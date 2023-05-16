I'm a Parenting Editor and Mom of 3, and These Are My Top Picks from the Amazon Baby Registry

As a longtime parenting editor with three kids of my own, I've seen, tested, and tried a lot of baby products over the years. There's tons of stuff you can add to your baby registry, but when expecting friends ask for product recommendations, I always come back to the same tried-and-true items.

All of these baby products—from strollers to diapers and wipes to baby monitors and more—are available to add to your Amazon Baby Registry, making it super easy for loved ones to get you exactly what you need, or go in together on a big ticket item. These are my some of my favorite baby products that I consider registry-worthy for any expecting parent.

Pampers Swaddlers Diapers

Amazon

Newborns go through a lot of diapers, so make sure to register for plenty. These Pampers Swaddlers were my favorite for all three babies. I loved the absorbency, the softness, and that ingenious wetness indicator to let you know when it's time for (yet another) change. Whatever brand you decide to register for, just make sure to register for a bunch of non-newborn sizes as they quickly grow out of those.

To buy: Pampers Swaddlers, Size 1, 198-Count $46.67 ; amazon.com

Amazon Basics Baby Wipes

Amazon

You can never have too many wipes. I no longer have babies in the house and I'm still using wipes. From diaper changes to wiping dirty faces and hands to swiping grime off dirty restaurant tables, they do it all. With my third I stocked up on these Amazon Basics wipes which I loved for their value and the oh-so-critical flip top which meant no more dried out wipes.

To buy: Amazon Basics Baby Wipes, 9-Pack $19.94; amazon.com



Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Stroller

Amazon

I've used a lot of strollers over the years, and keep coming back to this one. The one-handed fold is worth all the raves and the generously-sized basket underneath is a lifesaver with all the stuff you end up hauling around with you. The GT2 has air-filled rubber tires with all-wheel suspension, making it ideal for a variety of terrains, and I love that it works with a variety of brands of infant car seats with the addition of a simple adaptor.

To buy: Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Stroller $399.99 ; amazon.com

Momcozy Universal Stroller Organizer

Amazon



Having a place to put your coffee, water, and phone during all the stroller pushing is essential. This is one thing I wish I had registered for and started using right away. This particular stroller organizer works with most types of strollers and attaches securely with an outward facing zipper pocket to store essentials you want easily accessible, like car keys.

To buy: Momcozy Universal Stroller Organizer $26.99; amazon.com

Maxi-Cosi Mico Luxe Infant Car Seat

Amazon

Much like the strollers, I've tried a lot of infant car seats as well, and this one is one of my top-recommended brands. It's super light, extra plush and comfortable for the baby, and works for babies from 4 to 30 pounds, which as someone who dealt with intrauterine growth restriction, was a relief. The one-handed base and stroller release was also a godsend when I was trying to juggle multiple bags and the infant car seat alone.

To buy: Maxi-Cosi Mico Luxe Infant Car Seat $199.99 ; amazon.com



VTech VM819 Video Baby Monitor

Amazon

There are so many baby monitors on the market, it's hard to know which one to register for, but I love this one for its clear color monitor, long battery life, ease of use, and the fact that you don't need a wifi connection to use it, making it super easy to travel with. The battery will last about to 19 hours on a full charge and I've used the two-way talk more times than I can count. There's even a temperature sensor that'll tell you how warm (or cold) your baby's room is.

To buy: VTech VM819 Video Baby Monitor $54.95 (was $64.95) ; amazon.com



4moms Breeze Plus Playard with Bassinet & Changing Station

Amazon

Since so many baby products take up so much space for a such a short amount of time, one that pulls double duty is ideal. This portable playard also doubles as a bassinet and diaper changing station ensuring it can be used from the newborn days to the toddler years. The one-handed open and close is excellent and it comes with a travel bag so you can easily take it to the grandparents'.

To buy: 4moms Breeze Plus Playard with Bassinet & Baby Changing Station $298.42; amazon.com

Comotomo Baby Bottles

Amazon

I loved these silicone bottles and they were easy for my babies to hold on their own eventually (another life-changing milestone). They're super easy to clean, and are designed to mimic breastfeeding to make the transition between breast and bottle easier.

