each side) with a one-handed operation in the rear-facing mode.

But Take Note: While easy to use, this car seat might be a tight fit for compact SUVs and smaller cars. Also, in the forward-facing configuration, this car seat loses its swivel support.

Why We Like It: The restraint tension is unified across both straps of the harness, so you don’t have to fight as much to get it to fit just right.

While there’s a lot to love about this EvenFlo rotating car seat, there are some drawbacks. First, even though our tester didn’t experience this, we’ve heard other parents note that the lower crotch restraint is short, and the straps dug into their child’s legs. (We can’t be sure if that’s a flaw in the seat or user error.) You may also note that this seat is more expensive than many other convertible car seats. That’s something you’ll find across with all the rotating car seats on this list, due to the complexity of these products. This Evenflo is one of the least expensive of the bunch.

The headrest has 14 different positions for proper sizing, and the whole seat could be adjusted in a matter of seconds—in a process that’s similar to some strollers. Plus, because of the 360-degree rotation, they could quickly shift the car seat from rear-facing for their 7-month-old to front-facing for their older nieces and nephews. and you’ll love that the seat cover, which includes the head and body pillows, along with the harness covers, are all washable.

Because this is a convertible seat, be prepared for its considerable size. It’s intended to grow with your baby from the newborn stage through the tween years. As the name implies, it’s got a 360-degree swivel function that allows you to easily shift between forward and rear-facing seats. That also means you can shift the car seat to face the car door so you can quickly get your baby in and out. The car seat can support children from 4 pounds up to as much as 120 pounds in three seating arrangements: rear-facing harness, forward-facing harness, and a high back belt-positioning booster seat.

Some car seats make you feel like you need a degree to properly install them in your car. One of the key takeaways our tester loved when using this rotating car seat for his daughter was that the Evenflo Gold Revolve360 Rotating Convertible Car Seat took minimal effort to install. After watching a quick Youtube tutorial, he installed it in his Jeep Cherokee in roughly 4 minutes. That was just the beginning of his appreciation for this seat, which is why we made it our best overall pick.

But Take Note: While we loved it in testing, we’ve heard some parents complain about the lower buckle being so short.

Why We Like It: Any easy installation process that takes less than five minutes makes this car seat a star, and it’s easy to use after that, too.

Other Notable Rotating Car Seats

Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 DLX Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat: A fairly simple installation process, complete with clear indicators makes this one of the easier rotating convertible car seats to get into standard and even smaller cars. However, cheaper-seeming materials, a swivel mechanism that isn’t easily operated with one hand, and seat fabric that left our tiniest tester sweaty are why this model didn’t earn high marks.

Cybex Gold Sirona S 360 Swivel Seat: We were initially impressed with this seat's side-impact bumpers, additional load leg, and on-harness sensor that sends safety alerts to the companion app. But from the start, the swivel mechanism gave us trouble. After a few months of using it, a mom on our team said she moved the seat to face forward temporarily and it would not turn back. When she reinstalled it in a different car, it felt completely unstable, so she's stopped using it altogether.

Our Testing Process

To create a car seat test that prioritized safety, we first consulted Benjamin Hoffman, M.D., C.P.S.T.-I., F.A.A.P., a pediatrician and nationally recognized child injury prevention and education expert from Oregon Health & Science University. Additionally, we made sure that every car seat in our review is confirmed to meet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) standards. For the U.S., this means every car seat must have a five-point harness with a chest clip to be eligible.

To conduct our rotating car seat testing, we asked six staffers with young children to use these items in the real world—in their cars—while keeping a few key criteria in mind. This included ease of installation, how easily they could get their child in and out of the car seat, how easily they could activate the turning mechanism, whether the car seat realistically offered enough longevity for multiple ages and stages, and if the car seat fit well in their car while allowing for the driver’s and front-seat passenger’s heights.

Meanwhile, other factors like maintenance were also included. Machine washable car seat covers and infant inserts were also prioritized. But in testing, several participants noted that it was easier to spot-clean the covers and inserts for some tested models because removing the covers often required completely uninstalling the car seat. Also note that while we asked parents to provide their feedback, we reminded them that the ultimate testers were their tiny passengers. So, they always needed to consider how comfortable their children would be, and if —after testing—they would genuinely recommend the car seat to other parents.

Additional safety experts we consulted included Sarah Huff, a baby gear product expert and senior manager with BabyQuip; pediatrician David Berger, M.D.; Julia Lentini, director of quality compliance at Mockingbird; De’Ayera Glover, a child passenger safety technician at Dayton Children’s Hospital; and Alli Cavasino, a certified child passenger safety technician and a co-founder of baby gear rental platform JoyLet.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Rotating Car Seat

Ease of Installation

Car seats have a reputation for being difficult to install. This is also why many towns and cities offer free car seat installation inspections. But ultimately, you need a car seat that offers a fairly straightforward installation process.

Sarah Huff shares that rotating car seats have a reputation for being harder to install. Combat this by looking for seats with “a push on LATCH feature or easy seat belt installation” to make the process easier. LATCH stands for “lower anchors and tethers for children,” and many people find this the easiest way to install a car seat, but keep in mind that LATCH systems usually have a lower weight limit than a seat installed with a seat belt.

Not only do you need to consider how easily you can correctly install the car seat for safety the first time, but also when you need to switch the configuration as your child gets older. This is a sticking point where the total turning radius supported by a rotating car seat matters. You’ll see in our guide that some models could turn 360 degrees while others were limited to 180 degrees (90 degrees in either direction) while the seat is in rear-facing mode.

With a 360-degree rotation, you essentially only need to install the car seat once and then leverage the turning mechanism to shift the seat between rear- or forward-facing modes. But with partial turn support, you’ll most likely need to completely uninstall the car seat to shift into a new position.