To buy: Comotomo Baby Bottles, 2-Pack $19.39 (was $29.99) ; amazon.com



Miracle Blanket Swaddle

Amazon

Every baby is different, but all three of mine were Houdinis and constantly broke out of traditional swaddles right from the start. After much late night internet "research", I learned about the Miracle Blanket and it definitely lived up to its name. With the next two, I just started with this one and recommend all my parent friends do the same.

To buy: Miracle Blanket Swaddle $29.95; amazon.com

Baby Merlin Sleep Suit

Amazon

If you have a baby that is constantly breaking out of swaddles, but not quite ready to sleep with their arms out, this is the magical transition product parents—myself included—rave about. Yes, your baby will look like an adorable marshmallow in this thing and it's almost worth it just for the pictures themselves, but getting better sleep is the ultimate reward. According to one reviewer, the Baby Merlin Sleep Suit "really is magic," and I'd have to agree.

To buy: Baby Merlin Sleep Suit $39.95 ; amazon.com



Burt's Bees Sleep Sacks

Amazon

When your baby is finally done with swaddles, they'll still need a safe way to have a blanket on them—especially once they start rolling over on their own. We used these super soft and cozy sleep sacks for years with each child. Make sure to stock up so there's also a clean one available in case of surprise blow outs.

To buy: Burt's Bees Baby Wearable Sleep Sack $18.36; amazon.com

Baby Shusher Sleep Miracle Soother

Amazon

There's a reason the Baby Shusher Sleep Miracle Soother has over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. This is essentially a portable sound machine except it uses a real human voice to make that shush sound, saving our vocal cords, and our sanity. It's great for at home, in the stroller, or for travel, and I would be lying if I said we weren't still using ours many years later.

To buy: Baby Shusher Sleep Miracle Soother $34.99; amazon.com

Haakaa Manual Breast Pump

Courtesy of Amazon

This $13 manual breast pump is a major breastfeeding/pumping game-changer. You can place it on the non-feeding breast while feeding and it will stimulate and collect additional milk while the baby feeds. An extra ounce collected while you're already sitting there feeding a dozen times a day, really adds up.

To buy: Haakaa Manual Breast Pump $12.94; amazon.com

Ergobaby Embrace Baby Carrier

Amazon

Being able to be hands-free even though your baby may want to be held all day is life-changing. I love the Ergobaby Embrace in particular since this super soft and cozy carrier can be used right from the newborn days. It's super easy to put on (no fiddling with miles of fabric or awkward straps and clips), comfortable for any caregiver thanks to adjustable straps and a padded waistband, and easy to roll up for tossing in a diaper bag or under the stroller.

To buy: Ergobaby Embrace Baby Carrier $99.99 ; amazon.com

Graco DuetSoothe Swing and Rocker

Target

Yes, this thing is enormous, but there's a reason it's on everyone's baby registries year after year. It's essential in those early months to have a safe place to put the baby down so you can get things done—or just use the bathroom—and I love that on this version, the swing seat is removable, transforming it into a portable rocker you can easily move from room to room. The various swing speeds and directions were also critical as each of my babies liked a different setting combination to settle into.

To buy: Graco DuetSoothe Swing and Rocker $179.99; amazon.com

Inglesina Fast Table Chair

Amazon

If you're tight on space, or just want a more compact high chair alternative, make sure to add this to your registry ASAP. This clever high chair, which comes in nine different colors, easily attaches onto any dining table and is machine-washable. We've taken ours to local restaurants, across the world, and grandparents homes.

To buy: Inglesina Fast Table Chair $79; amazon.com

Loulou Lollipop Silicone Teethers

Amazon

Every baby registry should have some fun things on them, and I'm obsessed with these adorable Loulou Lollipop Silicone Teethers. My last baby loved chomping on these during the throes of teething and they come in whimsical color ways and designs. My personal favorites? The taco and sushi, of course.

To buy: Loulou Lollipop Silicone Teethers $14 ; amazon.com

The Play Gym by Lovevery

Amazon

This sweet Montessori-inspired play gym grows with your baby. They can start using it for tummy time with developmentally appropriate textures and visuals, all the way through the toddler years when the mat transforms into a play fort. My favorite part is the guide that comes with it giving parents ideas on how to interact with their child and encourage hand-eye coordination and other skills with the removable accessories.

To buy: The Play Gym by Lovevery $140.99 ; amazon.com