Rotation Mechanism

The biggest draw for a rotating car seat is the spinning seat. You don’t want to fight and hurt your back getting your baby into their seat. But one glaring issue many of our testers experienced was a rotating mechanism that couldn’t be activated one-handed—even when the brand said otherwise. More than a few car seats our testers reviewed required two hands to turn the seat. This can be a problem if you’ve got a baby in one hand.

Julia Lentini also advises parents and caregivers to look for a rotating mechanism that securely clicks into place and can’t accidentally shift out of alignment during a car ride.

Size and Weight Capacity

You always want to ensure that you’re using a car seat that’s compatible with your baby’s height and weight. Manufacturers are explicit about these details as they’re required by law. Note that you can’t just focus on the total maximum weight or height capacity for the seat. You also need to pay attention to the maximum height and weight capacities for each configuration. Typically this information is printed on the car seat as well.

Because the AAP and other experts have determined that children are safest in a rear-facing car seat, Dr. Hoffman says “the ideal usage would be for a child to stay rear-facing as long as possible.” That means it’s a good idea to look for a seat with a higher weight limit in rear-facing mode.

Alli Cavasino also cautions that parents should also think about longevity. This is because often rotating car seats have lower weight capacities than stationary versions. “Consider these limits when choosing a seat as you may have to upgrade [to a different car seat] sooner.”

We found that car seats that had three stages, including a booster seat, usually offered a maximum capacity between 100 to 120 pounds. By contrast, car seats that could only shift between rear and forward facing tended to max out around 50 to 65 pounds.

Car Seat and Booster Configurations

The whole point in buying a convertible car seat is really so that you don’t have to keep buying a car seat as your child grows. Some of the seats we tested are limited to just rear-facing and front-facing harness seats. This usually meant that you had a lower maximum weight and height capacity as well. If you choose a seat that does not convert to a booster, you’ll be making one more purchase down the line.

On the plus side, that also means you’ll be trading the bulk that is a convertible seat for a slimmer, lighter booster when your kid is at an age when they’ll be hopping into the car on their own anyway.

Price

Convertible car seats are naturally a pricey subcategory. Unsurprisingly, adding a rotating mechanism can hike up the price even more. While we did look at a wide array of options, the six that made it into our list tended to align with the standard price range for this product—between $320 and $650, with most being around $450 at the time of this publication.

Just remember this is an investment as you may very well use a rotating convertible car seat for several years from birth through the early elementary school stage. Divided out over the total lifespan, it’s a reasonable expense if it’s in your budget.

How to Use Rotating Car Seats Safely

Your first step for any car seat is to ensure that it’s properly installed. You’ll find that many car seats come equipped with levels or other indicators designed to show whether or not you’ve correctly installed it based on the position (rear, forward, or booster) that you’re trying to use. Lentini says you’ll know the seat is secure when it “does not move back and forth more than 1 inch when tested at the belt path.”

Next, always ensure that you’re using the right configuration for your child's age or stage. The AAP and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) remind parents and caregivers to use the following timeline guidelines to determine which seat position is best:

Infants and toddlers should be in rear-facing only, or convertible/all-in-one seats but in the rear position only. General guidance is that until they’re between the ages of 2 and 4, they should be rear-facing.

Toddlers and preschoolers can be buckled into forward-facing seats with harnesses. The CDC says to use a forward-facing car seat until at least 5 years of age.

School-age children can use either a booster seat until the seat belt fits across the center of their shoulder and chest and across their lap.

When installing a car seat, the middle seat is considered the best place—but this might not be possible for everyone. Not all cars come with lower anchors and tethers (known as the LATCH system) for the middle seat, and sometimes that seat is too narrow to fully support an oversized car seat base that you find on convertible models.

Whether you use a seat belt or the LATCH system, the AAP also recommends that all forward-facing seats be additionally secured with the tether at the top of the seat. And if you’re using the car’s seat belt, always double-check that the belt is locked before you place your child in the seat.

The AAP reminds parents and caregivers to avoid using old or second-hand car seats. Safety regulations are frequently updated and an old car seat may not meet current specifications. Likewise, a donated car seat with visible damage or that is missing the manufacturer label and model number should be avoided since you can’t tell if it’s been recalled. Finally, never use a car seat that’s been in a crash—even if it has no visible damage.

When in doubt, check the manufacturer and model number against the NHTSA car seat list. This search feature will identify car seats that are rated safe based on your child’s current age, weight, and height.

Your Questions, Answered

Are rotating car seats safe?

Dr. Berger reminds us that all rotating car seats for sale in the U.S. meet the NHTSA guidelines, so that shouldn’t be a concern. However, you do need to think about whether your car has enough space to comfortably accommodate the car seat in its main position as well as in a rotated format. When used correctly and installed properly, rotating car seats are safe and can make it easier for caregivers to get babies in and out of the car.

Is a rotating car seat worth it?

Determining if a rotating car seat is “worth it” comes down to weighing convenience against costs. Almost all of our testers felt the rotating feature was a standout function that made using a car seat significantly easier. This was especially true for models that supported rear, front, and booster seat configurations.

What are some disadvantages of rotating car seats?

As compared to a stationary car seat, rotating car seats tended to have more complicated installation processes. Additionally, these are more expensive models and they’re typically bulkier. Still, if it’s a convertible car seat, it’s meant to transform with your child so you can use it well into their elementary school years.

Who We Are

Dorian Smith-Garcia is a commerce, health, and parenting writer at Parents, and a mom of one kindergarten-bound daughter, who still uses a car seat. She graduated from a Graco travel system to a behemoth convertible Graco 4Ever, which her daughter easily gets into and buckles herself up, unassisted. But Dorian is a bit jealous that she didn’t learn about rotating car seats until now.